Economy

CNBC

Final Trades: XLE, BSY & WRK

The final trades of the week. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, July Biel and Steve Grasso.
MARKETS
CNBC

Kohl's sinks after slashing forecast

A look at what happened to Kohl's shares after the company slashed its forecast. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Guy Adami, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman and Steve Grasso.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Investing Club: The week in review, the week ahead — Aug. 19, 2022

The major stock benchmarks all pulled back this past week, with the Nasdaq falling 2.6%, the S&P 500 off 1.2%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average down fractionally. The S&P 500's weekly decline broke a four-week winning streak. Contributing to the pullback was a retail sales number that came in hotter than expected when excluding the impact of auto sales, and fears of more aggressive Federal Reverse tightening returned after the minutes from its latest meeting were out this week.
STOCKS
CNBC

5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The three major U.S. indexes were primed to open in negative territory Friday morning, dimming hopes for a fifth straight winning week for the S&P 500. Stocks have otherwise done pretty well since the brutal first half concluded, but investors are still looking for certainty despite some recent cooling in price increases. The Fed sounds hawkish about raising rates to whip inflation now, or some time soon, at least. There are other issues in the economy, too. While talk of a broader recession might have died down somewhat, housing is facing a real slowdown, particularly on the builders' side of things. Yet home prices remain high, and people are still paying contractors to do work, according to home improvement giants Home Depot and Lowe's.
STOCKS
CNBC

Cramer's lightning round: Paramount is worth the house of pain

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Atkore Inc: "I've been fascinated by this. ... I'm going to look into them deeper." Paramount Global: "It is ridiculously cheap. I like...
STOCKS
CNBC

Stocks fall Friday to notch weekly loss, S&P 500 snaps 4-week-long rally

Stocks tumbled on Friday as Wall Street's summer rally faltered and rate hike fears resurfaced, leading the major averages to end the week on a sour note. The S&P 500 slid 1.29% to close at 4,228.48, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 292.30 points, or 0.86%, to 33,706.74. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.01% to settle at 12,705.22.
STOCKS
CNBC

Bitcoin plunges to $21,000, U.S. asks for Celsius probe, and Hodlnaut's 80% job cuts: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Bruno Ramos de Sousa, head of U.S. at Hashdex, discusses the volatility in crypto markets and the outlook for prices through the end of 2022.
MARKETS
CNBC

Treasury yields climb higher on Friday

U.S. Treasury yields moved higher on Friday as investors digested further commentary from the Federal Reserve and economic data that showed a drop in jobless claims. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was last up about 9 basis points at 2.974%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond traded up 7 basis points to 3.213%. Yields move inversely to prices, and a basis point is equal to 0.01%.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Sudden crypto market drop sends bitcoin below $22,000

Bitcoin is trading under $22,000, a more than three-week low, after a sudden sell-off. Ether, Binance Coin, Cardano and Solana all fell at the same time. The reason for the drop was not immediately clear. Bitcoin on Friday fell to its lowest level in more than three weeks, dipping below...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Inflation peaking? 10 common consumer items where prices are falling

July's consumer price index report finally showed a sign of potential relief – inflation ticked up less than expected from a year ago, and was flat on the month, meaning that a basket of items and services generally stayed the same price. But some items have fallen, on a...
BUSINESS
CNBC

The Final Call: AAPL, BKR & SPY

The traders make their final trades of the week. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Tony Zhang.
STOCKS
CNBC

Dollar strength sets gold on its longest losing streak since November

Gold prices slipped for a fifth consecutive session on Friday, in its longest losing run since November last year, as the bullion's appeal waned with a stronger dollar and more U.S. interest rate hikes on the horizon. Spot gold dropped 0.6% to $1,748.58 per ounce, having hit its lowest since...
MARKETS

