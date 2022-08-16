ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

KRON4 News

Oakland Police investigate early-morning homicide

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One man has died after a suspected homicide on Sunday, according to a statement from Oakland Police Department. The homicide occurred early Sunday morning, just before 5:30 a.m. on the 2100 block of 90th Avenue. Officers were called to the scene due to a report of a person down. After officers arrived, they found a male victim with blunt-force trauma. The victim died of his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Two men injured after restaurant shooting in Union City

UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) – Two men have sustained non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting at a restaurant Friday night, according to Union City Police. KRON ON is streaming news now The shooting occurred at Mexico Lindo restaurant at around 11:50 p.m. During the time of the shooting the restaurant was crowded, police said. The two […]
UNION CITY, CA
berkeleyside.org

70-year-old woman hit in North Berkeley crosswalk

A 70-year-old woman was struck and injured by a driver on Colusa Avenue in North Berkeley last week, according to Berkeley police, and she is currently recovering from her injuries. The woman was walking in the crosswalk on Colusa Avenue at 7:15 p.m. on Aug. 13, when a driver going...
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

Three Richmond armed robberies possibly connected

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — Three robberies that happened in Richmond Tuesday may have been done by the same subject, the Richmond Police Department said. In all three instances, the suspect pointed a gun at a victim. The first incident happened near the Hilltop Mall. The victim told police that after making a deposit at a […]
RICHMOND, CA
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

Armed robbery of construction workers

PIEDMONT, Calif. (KRON) – Two construction workers were robbed while eating lunch in their construction van on Friday, according to Piedmont Police Department. KRON ON is streaming news now The armed robbery occurred at 12:55p.m. on Hillside Avenue. The two victims were approached by two males while they were sitting in their construction van eating […]
PIEDMONT, CA
FOX40

Stockton shooting kills one man and injures two others

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department is looking for information about a shooting that killed one person and left two others injured Friday. Police said the shooting occurred at 10:36 p.m. around Greensboro Way and involved three men. First responders attempted life saving practices on one of them but he died at the […]
STOCKTON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland police arrest two alleged Rolex robbers

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police arrested two people who were allegedly involved in the recent Rolex watch robberies, police announced Thursday. Oakland police made several search warrants in Oakland and neighboring Bay Area cities early Tuesday morning, police said. : Deadly crash approaching Bay Bridge toll plaza. Two individuals were...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Man shot and killed in Vallejo Thursday

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A 44-year-old man was shot and killed in Vallejo Thursday afternoon, the Vallejo Police Department said. Officers responded to the shooting on the 2200 block of Sonoma Boulevard at approximately 5:48 p.m. VPD officers found the victim, who is a Vallejo resident, with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken […]
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

Man shot, injured in West Oakland near Market Street

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A man was shot early Tuesday morning in West Oakland about a block from Market Street, police said. Police received an alert from the city’s gunshot detection system at 1:14 a.m. when gunshots went off in the 1500 block of Myrtle Street. Citizens told police that the victim went to the […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect arrested for string of East Bay crimes

EL CERRITO, Calif. (KRON) — A Hayward man was arrested on Saturday for several crimes committed in El Cerrito. A report from the El Cerrito Police Department said he ripped a cellphone off of a display shelf at a Verizon store and resisted arrest after creating a disturbance at another store. Police said he also […]
EL CERRITO, CA

