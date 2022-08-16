Read full article on original website
Kansas City man charged for firing a weapon into a vehicle
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City man faces felony charges for firing a weapon from one vehicle into another, injuring a passenger, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Jeremy D. Brown Jr. faces Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Armed Criminal Action charges. According to court records, police...
Kan. brothers jailed after multiple reports of gunshots
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating several cases involving gunshots in the Topeka area and have made an arrest. On August 18, police officers and detectives served a search warrant in the 2300 block of SW Boswell Court in Topeka, according to Lt. Edward Stanley. As a result of...
Sheriff: Kansas felon caught transporting meth
OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on drug allegations after a traffic stop. Just before 4:30p.m. Tuesday, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop at 229th and U.S.56 Highway near Osage City for a traffic violation. During the stop, the deputy located illegal narcotics, according to Sheriff Chris Wells.
RCPD arrests three after “significant amount” of meth found in home
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were arrested after a search warrant revealed a “significant amount” of methamphetamine in a Manhattan home. The Riley Co. Police Department says on Wednesday, Aug. 18, that a search warrant was conducted in the 1300 block of Colorado St. leading to the arrest of three residents.
Search warrant drug bust led to arrest of 3 at Kansas home
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating three suspects on multiple charges after a drug bust in Manhattan. Just before 9a.m. Thursday, officers conducted a search warrant in the 1300 block of Colorado Street in Manhattan that led to three arrests and the recovery of a significant amount of meth, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
2 Topeka men arrested following calls about gunshots
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two men are in custody at the Shawnee County Jail following an investigation into several calls about gunshots in Topeka. On Aug. 18, several Topeka Police Department officers and detectives armed with a search warrant went to a residence in the 2300 block of SW Boswell Court, according a release. As a […]
Ogden teen, 2 others arrested for hold-up of 19-year-old, theft of 9mm, AR-15
OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - An Ogden teen and two young adults were arrested for the July hold-up of a 19-year-old at gunpoint while they stole a 9mm handgun and an AR-15. The Riley Co. Police Dept. activity report indicates that officers arrested Damerius McGee, 17, Christopher Stowers, 20, and Cordarius Gowdy, 20, all of Ogden in connection to a July aggravated robbery.
Manhattan woman’s stolen card used for $850 mall spree
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman’s bank card was stolen and used to purchase about $850 worth of items from the mall. The Riley Co. Police Dept. activity report indicates that around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, officers were called to the 100 block of Manhattan Town Center with reports of criminal use of a financial card.
Reported robbery leads to vehicle pursuit
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police responded to reports of a robbery in the 2100 block of SW Potomac shortly before 3:45 a.m Friday Aug. 19. When officers arrived the suspected vehicle involved fleed and a pursuit began. No suspects are currently in custody.
Kansas City man charged in fatal shooting allegedly after argument over money
A Kansas City man has been charged for a shooting that left one male dead Thursday in the 5200 block of Brooklyn Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kan. corrections officer injured after body slammed by inmate
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a violent attack on a jail officer in Riley County. Just after 3p.m. Wednesday, officers filed a report for battery on a law enforcement officer and aggravated robbery at the Riley County Jail in Manhattan, according to the Riley County police department activity report.
Residential robbery leads to police pursuit
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has confirmed that officers are investigating a residential robbery in the 2100 block of SW Potomac. The call came into shawnee county dispatch shortly before 3:45 a.m. according to authorities. The suspect fled led to a pursuit, according to police.
Kansas man who had 1959 Corvette seized by KHP in 2017 set to get it back
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Richard Martinez is finally going to get his dream car back. In 2017, the Kansas Highway Patrol seized his 1959 Corvette, which he purchased in Indiana, when they discovered his vehicle identification number was altered during the restoration of the car, even though the government later acknowledged that Martinez was not at fault.
2 people hurt in central Topeka shooting
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two people are in the hospital after an early morning shooting in central Topeka. It happened around 12:53 a.m. in the 2400 block of Southwest 10th Avenue. The two were sent to the hospital by ambulance. Topeka Police said they have non-life threatening injuries. This is an ongoing investigation. If you have […]
Police: 3-year-old found dead had drugs in his system, mother charged
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City woman has been charged in connection with the death of her son after his body was found covered on a bed Wednesday morning. A probable cause document stated someone called the Kansas City Police Department to report that Michaela Chism’s 3-year-old child had died at a residence in the 6500 block of Paseo, according to court records.
Mainline Printing lawsuit against White Lakes owners heading to trial
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka business’s lawsuit against the owners of White Lakes Mall is heading to trial. A Shawnee County judge has set a bench trial to start September 7. A bench trial is decided by a judge rather than a jury. Mainline Printing is the only...
Poyntz Ave. reopened following Manhattan fire
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Poyntz Ave. has been reopened near Manhattan City Park after a fire on Saturday afternoon. The Manhattan Fire Department says that just after 11:40 a.m., crews were called to 1209 Poyntz Ave. with reports of a structure fire. When they arrived, a single-story wood frame home could be ween with smoking coming from the structure.
Kansas State Trooper has termination overturned
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On August 16th, the Kansas State Civil Service Board overturned the termination of Kansas State Trooper Justin Dobler and reinstated him to his position of Trooper with the Kansas Highway Patrol. Justin Dobler joined the KHP in 2017, and in 2020 when six women filed a...
Man arrested after multiple homes, vehicles burglarized in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – One man was arrested in connection to multiple residential and vehicle burglaries in Topeka. According to the Topeka Police Department, at 7:10 a.m. on Aug. 16 they were called to the area of the 400 block of Northeast Arter on a report of a burglary to a residence. Officers were given a […]
Two hospitalized after early-morning shooting in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were hospitalized after an early-morning shooting in Topeka. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that the incident happened just before 1 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19, near SW 10th Ave. and Oakley. Officers said they found two victims with gunshot wounds. They were...
