Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sacramento doctor's walking journey across America for health equityCarmen MicsaSacramento, CA
This SC Restaurant Has Some of the Best BBQ in AmericaKennardo G. JamesHemingway, SC
Wheel to Surf Event Makes Waves in Disabled CommunityPJ@SCDDSNSurfside Beach, SC
29 Years Ago, A 2-Year-Old Made a Chilling Claim After Her Mother Vanished Without a TraceAndTheRestIsHerStorySurfside Beach, SC
3 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina Andras
Related
South Carolina family sentenced for stealing stimulus checks
Two family members in Myrtle Beach, S.C. were recently sentenced for stealing stimulus checks and robbing the government of $500,000 via failing inaccurate tax returns, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice. The press release also confirmed a third family member was put on probation. Donna Karakatsani...
South Carolina court rejects appeal from Florence County drug dealer who allegedly tried to escape from prison
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence County drug dealer who tried to escape from prison will remain in prison to serve his sentence, the South Carolina Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday. Johnny N. Gregg, Jr., was convicted in 2018 of multiple drug trafficking charges. He is projected to be released in 2052, and becomes […]
‘Disturbing:’ 21% of gun deaths in coverage area 19 years old and younger
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — News13’s shootings map shows 80 people have died from gun violence in our area in 2022. Seventeen of the 80, or just over 21%, killed are 19 years old and younger. The youngest victim was an 8-year-old boy in Florence County. The most recent victim was a 14-year-old in a […]
WMBF
Increase in drug arrests prompts 15th Circuit solicitor to crack down on offenders
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said drug-related arrests and cases are keeping his office busy. Just within the past couple of days, the solicitor’s office has announced that two men will face lengthy prison sentences in connection to drug charges. Corey Rutledge was sentenced...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wfxb.com
Three Myrtle Beach Residents Sentenced After Stealing from the Government
Two family members from Myrtle Beach were sentenced to federal prison for defrauding the government and a third was sentenced to probation yesterday. 48 year old Donna Karakatsani was sentenced to two years behind bars, her 29 year old son Ivo Krasimirov Ivanov was sentenced to 1.5 years in prison and the step-father 54 year old Todor Milkov Stoenchev was sentenced to five years of probation. The family stole over $500,000 from the government by filing false tax returns and stealing stimulus checks. The IRS began investigating the family in 2020.
The Post and Courier
Georgetown man sentenced to 11 years on drug charges
GEORGETOWN — A Georgetown man pleaded guilty to several drug charges Aug. 11 and was sentenced to 11 years in prison. Corey Rutledge, 48, of Georgetown, pleaded under North Carolina versus Alford to two counts of second-offense distribution of cocaine base and one count of second-offense trafficking cocaine base, said Alicia Richardson, the deputy solicitor who prosecuted the case for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
The Post and Courier
Trial date set for Florida woman accused in 2008 death of ‘Baby Boy Horry’ near Conway
CONWAY — Jennifer Sahr, the Florida woman accused of giving birth to a baby boy and leaving him to die in a box in a wooded area outside of Conway more than a decade ago is scheduled to go on trial the week of Oct. 10. Currently out on...
wfxb.com
Juvenile Killed in Conway Shooting Identified by Coroner
The Horry County Coroner has identified the juvenile that was killed in the shooting in Conway on Saturday afternoon we’ve been updating you about throughout the week. Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard identified the boy as 14 year old Christopher Garrett. Garrett was shot multiple times in a wooded area near his home on Bear Bluff Road. According to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, a 13 year old boy was also shot at but was not hit or injured during the incident. The suspect was detained, had a detention hearing yesterday and will remain in custody for 10 days until the next hearing. The suspect is charged with murder in connection to the death of the 14 year old and attempted murder for allegedly shooting at the 13 year old. Horry County Police are handling the investigation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 man shot in the arm in Florence County shooting
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was shot in the arm in a shooting in Florence County Thursday evening, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. According to police, the shooting happened on Old Number 4 highway near Scranton. Florence County Sheriff’s Office officials said the investigation is ongoing. No further information was immediately […]
myhorrynews.com
Boy, 14, shot to death near Conway; juvenile suspect arrested
A juvenile shot and killed a teenager just outside Conway Saturday night, according to public records and officials. Christopher Noah Garrett, 14, was killed in the shooting, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office. Horry County police said Sunday that another juvenile was arrested in connection with the shooting, but the department has not released an arrest warrant.
WMBF
Florence County deputies investigate two separate homicides in one night; victims identified
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County coroner released the names of two people who were found dead within hours of each other on Tuesday night in the Timmonsville area. RELATED COVERAGE:. Deputies were first called to Riverbend Road, where a passerby spotted a man sitting in his...
WMBF
Myrtle Beach daycare worker arrested for ‘unlawful conduct toward a child’
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach daycare worker is facing criminal charges after a witness reported observing inappropriate, sometimes violent behavior towards children. The Horry County Police Department arrested Megan Nicole Sallee, 22, Wednesday and charged her with unlawful conduct toward a child. The report gathered by the Horry...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WWAY NewsChannel 3
18-year-old, two juveniles arrested for alleged Cerro Gordo store break-in
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Three people have been arrested in connection to a break-in earlier this month at the Tiger Mart #5 in Cerro Gordo. On August 9th, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office responded to the store located at 371 Andrew Jackson Highway SW in reference to an alarm call.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man arrested for allegedly breaking into five vehicles on four separate dates
TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — A 52-year-old man has been arrested after weeks of allegedly breaking into vehicles around Tabor City. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says the first incident occurred on July 18th, when they responded to a residence on Old Stake Road in reference to a vehicle break-in resulting in the theft of a firearm.
Man wanted for 2020 shooting arrested in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man wanted for a December 2020 shooting is in custody after drugs were found in his vehicle, according to an announcement Friday from the Florence Police Department. Rayshawn Mortress Tutt Smoot is facing 11 charges, including for dealing methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana. Other charges include burglary and multiple gun crimes. […]
Wilmington man charged with 2nd-degree murder in 2021 shooting
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in Robeson County on Wednesday. Michael Ray Locklear, a 37-year-old Wilmington man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder on Wednesday, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. According to officials, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting at […]
Woman found guilty of burglarizing South Carolina home during Hurricane Florence evacuation
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman has been found guilty of burglarizing a North Charleston home while the victims were evacuated during Hurricane Florence in 2018. Sheena Shanay Alston, 42, was found guilty of first-degree burglary earlier this month by a jury in Charleston County, Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said on Monday. Prosecutors said the […]
wfxb.com
One Found Dead After Shooting in Florence County
One person was found dead after a shooting in Florence County on Tuesday evening. The victim was found dead inside of a vehicle on the side of River Bend Drive in the Timmonsville area. The victim was identified as 22 year old Malik Zimmerman of Timmonsville and he died of a single gunshot wound. Zimmerman was found by a person passing by who observed him inside his vehicle. The investigation is ongoing and no further details are available at this time.
wpde.com
Deputies investigating deadly shooting in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are on scene Tuesday evening of a person found shot to death in a car on River Bend Drive just outside of Timmonsville, according to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye. Joye said at this time officers are in the early stages of the...
WMBF
Horry County coroner identifies victim in fatal teen shooting
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the juvenile victim in the fatal shooting on Saturday. Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said 14-year-old Christopher Noah Garrett was shot multiple times in a wooded area near his home in Conway. Horry County police said the shooting took place...
Comments / 0