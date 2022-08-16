RECAP Garden Farm to Table Dinner set in Janesville

JANESVILLE

The RECAP garden will take center stage as the Rock County Sheriff’s Office hosts the Farm to Table Dinner on Sept. 7.

The event itself has been held annually since 2016 except for 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This will be the second consecutive year the RECAP Garden will be open to the public.

The five-course dinner will take place starting at 6 p.m. Sept. 7. The garden is adjacent to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, 200. E. Highway 14.

RECAP, or the Rock County Education and Criminal Addictions Program, is a community service program supervised by Rock County sheriff’s Sgt. Jay Williams. Inmates from the county jail serving 85-hour community service orders can work in the garden where they grow and harvest a variety of crops. A group of volunteers with the Community Garden Outreach Program oversees the garden and supervises the work.

Vegetables and fruits produced in the garden are donated to local food pantries. Produce from the garden will play a key role in the Farm to Table dinner event.

Deb Grams from the Community Garden Outreach Program helps organize the Farm to Table event.

“Anyone is welcome to attend the event,” she said. “I recommend people dress casually and wear appropriate shoes because the dinner will take place around the garden, and mulch will be on the ground.”

There are 125 tickets available for the dinner. Those interested in attending can call Grams at 608-346-0595 or Jason O’Connor at 608-290-0408 to be put on the guest list. Tickets cost $75 per person for the five-course meal.

“I do keep a wait list for when we do run out of tickets in case someone has to cancel,” Grams said. “We have had people cancel due to catching COVID-19 or emergencies in the past.”

In 2021, the dinner had 125 spots; in 2019 the event offered 100 tickets.

“We don’t think we will ever go over 125 spots for the guest list,” Grams said. “We don’t want to lose the camaraderie and dinner atmosphere where people can socialize.”

The Black Sheep restaurant in Whitewater has been in charge of meal preparation over the years but has recently had a change in ownership. Despite that, the restaurant will again prepare the meals with a new chef in charge.

“The previous chef, Tyler Salisbery, supported the program and event over the years.” Grams said. She said is excited to see what the new chef will have in store for guests.

The main course this year will be beef, and ingredients from the RECAP Garden will be incorporated into the meal.

“One of the best parts in planning the event is walking through the garden with the chef a few days before the dinner and watching him brainstorm the dish ideas,” Grams said.

The jail inmates who helped grow the vegetables will be serving the dishes.

The entertainment for the night will feature a performance by the Jason Thomas Band out of Fort Atkinson.

“They performed for us last year, and we really enjoyed them,” Grams said. “We wanted to make sure to ask them back.”