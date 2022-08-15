ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Owlboy devs unveil Vikings on Trampolines

By Jonathan Bolding
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago

The developers of Owlboy have revealed their next game, the delightfully titled Vikings on Trampolines. You might guess there's more to it than the name, and there kind of is, but honestly it's clearly about vikings and they are bouncing on trampolines. It's a simple concept, one which creators D-Pad studios say is inherently accessible since the controls really only need one hand, but it'll have a singleplayer and cooperative campaign, multiplayer challenges, and a variety of minigames.

The campaign will see you take on "the bad Balloonie," presumably by bouncing on and violently popping his henchmen, who are also balloons. Multiplayer battles range from the simple-sounding—knock other vikings off the trampolines—to various rather complex-looking stages, complete with powerups. There will also be "trampoline sports," a phrase I find both electric and thrilling in this context, though no precise examples are given beyond what looks like soccer, in the trailer.

Vikings on Trampolines doesn't yet have a release date, but you can find it on Steam and its official website , for now. We don't expect it'll take them as laboriously long as it took them to make Owlboy, which they said took nine years. The reveal of Vikings on Trampolines makes this a banner week for niche game genre "Games That Are Exactly What Their Title Says" following the reveal of Squirrel with a Gun.

Image 1 of 8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iKbeF_0hISUhr500

(Image credit: D-Pad Studio)
Image 2 of 8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tUjNW_0hISUhr500

(Image credit: D-Pad Studio)
Image 3 of 8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eZXll_0hISUhr500

(Image credit: D-Pad Studio)
Image 4 of 8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mcqN4_0hISUhr500

(Image credit: D-Pad Studio)
Image 5 of 8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41O9NH_0hISUhr500

(Image credit: D-Pad Studio)
Image 6 of 8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=318zvI_0hISUhr500

(Image credit: D-Pad Studio)
Image 7 of 8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OKjuW_0hISUhr500

(Image credit: D-Pad Studio)
Image 8 of 8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aEJgy_0hISUhr500

(Image credit: D-Pad Studio)

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Devs#Owlboy#Future Plc#Video Game#Trampolines#Multiplayer
ComicBook

PlayStation Is Losing 3 Console Exclusives to Xbox

PlayStation is losing not one, not two, but three console exclusives to Xbox consoles. In other words, three games that can only be played on PC, PS4, and PS5 are coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The first of these three games -- and probably the most notable -- is The Pathless. An action-adventure game developed by Giant Squid, The Pathless was released back on November 12, 2020 as a PS5 launch game. Depending on the platform, its Metacritic scores range from 77 to 81.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Popular Steam Game Finally Coming to PlayStation and Xbox

A popular PC game that has long been exclusive to Valve's Steam platform is finally making its way to PlayStation and Xbox platforms in the future. Specifically, that game happens to be Mordhau, which is a "multiplayer medieval slasher." And while Mordhau has somewhat dwindled in popularity in recent years on Steam, the game could soon see a major revival now that it's coming to consoles.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
wegotthiscovered.com

Console connoisseurs share the scariest video games they’ve ever played

There’s nothing more terrifying than a good scary video game. Whereas a well-made scary movie might put you on edge, an excellent horror game can be so gutwrenchingly tense that you can’t continue playing. The rise of VR has only cranked up the fear, with our experience with VR Resident Evil 7 delivering the most intense frights we’ve experienced in any medium.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Guild Wars 2 arrival on Steam next week means you can finally just buy the whole thing upfront

The new Complete Collection bundle is now the best way to get into the game. Guild Wars 2 is coming to Steam. We've known this for a while—originally ArenaNet had planned to launch on Steam back in late-2020, before putting the release on hold. Now, though, the Steam release date has been revealed. It's out next week on August 23, meaning it coincides with the MMO's tenth anniversary celebrations.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

‘Arcade Paradise’ Review: Fresh Britches And Coin-Op Riches

Arcade Paradise’s pitch is certainly original: manage your dad’s launderette in a beaten-up part of town to see what it can teach you about work ethic, making your own money, responsibility, all that supposed adulting stuff. Plot twist: there are some old arcade cabinets out the back, but dad isn’t interested in those, just leave them be. But as you, playing as the initially-a-slacker 19-year-old Ashley, realise on day one of getting off the bus and shuffling into the King Wash, these games can make way more money than all this clothes-cleaning junk. Also, Geralt of Rivia is your dad. So there’s that, too.
THEATER & DANCE
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

11K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy