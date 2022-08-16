Going on the road is never easy and especially against stiff competition. The Riverhawks and Bobcats were both roughed up Friday night at 5A schools. Sky View fell behind early and could never recover in a 45-20 loss to Wasatch. Ridgeline actually scored first, but also found itself in a hole by halftime and lost 43-20.

MILLVILLE, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO