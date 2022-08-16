Jennifer Garner’s Simple Beauty Advice to Her 2 Daughters Cautions Them About Injections and Fillers

Jennifer Garner rose to fame for leading roles in Hollywood films and TV series. But these days, she’s also known as a lifestyle influencer and social media star. The acclaimed actor advocates for causes she cares about, including organizations that help children. She shares three kids with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck . Recently, Jennifer Garner opened up to Harper’s Bazaar about the beauty advice she gives her two daughters. She revealed that she advises her girls to focus less on their looks and more on the good they can do.

Jennifer Garner has 2 daughters and 1 son with ex Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner with her children Violet Affleck, Seraphina Affleck, and Samuel Affleck in 2018 | Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

Garner began her romance with Affleck in 200, after the two co-starred in the action film Daredevil . They dated for a little less than a year before tying the knot in June 2005. Only a few months later, in December 2005, the newlyweds welcomed their first child, daughter Violet.

According to In Touch, Violet not only looks just like her famous mother but also enjoys many of the same activities, including cooking and makeup. Garner has admitted that her daughter takes after her father, too, and is “hyper-articulate” with her words.

In 2009, Affleck and Garner had a second daughter, Seraphina. Now 13 years old, she’s an active teen who’s especially close with her younger brother, Samuel, who joined the family in 2012, In Touch reports. A quiet boy who loves sports, the 10-year-old looks a great deal like both of his celebrity parents.

What did Jennifer Garner say about the beauty advice she gives her daughters?

Jennifer Garner has worked hard to keep her kids out of the spotlight . But she has opened up about what it’s like to be a mother and some of the advice she gives her three children.

In a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Garner revealed she likes to keep her makeup routine low-maintenance and hopes to pass that on to her daughters.

“My beauty advice is always the same: Look in the mirror less, obsess less, and look at the rest of the world to see what you could be using your time for instead. We all look at our faces more than people used to, and it doesn’t do you any good.”

Garner also talk about cosmetic procedures, saying she’ll advise her kids not to rush to get Botox or fillers.

“Be cautious when it comes to injecting anything into your face. Be very, very, incredibly judicious, and wait as absolutely long as possible to add anything,” Garner said.

The star also discussed her hair-care routine

In her Harper’s Bazaar interview, Garner also talked about her approach to hair care. She revealed that when she’s not promoting a movie or doing a professional event, she likes to use hair masks and smoothing spray.

She said she generally avoids heat-treating her hair at home, noting, “more realistically, my hair is half wet, half dry, and then I put it up in this pin that I’m obsessed with — I’ve given one to everyone. Then, at some point, I take it back down, and it has body from having been up for a little bit. And that is how I roll.”

Garner’s low-maintenance approach to beauty and wellness is part of why fans adore her. That, along with her sweet demeanor on social media, has made her a perennial favorite.

RELATED: Jennifer Garner Explains Why She Was ‘Afraid’ to Get Her Ears Pierced Before Age 48