Topsham and Skowhegan Fair
Looking for something to do this weekend in Maine?
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31st
Pick-your-own Maine blueberries
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae Day
foxbangor.com
Dixmont crash victims identified
DIXMONT- The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office has released the identities of the people involved in the deadly crash in Dixmont Wednesday. It happened on Route 9 just after 12:30 Wednesday afternoon. Investigators have determined Andrew Clark, 34, of Belfast was traveling at a high rate of speed and making...
foxbangor.com
Administrator talks school safety
BANGOR — With less than a week before students return back to school we spoke to one school administrator who tells us safety is always the top priority. School Safety and Communications Director for Bangor School Department, Ray Phinney says the district has had a safety plan established for years for all 11 schools throughout the city.
foxbangor.com
Man ordered to pay $15,000 in fines for accidental death case
BANGOR — Friday Scott Willett accepted responsibility for causing fatal injuries to state police detective, Ben Campbell. “I can’t even begin to say how sorry I’m to the family and everybody. It was an accident that I would have never imagined. I just feel so bad.. I have to deal with this too everyday. Not a day goes by that I don’t think about it. I’m so sorry to everyone who is involved. I never ever would have imagined hurting anyone,” said Scott Willett.
foxbangor.com
Bonny Eagle will be the first Class A football team to host a New Hampshire opponent
STANDISH – On September 2, the Bonny Eagle Scots will make history, becoming the first Maine high school football team in the modern era to host a team outside of the state. It’s an experience that most Class A schools will have this season, after the MPA and its governing bodies adjusted the football schedule this offseason in an effort to increase competition among teams. Come Week 1, it’s the Scots who lead the way, hosting Merrimack, N.H. in Standish.
foxbangor.com
Ten Bucks Theatre Company’s Second Series
BANGOR – Today on the Good Morning Maine show, host Emma Smith spoke with Aimee Gerow who will be directing Ten Bucks Theatre Company’s upcoming “Second Series” show. “Second Series” are four different plays that will begin showings this Sunday, 1 p.m. at TBT’s location within the Bangor Mall.
