Oakland Police investigate early-morning homicide
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One man has died after a suspected homicide on Sunday, according to a statement from Oakland Police Department. The homicide occurred early Sunday morning, just before 5:30 a.m. on the 2100 block of 90th Avenue. Officers were called to the scene due to a report of a person down. After officers arrived, they found a male victim with blunt-force trauma. The victim died of his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two men injured after restaurant shooting in Union City
UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) – Two men have sustained non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting at a restaurant Friday night, according to Union City Police. KRON ON is streaming news now The shooting occurred at Mexico Lindo restaurant at around 11:50 p.m. During the time of the shooting the restaurant was crowded, police said. The two […]
70-year-old woman hit in North Berkeley crosswalk
A 70-year-old woman was struck and injured by a driver on Colusa Avenue in North Berkeley last week, according to Berkeley police, and she is currently recovering from her injuries. The woman was walking in the crosswalk on Colusa Avenue at 7:15 p.m. on Aug. 13, when a driver going...
Three Richmond armed robberies possibly connected
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — Three robberies that happened in Richmond Tuesday may have been done by the same subject, the Richmond Police Department said. In all three instances, the suspect pointed a gun at a victim. The first incident happened near the Hilltop Mall. The victim told police that after making a deposit at a […]
Armed robbery of construction workers
PIEDMONT, Calif. (KRON) – Two construction workers were robbed while eating lunch in their construction van on Friday, according to Piedmont Police Department. KRON ON is streaming news now The armed robbery occurred at 12:55p.m. on Hillside Avenue. The two victims were approached by two males while they were sitting in their construction van eating […]
Catalytic converter thief caught and released, victims say
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – It’s a crime all too familiar in the Bay Area — catalytic converter thefts. Two San Francisco women say they caught a thief in the act and called police, who they say let the man go. It was around 3:00 a.m. Tuesday when home surveillance video captured a Honda Accord […]
Cars Crash Into New Oakland Nonprofit Building, Destroy Donations Worth Thousands
A popular East Bay nonprofit’s plan to have a grand opening of its new building came to halt after cars plowed into it. Two cars were reportedly racing each other Thursday morning when they lost control and crashed into Oakland’s Homies Empowerment building on McCarther Boulevard. It happened...
San Leandro liquor store feels targeted after recent strong-arm robberies
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - A San Leandro store worker said she was robbed twice since May and thinks it's the same suspects. Both robberies were caught on camera at Mel's Liquors on Manor Boulevard. She is worried the thieves might be targeting her and that they will come back. She...
Stockton shooting kills one man and injures two others
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department is looking for information about a shooting that killed one person and left two others injured Friday. Police said the shooting occurred at 10:36 p.m. around Greensboro Way and involved three men. First responders attempted life saving practices on one of them but he died at the […]
Oakland police arrest two alleged Rolex robbers
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police arrested two people who were allegedly involved in the recent Rolex watch robberies, police announced Thursday. Oakland police made several search warrants in Oakland and neighboring Bay Area cities early Tuesday morning, police said. : Deadly crash approaching Bay Bridge toll plaza. Two individuals were...
Man shot and killed in Vallejo Thursday
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A 44-year-old man was shot and killed in Vallejo Thursday afternoon, the Vallejo Police Department said. Officers responded to the shooting on the 2200 block of Sonoma Boulevard at approximately 5:48 p.m. VPD officers found the victim, who is a Vallejo resident, with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken […]
Pair of teens arrested for fatal shooting of San Jose Safeway employee
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department announced Thursday that two people were arrested for the fatal shooting of a Safeway employee in June. Utah native Tevita Tuakalau, 18, and Jacob Parrilla, 19, of San Jose were arrested. The shooting happened early in the morning of Sunday, June 5 on the 1500 […]
Police recover retail merchandise, drugs in South San Francisco; 3 arrested
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Two men and a woman were arrested Wednesday night at a traffic stop in South San Francisco where officers spotted retail merchandise with the security tags still attached, police announced in a social media post. The estimated value of the items stolen is $2,000 — a number of Lego […]
2 men injured in early morning shooting in Emeryville, person of interest identified
EMERYVILLE, Calif. (BCN) — Two men were injured in a shooting reported early Friday morning in Emeryville, and investigators have identified a person of interest they are seeking in the case, police said. Officers responded at 12:03 a.m. to reports of a shooting at The Courtyard at 65th Street apartments at 1465 65th St. The […]
Four minors detained after gunfire in SF
Four masked minors were detained after allegedly firing guns towards cars and a home, according to a tweet from an San Francisco Police Department officer.
Man shot, injured in West Oakland near Market Street
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A man was shot early Tuesday morning in West Oakland about a block from Market Street, police said. Police received an alert from the city’s gunshot detection system at 1:14 a.m. when gunshots went off in the 1500 block of Myrtle Street. Citizens told police that the victim went to the […]
Vacaville police search for missing 11-year-old boy last seen riding bike
VACAVILLE, Calif. - UPDATE: Vacaville police gave an afternoon update that David has been located. Vacaville police asked the public to keep an eye out for 11-year-old David Baker. In a Facebook post, police said David was. at 9:36 a.m. on Saturday riding his bike on Samantha Place. Police said...
Minor at Santa Clara Juvenile Hall punched over 10 times by counselor
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – A Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall counselor was sentenced to six months in home detention after assaulting a detained minor, the Santa Clara Office of the District Attorney announced on Friday. 46-year-old Robert Medellin was sentenced Friday. Medellin’s assault of a minor occurred on April 14 after the victim and […]
Suspect arrested for string of East Bay crimes
EL CERRITO, Calif. (KRON) — A Hayward man was arrested on Saturday for several crimes committed in El Cerrito. A report from the El Cerrito Police Department said he ripped a cellphone off of a display shelf at a Verizon store and resisted arrest after creating a disturbance at another store. Police said he also […]
Another East Bay business burglarized overnight
The Oakland Police department is investigating yet another burglary, according to a statement from OPD.
