nd.gov

Burgum creates Red Tape Reduction Working Group to reduce burdens, lower costs of regulation

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today issued an executive order creating a Red Tape Reduction Working Group to bolster ongoing efforts to identify antiquated, unnecessary and burdensome regulations, rules and policies that could be changed or eliminated to reduce burdens and lower costs for North Dakota citizens and the private sector and make state government more efficient, effective and nimble.
POLITICS
nd.gov

Morrissette Nationally Recognized for Outstanding Work in State Government

North Dakota Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director Joe Morrissette was recognized by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) with the 2022 Outstanding CPA in Government Impact Award at the state level. “During Joe's more than four years as OMB director, he has led the department with...
POLITICS
nd.gov

Kopp completes Northwestern University police training

BISMARCK, N.D. - The North Dakota Insurance Department is pleased to announce the recent graduation of Special Investigator Rebecca Kopp from the School of Police Staff and Command (SPSC) at Northwestern University. Kopp has successfully completed the ten (10) week SPSC program held in Dickinson from May 16 – July...
DICKINSON, ND

