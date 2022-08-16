Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cracker Barrel's Vegan Sausage Is Under Fire By Angry Meat EatersLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
5 Things To Do in California For CouplesBecca CCalifornia State
12 Fun Things to Do in Solvang, CaliforniaBecca CSolvang, CA
My review of Pizmo Cafe & Wooly’s in Pismo BeachMark-John CliffordPismo Beach, CA
Man wanted for battery leads deputies on pursuit from OrcuttMent MediaOrcutt, CA
Related
Lompoc Record
SEEAG posts interactive map with participants in Santa Barbara County Farm Day
An interactive map of participants in this year’s Santa Barbara County Farm Day has now been posted online with links to sign up for locations that require advance registration for public visits. The nonprofit Students for Eco-Education and Agriculture has scheduled the fourth annual Farm Day for Saturday, Sept....
Lompoc Record
The 2022 high school football season features a monumental shift in the landscape
The high school football landscape has been constantly in motion over the last decade, with competitive equity driving much of the change. The 2022 season, though, may feature the biggest one-year shift this century. This season will look much different than the last. The main move behind the new feel...
Lompoc Record
Visit a nature preserve, celebrate open spaces | Julia McHugh
Santa Barbara residents are blessed to live in such glorious surroundings: white sand beaches, coastal bluffs, hilly oak woodlands and more. The region is also blessed that the community has worked to preserve open spaces for the enjoyment of future generations. San Marcos Foothill Preserve. Last summer, volunteers from Foothills...
Lompoc Record
Teresa Arredondo is the power behind Santa Maria's ArtCraft Paint, Inc.
Teresa Arredondo's story is neither glamorous or sparkling. She wasn’t born to rich parents and does not have famous relatives. Her father was assassinated when she was 5 years old, and she only finished elementary school. She came to the U.S. when she was 15, worked as a farmworker,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New mobile shower site coming to San Luis Obispo to serve unhoused residents
Shower the People, which has provided over 10,000 showers in the San Luis Obispo community since its inception in 2017, is adding another location its mobile shower program that gives unhoused residents a place to shower and stay clean. The post New mobile shower site coming to San Luis Obispo to serve unhoused residents appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Lompoc Record
Santa Ynez rolls past Atascadero in season opener
Santa Ynez started the season on the right foot Friday night, routing Atascadero in its season opener. The Pirates, in their first game as members of the CIF Central Section, dominated Atascadero 35-0. Atascadero is in the Ocean League this year. The Pirates are in the more difficult Mountain League.
Lompoc Record
Cavin Ross accounts for seven TDs in Lompoc's 53-12 rout of Agoura
Agoura had the highly-touted quarterback committed to a Division I program Friday night. Lompoc's quarterback, though, proved once again that he has the ability to play at a four-year school, too. Cavin Ross, the four-year starter at quarterback for the Braves, had a masterful performance in Lompoc's 53-12 thrashing of...
Lompoc man arrested, 'ghost guns' seized in Isla Vista
Officials with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office say they confiscated three "ghost guns" and arrested a Lompoc man on weapons charges early Saturday morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman with head injury transported to hospital after bike accident in Santa Ynez Valley
A woman was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital by helicopter following a single-bike accident in the Santa Ynez Valley. The post Woman with head injury transported to hospital after bike accident in Santa Ynez Valley appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Lompoc Record
Los Alamos Old Days grand marshal Mike Farris ready for celebration
Mike Farris and the little town of Los Alamos are gearing up for the 76th annual Los Alamos Old Days celebration to be held Sept. 23-25. Farris, a retired software quality engineer, will serve as grand marshal of the Old Days parade. He is delighted, he said, that the Los...
Crumbl Cookies to open first location on Central Coast
Crumbl Cookies has 560 locations across the country, but this will be the first one on the Central Coast.
Lompoc Record
Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne to face off against former Councilman Jim Mosby
Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne will face off against former Councilman Jim Mosby on Nov. 8 after city officials on Wednesday released the official candidate list for the upcoming general election. Osborne and Mosby previously ran against each other in 2018, with Osborne winning the mayor's seat. She was reelected in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Red Light Roundup 08/08 – 08/14/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. August 08, 2022. 14:46— Manuel Roy...
Lompoc Record
Monsoonal moisture could bring rain to the mountains | Central Coast Weather Report
Last week's above-average temperatures, especially away from the coastline, will cool to seasonal levels as a weak surface low-pressure system (1,010 millibars) develops over Point Conception. This system will produce gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) northwesterly (onshore) winds. Consequently, a persistent marine layer will develop along the immediate...
sitelinesb.com
A Santa Barbara Landmark Is for Sale
••• “The former St. Anthony’s Seminary […] is for sale. CBRE and Coldwell Banker Global Luxury announced that it has placed the seminary and its approximately 12-acre site on the market. The property is located behind a wall and gates at 2300 Garden St. The site features six historic buildings that add up to 123,764 square feet. […] The zoning for the site is RE-15, which includes residential single units, luxury senior housing/assisted living, group residential, education, hospitality and more.” The listing doe not disclose the price. —Santa Barbara News-Press.
‘American Idol’ producers selling SLO County winery for $22 million. See the stunning photos
A listing agent described the 159-acre property, which includes two Tuscan-style villas and a pool, as “the crown jewel of the Central Coast.”
102-year-old woman crashes into home in Santa Barbara County
A 102-year-old woman suffered minor injuries when she crashed into her own home in northern Santa Barbara County Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 1:45 p.m. on the 3800 block of Berwyn Drive in the city of Santa Maria. The woman got her pedals confused and mistakenly accelerated into the side of her garage, according to […]
Santa Maria Police welcomes new police dog
The Santa Maria Police Department recently welcomed one furry four-legged friend and promoted a K-9 officer. The post Santa Maria Police welcomes new police dog appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
8 arrested at DUI checkpoint, Santa Maria police say
The Santa Maria Police Department says officers arrested eight people at a DUI checkpoint. The department says two of those drivers were arrested for DUI while conducting the checkpoint Friday night.
Death notices for Aug. 10-14
Rebecca Lee Pinto, age 60, of Templeton, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 14. In the care of Kuehl Nicolay Funeral Home. Ophelia Beason, age 90, of Paso Robles, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 10. In the care of Kuehl Nicolay Funeral Home. Joe Marvin Dorgan, age 87, of Paso Robles,...
Comments / 0