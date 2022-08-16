Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
No one injured in NW Rochester house fire
(ABC 6 News) - No one was injured after a fire broke out at a northwest Rochester home Friday afternoon. Rochester Fire was called to a house fire in the 500 block of 3rd Street NW just after 5:30 p.m. A person walking by saw smoke coming from a second-story...
Man in Pine Island Stand-Off Fired at Officers Before Surrender
Pine Island, MN (KROC-AM News) - A lengthy standoff in Pine Island ended this evening with gunfire. A news release issued by the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office indicates the standoff at a residence in southeast Pine Island ended after hours of negotiations when law enforcement determined it was "appropriate to take the individual into custody despite clear surrender terms." After obtaining a warrant from an Olmsted County Judge, law enforcement tactical teams "deployed less lethal rounds" against a man who had been holed up inside a home since Goodhue County deputies responded to a report of a domestic dispute late Saturday morning.
KAAL-TV
Crews respond to hay bale fires in Pine Island
(ABC 6 News) - Emergency crews responded to hay bale fires early Friday morning in Pine Island. The fires were being reported in Pine Island at 25075 525th St. A deputy with the Dodge County Sheriff's office tells ABC 6 News the call came in at 6:41 a.m. from a person living at a nearby residence.
Update: Police negotiations ongoing with individual in Pine Island
AN UPDATE TO THIS STORY CAN BE FOUND HERE. Police have provided an update to the incident in Pine Island, saying it has been negotiating for an individual for six hours Saturday. The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office says it was originally called to a reported domestic dispute in the southeast...
Shelter-in-place warning lifted for Pine Island, suspect in custody
PINE ISLAND, Minn. -- After several hours of negotiation, law enforcement took an individual into custody following a shelter-in-place order in Pine Island, about 20 miles north of Rochester.The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office said it was responding to a possible domestic dispute in the southeastern Pine Island area early Saturday afternoon. The public was asked to stay clear of the area.Police said the suspect began to make threats of using firearms against members of law enforcement and said they were holding a hostage.SWAT teams of Goodhue and Olmstead counties were called on-site and determined there are no additional people in...
Shelter-in-place alert issued for Pine Island
PINE ISLAND, Minn. -- Authorities have issued an alert asking those near Pine Island to shelter in place.It is due to a "police event" in the southeastern Pine Island area.Pine Island is roughly 20 miles north of Rochester.This is a developing story. Check back with WCCO.com for more.
Cresco Times
Good Times bar destroyed by fire
CRESCO - The Cresco community has been anxiously awaiting the opening of the Good Times Grill, formerly of Decorah, since September 2021. The business was set to open around Labor Day, but the wait will be a little longer. “For those who haven't heard yet, there was a fire at...
The Truth About Rochester’s $399k ‘Shy’ Home (PHOTOS)
With interest rates going up, some real estate specialists have said we can expect a bit of slow-down of people putting their houses on the market just to move across town to another home. That may be true, but I swear a bunch of PIll Hill and Pill Hill area homes haven't heard the news.
KAAL-TV
Owatonna PD cancels alert, missing man found safe
(ABC 6 News) -UPDATE: The Owatonna Police Department has canceled their missing person alert for Glen Schnittger, he has been found safe. (ABC 6 News) - The Owatonna Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing man. Police said 84-year-old Glen Schnittger left his home Friday...
KAAL-TV
Race with the rain
Rain is incoming and will likely spoil the party in the Peace Plaza and down 1st Avenue SW in Downtown Rochester. Thursdays Downtown is currently ongoing but more than likely, the festivities will have to shut down early as rain prospects quickly ramp up after 7 PM. A cluster of storms is expected to roll through between then and midnight with a few lingering cells later into the overnight.
winonaradio.com
Fatal Accident Said to be Caused by Distracted Driving
(KWNO)- A 3-vehicle accident that occurred on Hwy 35 a week ago was caused by one driver looking at her phone, says the Buffalo County Sheriff’s office. Just before 5:00 p.m. on Aug. 10th, Buffalo Couty Sherriff’s office received a 911 call of a 3-vehicle accident on Hwy 35 at the intersection of Henry Ln in Milton Township.
No charges for sergeant who fatally struck Faribault woman with squad car
RICE COUNTY, Minn. -- The Rice County Sheriff's sergeant who struck and killed a woman with his squad car near Morristown in January will not face charges.The attorney's office says Sgt. Trevor Peterson did not have enough time to react to avoid hitting Stephanie Wesley, 52, who was lying in the unlit rural road just before 2 a.m. on Jan. 29. A Minnesota State Patrol report - which was based on the squad car's dash cam footage and a scene reconstruction - recommended that the Rice County Attorney's Office not file charges in the case. The Olmsted County Attorney's Office reviewed the findings to avoid any conflict of interest.The crash happened on Highway 60 just east of Morristown. Wesley died at the scene of multiple blunt-force injuries. She had a blood alcohol limit of .235, the state patrol said.RELATED: Community mourns Faribault woman struck and killed by Rice Co. Sheriff's SergeantPeterson was driving in the eastbound lane and traveling 59 mph in a 60 mph zone, the sheriff's office said. He was not responding to any emergency, and his lights were not flashing.
KAAL-TV
Rochester woman falls prey to 5th reported scam this week
(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester woman fell prey to the fifth phone scam reported this week, according to city police. Capt. Casey Moilanen said people should understand that if a caller asks them to buy and send gift cards for any reason, the person is a scammer and they should not comply.
KAAL-TV
Remainder of Thursdays Downtown event has been canceled
(ABC 6 News) - The remainder of the final Thursdays Downtown event has been canceled, due to the chance of severe weather this evening. The Rochester Downtown Alliance said "In consultation with the National Weather Service in La Crosse and the Rochester Police Department, we make this decision with everyone’s safety in mind. The possibility of severe inclement weather later this evening is high, with lightning and wind gusts predicted."
KIMT
Teen airlifted after being pinned in tractor crash in NE Iowa
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - A 17-year-old driver was pinned following a tractor crash Wednesday afternoon in northeast Iowa. The sheriff's office said the boy was driving a tractor that was pulling a wagon when it entered the ditch on Clay Hill Rd. northeast of Decorah. The teen was pinned in...
KAAL-TV
Minnesota law enforcement increase patrol on roads
(ABC 6 News) - Summer is already the most dangerous time on the roads, and the end of summer is considered even more dangerous. That's the reason you could see more law enforcement out on the roads over the next few weeks. But, it's not just summer that brings more...
Minnesota Man Dies After Being Run Over by Multiple Vehicles
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol says a 25-year-old Lakeville man was killed early this morning when he ran out into the traffic lanes on I-94 in St. Paul after crashing his car into a guardrail. The report on the deadly incident indicates the victim was driving...
KAAL-TV
Brighter Tomorrows helping kids battling cancer and their families
(ABC 6 News) - Nearly everyone has been affected by cancer, whether it's personally, or with a loved one. Sometimes without a lot of support. That's why Brighter Tomorrows is making sure no one has to go through their battle alone. In 2004, Liz Canan's son was diagnosed with brain...
Teen Shot in Southeast Rochester Overnight
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A 16-year-old boy was shot in southeast Rochester early Thursday morning. Officers responded to the reported shooting in the 1500 block of 10th St. southeast around 1:30 a.m. The teen was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital with what was described as a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Onalaska first responders break vehicle window to rescue baby locked inside.
A scary situation for a mother in Onalaska played out Tuesday afternoon. First responders say she accidently locked her baby in her vehicle. The mom called 911 right away.
