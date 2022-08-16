Read full article on original website
Related
Herald-Journal
USU football: Offensive line looking for more consistency in 2022
Editor’s note: This is the third of a nine-part series breaking down USU’s football team position by position. For the most part, a lack of experience won’t be a big concern for Utah State in the offensive trenches heading into the 2022 college football season.
Herald-Journal
Prep football: Mustangs, Grizzlies fare well defensively in wins
T wasn’t the offensive performance Mountain Crest was hoping for in its home opener, but it didn’t matter. That’s because the Mustangs were downright stingy defensively — just like they were in last week’s 27-0 road victory over Hurricane.
Herald-Journal
Prep football: Riverhawks, Bobcats fall on road
Going on the road is never easy and especially against stiff competition. The Riverhawks and Bobcats were both roughed up Friday night at 5A schools. Sky View fell behind early and could never recover in a 45-20 loss to Wasatch. Ridgeline actually scored first, but also found itself in a hole by halftime and lost 43-20.
Herald-Journal
Prep football: Tough home opener for Wolves
NORTH LOGAN — It was not the home opener the Wolves were hoping for. The defense hung in for a while, picking off three Pleasant Grove passes in the first half. But the 6A Vikings eventually started connecting with their own players on passes. Green Canyon could never really get on track offensively Friday night.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Herald-Journal
Alex Boyé returns to Cache County for second ‘Ignite the Light’ event
Cache County’s annual “Ignite the Light” event is returning on Aug. 22 to bring awareness mental health issues. According to a news release from the county on Thursday, the event will take place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Cache County Fairgrounds with a live performance from musician and recording artist Alex Boyé.
Herald-Journal
North Logan offers commercial tax credits for 'waterwise' park strips
North Logan is offering commercial property owners tax credit incentives to take part in the city’s “Flip the Strip” program — an initiative encouraging property owners to tear grass out of their park strips in exchange for dry landscaping. “As part of our water conservation strategy,”...
Herald-Journal
Elwood, Luella Marie (Larsen)
Elwood Luella Marie Larsen Elwood 90 Wellsville passed away August 18, 2022. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Allen-Hall Mortuary. A complete obituary can be found online at www.allenmortuaries.com .
Comments / 0