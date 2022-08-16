BANGOR — Friday Scott Willett accepted responsibility for causing fatal injuries to state police detective, Ben Campbell. “I can’t even begin to say how sorry I’m to the family and everybody. It was an accident that I would have never imagined. I just feel so bad.. I have to deal with this too everyday. Not a day goes by that I don’t think about it. I’m so sorry to everyone who is involved. I never ever would have imagined hurting anyone,” said Scott Willett.

BANGOR, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO