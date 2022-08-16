Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Reddit Post May Have Solved Tom Brady's Absence From Buccaneers
A creative theory has emerged regarding Tom Brady's excused absence from Bucs' training camp.
Jets rookie might be the most intimidating player in the NFL
New York Jets rookie Micheal Clemons might be the most intimidating player in the NFL. Clemons was a fourth-round pick by the Jets in April out of Texas A&M. The rookie pass-rusher had seven quarterback pressures last week in his preseason debut. Clemson spoke with the media on Thursday and...
Longtime NFL Coach Hints At Comeback
Former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio could be making a return to the NFL after this season. Despite drawing defensive coordinator and head coaching interest earlier this offseason, Fangio is taking the year off from NFL coaching. But if an opportunity comes up ahead of the 2023 season, he very well could return to the professional coaching ranks.
Sports World Reacts To Brett Favre Daughter News
The athletic gene in the Favre family is strong. Brett's daughter, Breleigh, is heading to the SEC. Breleigh is a 6-foot-2 college volleyball player. She originally played for Southern Miss. Now she's heading to Baton Rouge to play for the LSU Tigers. “We are excited to add Breleigh to our...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Browns owners embarrassingly says Deshaun Watson is 26, great QB
Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam defended quarterback Deshaun Watson for his actions because he’s 26 and plays football well. Amid the Deshaun Watson investigation, there have been many seemingly contradictory points. Watson is both apologetic for causing harm, yet he maintains his innocence. The judge condemns him for his egregious behavior, yet granted him a six-game suspension. The NFL condemns his behavior, so much so that they pushed for an 11-game suspension, yet he continues his career in the league as one of its highest-paid quarterbacks.
Steelers Reportedly Release Veteran Linebacker
The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly cut fourth-year linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III from the injured reserve with an injury settlement, per NFL insider Aaron Wilson. Gilbert was one of three injured linebackers for the Steelers before his release, joining Gernard Avery and Marcus Allen. The 25-year-old defender suffered a foot injury during the Steelers' closed practice on August 6.
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to Urban Meyer’s return
Between his retirement from Ohio State and his brief stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Urban Meyer served as a college football analyst for Fox Sports, appearing on the network’s Big Noon Kickoff pregame show. With Meyer no longer a head coach after he was fired by the Jaguars last season, Fox is bringing him back.
Paige Spiranac Has 3-Word Reaction To Viral Mike Tomlin Story
Paige Spiranac is a big fan of Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. Spiranac saw the story that Jay Glazer posted about Tomlin and only needed three words to describe how she was feeling. "I love Tomlin," Spiranac tweeted. According to Glazer, Tomlin saw some kids fighting in the street...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Former Seattle Seahawks Quarterback Russell Wilson Is Growing On Ex-Colts Punter Pat McAfee
Former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is winning former NFL punter turned WWE commentator Pat McAfee every social media post. Earlier this week, the current Broncos quarterback could be seen walking out of his home in an all-white Good Man Brand outfit before the Broncos took on the Dallas Cowboys for their preseason game on Saturday.
Former Cleveland Browns General Manager: ‘Get Garoppolo, Save Your Season’
With an 11-game banishment for Deshaun Watson on deck, the Cleveland Browns have an interesting situation on their hands. While the team employs two back-up quarterbacks with Jacoby Brissett and Josh Rosen, the absence of a true starting quarterback could strike a fatal blow to the team’s playoff hopes.
Deshaun Watson Accuser Speaks Out Following NFL Disciplinary Settlement
When the NFL’s and NFLPA’s jointly-appointed disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson announced a six-game suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, disappointment in the system became the resounding reaction. Then the NFL appealed the decision, also opening the possibility for a lawsuit from Watson’s legal team. However, the...
Heisman Trophy: Which college football program has won the most?
Here is the list of what college football programs have won the Heisman Trophy the most. It may be an increasingly quarterback-centric award, but the Heisman Trophy remains the highest individual honor any college football player could ever hope to garner during his playing career. While it is incredibly parochial...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The NFL Team That Loses the Most Money on Empty Seats
A recent analysis reveals how much each NFL team would have received if all its seats were filled each game.
Pair of LSU Commits Taking Visits Elsewhere, Keeping Options Open
Both remain locked in and committed to the Tigers, looking to get the most out of recruiting experience
Steve Smith Makes Thoughts Clear on Mayfield vs. Darnold
The Panthers’ legend is already sold on which quarterback he wants to the lead Carolina’s offense.
Buccaneers offensive draft target could be available through trade
The Buccaneers didn’t hide their feelings towards Antonio Gibson during the 2020 NFL Draft. Those feelings could bring another running back and pass-catcher to Tampa. The Buccaneers are in a unique position with their running backs going forward. Leonard Fournette and Rachaad White look good to go for the season.
Report: NFL settled with Watson to avoid financial and PR costs
The settlement between the NFL and Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson brought a conclusion but not closure for many. Some fans, media and employees of the league are not satisfied with the resolution while some, mostly fans of the Browns, Clemson or Watson himself, believe the punishment is fine or even too strong.
Fox Makes Official Announcement About Urban Meyer
The former Ohio State head coach is returning to TV.
Report: Cavs have had conversations with Mavericks about sign-and-trade for Collin Sexton
A new report indicates that the Cleveland Cavaliers have spoken with the Dallas Mavericks about a possible sign-and-trade involving Collin Sexton, though no deal is apparently imminent. Cavs insider Chris Fedor spoke about the issues that have thus far prevented any potential trade from taking place. “The Cavs have had...
brownsnation.com
Kyle Brandt Unloads On Browns In Watson Ruling
Kevin Stefanski and the Cleveland Browns know how many games to cover with Jacoby Brissett. Deshaun Watson has the dates regarding when he has to leave and when he can start practicing with the team again. His apology last week looked like progress in accepting his role in the disciplinary...
FanSided
276K+
Followers
523K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1