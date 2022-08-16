••• “The former St. Anthony’s Seminary […] is for sale. CBRE and Coldwell Banker Global Luxury announced that it has placed the seminary and its approximately 12-acre site on the market. The property is located behind a wall and gates at 2300 Garden St. The site features six historic buildings that add up to 123,764 square feet. […] The zoning for the site is RE-15, which includes residential single units, luxury senior housing/assisted living, group residential, education, hospitality and more.” The listing doe not disclose the price. —Santa Barbara News-Press.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO