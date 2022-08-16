Edwards High hosts sports preview night

ALBION, Ill. (WEHT) – Edwards County High School is giving you a chance to meet their athletic teams on August 19 with a Fall Sports Preview event.

The event, “Meet the Teams Night,” gives parents the opportunity to take photos and let the teams show off their preparation work for the fall season.

From 5 to 6 p.m. Sports Booster Members can buy:

Famous Leroy Moore Pork Burgers for $3

Pork Chops for $5

Drinks for $1

The schedule for the night is:

Volleyball pictures: 4:45 – 5:15 p.m.

Cheerleader pictures: 5:15 – 5:45 p.m.

Volleyball preview: 5:45 – 6:15 p.m.

Football pictures: 6:15 – 6:45 p.m.

Announce cheerleaders/ Football: 6:45 – 7:00 p.m.

Football previews: 7:00 – 7:30 p.m.

Sports Booster Memberships will be offered in the following levels.

Gold level – $100: Receive a $20 discount at TJ Marche

Silver level – $50: Receive a $10 discount at TJ Marche

Bronze level – $25: Receive a $5 discount at TJ Marche

Copper level – $10

Admission is a Gatorade or a pack of Gatorade for the sports teams this season.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).