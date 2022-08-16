Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Final Trades: XLE, BSY & WRK
The final trades of the week. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, July Biel and Steve Grasso.
CNBC
Kohl's sinks after slashing forecast
A look at what happened to Kohl's shares after the company slashed its forecast. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Guy Adami, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman and Steve Grasso.
CNBC
Wall Street’s top analysts say these are their favorite stocks right now
Uncertainty was a key theme in the past week as the summer rally seemed to run out of steam. As tempting as it is to follow the day-to-day movements of the market, investors would be better served to think long term and pick their stocks accordingly. Here are five stocks...
CNBC
The 'Halftime Report' investment committee offers its dividend picks
Favorite dividend stock picks right now. With CNBC's Frank Holland the the 'Halftime Report' investment committee, Rob Sechan, Kevin O'Leary, Richard Saperstein and Shannon Saccocia.
RELATED PEOPLE
CNBC
Updates on 3 Bullpen stocks that broke through the meme and retail buzz this week
Retail earnings and meme stocks — hello Bed Bath & Beyond — dominated much of the market coverage this week. But some companies from other sectors managed to get some attention, including three currently sitting in our Bullpen: Starbucks (SBUX), Estee Lauder (EL) and Palo Alto Networks (PANW).
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Bed Bath & Beyond, Cineworld, Foot Locker, Wayfair and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Foot Locker — The retail stock surged 20% after it appointed former Ulta Beauty head Mary Dillon as its chief executive officer, replacing Richard Johnson. Foot Locker also reported a smaller-than-expected drop in comparable sales for the second quarter and profit that was above estimates.
CNBC
Investing Club: The week in review, the week ahead — Aug. 19, 2022
The major stock benchmarks all pulled back this past week, with the Nasdaq falling 2.6%, the S&P 500 off 1.2%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average down fractionally. The S&P 500's weekly decline broke a four-week winning streak. Contributing to the pullback was a retail sales number that came in hotter than expected when excluding the impact of auto sales, and fears of more aggressive Federal Reverse tightening returned after the minutes from its latest meeting were out this week.
CNBC
5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The three major U.S. indexes were primed to open in negative territory Friday morning, dimming hopes for a fifth straight winning week for the S&P 500. Stocks have otherwise done pretty well since the brutal first half concluded, but investors are still looking for certainty despite some recent cooling in price increases. The Fed sounds hawkish about raising rates to whip inflation now, or some time soon, at least. There are other issues in the economy, too. While talk of a broader recession might have died down somewhat, housing is facing a real slowdown, particularly on the builders' side of things. Yet home prices remain high, and people are still paying contractors to do work, according to home improvement giants Home Depot and Lowe's.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNBC
Cramer's lightning round: Paramount is worth the house of pain
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Atkore Inc: "I've been fascinated by this. ... I'm going to look into them deeper." Paramount Global: "It is ridiculously cheap. I like...
CNBC
There’s a new 1% tax on stock buybacks — here's what it means for your portfolio
When a profitable public company has excess cash, it can purchase shares of its own stock on the public market or make an offer to shareholders, known as a stock buyback. The Inflation Reduction Act includes a 1% excise tax on this practice, beginning in 2023. But there are mixed...
CNBC
Stocks fall Friday to notch weekly loss, S&P 500 snaps 4-week-long rally
Stocks tumbled on Friday as Wall Street's summer rally faltered and rate hike fears resurfaced, leading the major averages to end the week on a sour note. The S&P 500 slid 1.29% to close at 4,228.48, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 292.30 points, or 0.86%, to 33,706.74. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.01% to settle at 12,705.22.
CNBC
Bitcoin plunges to $21,000, U.S. asks for Celsius probe, and Hodlnaut's 80% job cuts: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Bruno Ramos de Sousa, head of U.S. at Hashdex, discusses the volatility in crypto markets and the outlook for prices through the end of 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNBC
Treasury yields climb higher on Friday
U.S. Treasury yields moved higher on Friday as investors digested further commentary from the Federal Reserve and economic data that showed a drop in jobless claims. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was last up about 9 basis points at 2.974%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond traded up 7 basis points to 3.213%. Yields move inversely to prices, and a basis point is equal to 0.01%.
CNBC
Sudden crypto market drop sends bitcoin below $22,000
Bitcoin is trading under $22,000, a more than three-week low, after a sudden sell-off. Ether, Binance Coin, Cardano and Solana all fell at the same time. The reason for the drop was not immediately clear. Bitcoin on Friday fell to its lowest level in more than three weeks, dipping below...
CNBC
Inflation peaking? 10 common consumer items where prices are falling
July's consumer price index report finally showed a sign of potential relief – inflation ticked up less than expected from a year ago, and was flat on the month, meaning that a basket of items and services generally stayed the same price. But some items have fallen, on a...
CNBC
The Final Call: AAPL, BKR & SPY
The traders make their final trades of the week. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Tony Zhang.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Bed Bath & Beyond, Applied Materials and more
Here are the stocks making headlines after the bell on Thursday, Aug. 18. Bed Bath & Beyond — Shares of the struggling retailer fell about 38% after activist investor Ryan Cohen revealed that he had completely exited his position. Cohen had said in a filing earlier this week that intended to sell his shares and call options.
CNBC
Despite recession fears and fueled by 'revenge spending,' Americans spend $314 a month on impulse purchases
Even as the cost of living surges and more Americans say they are stretched too thin, they’re also spending more on impulse purchases. More than half of all purchases are spontaneous, according to one recent report. Impulse buys can quickly erode even the best financial plans. And yet, between...
CNBC
Warren Buffett gets permission to buy up to half of Occidental Petroleum, boosting the shares
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway on Friday received regulatory approval to purchase up to 50% of oil giant Occidental Petroleum. Shares of Occidental jumped 10% on the news to close at $71.29 apiece, pushing their 2022 gains to more than 145%. On July 11, Berkshire filed an application with the Federal...
CNBC
Dollar strength sets gold on its longest losing streak since November
Gold prices slipped for a fifth consecutive session on Friday, in its longest losing run since November last year, as the bullion's appeal waned with a stronger dollar and more U.S. interest rate hikes on the horizon. Spot gold dropped 0.6% to $1,748.58 per ounce, having hit its lowest since...
Comments / 0