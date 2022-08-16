ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

Lompoc Record

Visit a nature preserve, celebrate open spaces | Julia McHugh

Santa Barbara residents are blessed to live in such glorious surroundings: white sand beaches, coastal bluffs, hilly oak woodlands and more. The region is also blessed that the community has worked to preserve open spaces for the enjoyment of future generations. San Marcos Foothill Preserve. Last summer, volunteers from Foothills...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Maria, CA
Lompoc, CA
Lompoc, CA
Santa Maria, CA
Lompoc Record

Santa Ynez rolls past Atascadero in season opener

Santa Ynez started the season on the right foot Friday night, routing Atascadero in its season opener. The Pirates, in their first game as members of the CIF Central Section, dominated Atascadero 35-0. Atascadero is in the Ocean League this year. The Pirates are in the more difficult Mountain League.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
Lompoc Record

Cavin Ross accounts for seven TDs in Lompoc's 53-12 rout of Agoura

Agoura had the highly-touted quarterback committed to a Division I program Friday night. Lompoc's quarterback, though, proved once again that he has the ability to play at a four-year school, too. Cavin Ross, the four-year starter at quarterback for the Braves, had a masterful performance in Lompoc's 53-12 thrashing of...
LOMPOC, CA
Lompoc Record

Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne to face off against former Councilman Jim Mosby

Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne will face off against former Councilman Jim Mosby on Nov. 8 after city officials on Wednesday released the official candidate list for the upcoming general election. Osborne and Mosby previously ran against each other in 2018, with Osborne winning the mayor's seat. She was reelected in...
LOMPOC, CA
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 08/08 – 08/14/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. August 08, 2022. 14:46— Manuel Roy...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Lompoc Record

Monsoonal moisture could bring rain to the mountains | Central Coast Weather Report

Last week's above-average temperatures, especially away from the coastline, will cool to seasonal levels as a weak surface low-pressure system (1,010 millibars) develops over Point Conception. This system will produce gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) northwesterly (onshore) winds. Consequently, a persistent marine layer will develop along the immediate...
LOMPOC, CA
sitelinesb.com

A Santa Barbara Landmark Is for Sale

••• “The former St. Anthony’s Seminary […] is for sale. CBRE and Coldwell Banker Global Luxury announced that it has placed the seminary and its approximately 12-acre site on the market. The property is located behind a wall and gates at 2300 Garden St. The site features six historic buildings that add up to 123,764 square feet. […] The zoning for the site is RE-15, which includes residential single units, luxury senior housing/assisted living, group residential, education, hospitality and more.” The listing doe not disclose the price. —Santa Barbara News-Press.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
KTLA

102-year-old woman crashes into home in Santa Barbara County

A 102-year-old woman suffered minor injuries when she crashed into her own home in northern Santa Barbara County Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 1:45 p.m. on the 3800 block of Berwyn Drive in the city of Santa Maria. The woman got her pedals confused and mistakenly accelerated into the side of her garage, according to […]
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Aug. 10-14

Rebecca Lee Pinto, age 60, of Templeton, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 14. In the care of Kuehl Nicolay Funeral Home. Ophelia Beason, age 90, of Paso Robles, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 10. In the care of Kuehl Nicolay Funeral Home. Joe Marvin Dorgan, age 87, of Paso Robles,...
PASO ROBLES, CA

