Longtime NFL Coach Hints At Comeback

Former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio could be making a return to the NFL after this season. Despite drawing defensive coordinator and head coaching interest earlier this offseason, Fangio is taking the year off from NFL coaching. But if an opportunity comes up ahead of the 2023 season, he very well could return to the professional coaching ranks.
Sports World Reacts To Brett Favre Daughter News

The athletic gene in the Favre family is strong. Brett's daughter, Breleigh, is heading to the SEC. Breleigh is a 6-foot-2 college volleyball player. She originally played for Southern Miss. Now she's heading to Baton Rouge to play for the LSU Tigers. “We are excited to add Breleigh to our...
Browns owners embarrassingly says Deshaun Watson is 26, great QB

Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam defended quarterback Deshaun Watson for his actions because he’s 26 and plays football well. Amid the Deshaun Watson investigation, there have been many seemingly contradictory points. Watson is both apologetic for causing harm, yet he maintains his innocence. The judge condemns him for his egregious behavior, yet granted him a six-game suspension. The NFL condemns his behavior, so much so that they pushed for an 11-game suspension, yet he continues his career in the league as one of its highest-paid quarterbacks.
Steelers Reportedly Release Veteran Linebacker

The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly cut fourth-year linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III from the injured reserve with an injury settlement, per NFL insider Aaron Wilson. Gilbert was one of three injured linebackers for the Steelers before his release, joining Gernard Avery and Marcus Allen. The 25-year-old defender suffered a foot injury during the Steelers' closed practice on August 6.
College football world reacts to Urban Meyer’s return

Between his retirement from Ohio State and his brief stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Urban Meyer served as a college football analyst for Fox Sports, appearing on the network’s Big Noon Kickoff pregame show. With Meyer no longer a head coach after he was fired by the Jaguars last season, Fox is bringing him back.
Heisman Trophy: Which college football program has won the most?

Here is the list of what college football programs have won the Heisman Trophy the most. It may be an increasingly quarterback-centric award, but the Heisman Trophy remains the highest individual honor any college football player could ever hope to garner during his playing career. While it is incredibly parochial...
Buccaneers offensive draft target could be available through trade

The Buccaneers didn’t hide their feelings towards Antonio Gibson during the 2020 NFL Draft. Those feelings could bring another running back and pass-catcher to Tampa. The Buccaneers are in a unique position with their running backs going forward. Leonard Fournette and Rachaad White look good to go for the season.
Kyle Brandt Unloads On Browns In Watson Ruling

Kevin Stefanski and the Cleveland Browns know how many games to cover with Jacoby Brissett. Deshaun Watson has the dates regarding when he has to leave and when he can start practicing with the team again. His apology last week looked like progress in accepting his role in the disciplinary...
