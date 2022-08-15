ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conway, SC
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Conway, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Florence, SC
State
South Carolina State
wfxb.com

Three Myrtle Beach Residents Sentenced After Stealing from the Government

Two family members from Myrtle Beach were sentenced to federal prison for defrauding the government and a third was sentenced to probation yesterday. 48 year old Donna Karakatsani was sentenced to two years behind bars, her 29 year old son Ivo Krasimirov Ivanov was sentenced to 1.5 years in prison and the step-father 54 year old Todor Milkov Stoenchev was sentenced to five years of probation. The family stole over $500,000 from the government by filing false tax returns and stealing stimulus checks. The IRS began investigating the family in 2020.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The Post and Courier

Georgetown man sentenced to 11 years on drug charges

GEORGETOWN — A Georgetown man pleaded guilty to several drug charges Aug. 11 and was sentenced to 11 years in prison. Corey Rutledge, 48, of Georgetown, pleaded under North Carolina versus Alford to two counts of second-offense distribution of cocaine base and one count of second-offense trafficking cocaine base, said Alicia Richardson, the deputy solicitor who prosecuted the case for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
GEORGETOWN, SC
wfxb.com

Juvenile Killed in Conway Shooting Identified by Coroner

The Horry County Coroner has identified the juvenile that was killed in the shooting in Conway on Saturday afternoon we’ve been updating you about throughout the week. Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard identified the boy as 14 year old Christopher Garrett. Garrett was shot multiple times in a wooded area near his home on Bear Bluff Road. According to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, a 13 year old boy was also shot at but was not hit or injured during the incident. The suspect was detained, had a detention hearing yesterday and will remain in custody for 10 days until the next hearing. The suspect is charged with murder in connection to the death of the 14 year old and attempted murder for allegedly shooting at the 13 year old. Horry County Police are handling the investigation.
CONWAY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Dea#Prison#Organized Crime#The Department Of Justice#Draco
WBTW News13

1 man shot in the arm in Florence County shooting

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was shot in the arm in a shooting in Florence County Thursday evening, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. According to police, the shooting happened on Old Number 4 highway near Scranton. Florence County Sheriff’s Office officials said the investigation is ongoing. No further information was immediately […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Boy, 14, shot to death near Conway; juvenile suspect arrested

A juvenile shot and killed a teenager just outside Conway Saturday night, according to public records and officials. Christopher Noah Garrett, 14, was killed in the shooting, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office. Horry County police said Sunday that another juvenile was arrested in connection with the shooting, but the department has not released an arrest warrant.
CONWAY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Man arrested for allegedly breaking into five vehicles on four separate dates

TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — A 52-year-old man has been arrested after weeks of allegedly breaking into vehicles around Tabor City. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says the first incident occurred on July 18th, when they responded to a residence on Old Stake Road in reference to a vehicle break-in resulting in the theft of a firearm.
TABOR CITY, NC
WBTW News13

Man wanted for 2020 shooting arrested in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man wanted for a December 2020 shooting is in custody after drugs were found in his vehicle, according to an announcement Friday from the Florence Police Department. Rayshawn Mortress Tutt Smoot is facing 11 charges, including for dealing methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana. Other charges include burglary and multiple gun crimes. […]
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Wilmington man charged with 2nd-degree murder in 2021 shooting

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in Robeson County on Wednesday. Michael Ray Locklear, a 37-year-old Wilmington man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder on Wednesday, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. According to officials, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting at […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Woman found guilty of burglarizing South Carolina home during Hurricane Florence evacuation

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman has been found guilty of burglarizing a North Charleston home while the victims were evacuated during Hurricane Florence in 2018. Sheena Shanay Alston, 42, was found guilty of first-degree burglary earlier this month by a jury in Charleston County, Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said on Monday. Prosecutors said the […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
wfxb.com

One Found Dead After Shooting in Florence County

One person was found dead after a shooting in Florence County on Tuesday evening. The victim was found dead inside of a vehicle on the side of River Bend Drive in the Timmonsville area. The victim was identified as 22 year old Malik Zimmerman of Timmonsville and he died of a single gunshot wound. Zimmerman was found by a person passing by who observed him inside his vehicle. The investigation is ongoing and no further details are available at this time.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Deputies investigating deadly shooting in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are on scene Tuesday evening of a person found shot to death in a car on River Bend Drive just outside of Timmonsville, according to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye. Joye said at this time officers are in the early stages of the...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Horry County coroner identifies victim in fatal teen shooting

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the juvenile victim in the fatal shooting on Saturday. Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said 14-year-old Christopher Noah Garrett was shot multiple times in a wooded area near his home in Conway. Horry County police said the shooting took place...
HORRY COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy