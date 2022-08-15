Read full article on original website
Burgum creates Red Tape Reduction Working Group to reduce burdens, lower costs of regulation
BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today issued an executive order creating a Red Tape Reduction Working Group to bolster ongoing efforts to identify antiquated, unnecessary and burdensome regulations, rules and policies that could be changed or eliminated to reduce burdens and lower costs for North Dakota citizens and the private sector and make state government more efficient, effective and nimble.
Morrissette Nationally Recognized for Outstanding Work in State Government
North Dakota Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director Joe Morrissette was recognized by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) with the 2022 Outstanding CPA in Government Impact Award at the state level. “During Joe's more than four years as OMB director, he has led the department with...
State Auditor’s Office Holding Press Conference On Department Of Human Services Audit Results
What: The North Dakota State Auditor’s Office will be holding a press conference on the results of an audit of the Department of Human Services. When: Wednesday, August 17th at 10 a.m. Where: The press conference will be held at the North Dakota State Capitol located at 600 E...
Kopp completes Northwestern University police training
BISMARCK, N.D. - The North Dakota Insurance Department is pleased to announce the recent graduation of Special Investigator Rebecca Kopp from the School of Police Staff and Command (SPSC) at Northwestern University. Kopp has successfully completed the ten (10) week SPSC program held in Dickinson from May 16 – July...
