ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Researchers have found that 'baby talk' connects all of humanity

By Tod Perry
Upworthy
Upworthy
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lmxSP_0hISQt3j00

It's almost impossible to be handed a baby and not immediately break into baby talk. In fact, it seems incredibly strange to even consider talking to a baby like one would an adult. Studies have shown that babies prefer baby talk, too.

Researchers from Stanford found that babies prefer to be spoken to in baby talk or “parentese” as scientists refer to the sing-songy cooing we do when talking to infants.

“Often parents are discouraged from using baby talk by well-meaning friends or even health professionals,” Michael Frank, a Stanford psychologist, told Stanford News. “But the evidence suggests that it’s actually a great way to engage with your baby because babies just like it–it tells them, ‘This speech is meant for you!’”

The big question that has eluded scientists is whether parentese is a universal language or varies by culture.

"Most of the research looking at this have studied urban societies in the U.S., Canada, Germany, Sweden, Russia," Courtney Hilton, postdoctoral fellow and principal author of "Acoustic regularities in infant-directed speech and song across cultures," told NPR. "But to make a rigorous claim that there is any kind of instinct to do this, we have to study more diverse cultures."

Hilton, along with a team of researchers, collected 1,615 recordings from 21 cultures across six continents over a period of three years to find out whether parentese was a universal language. Their findings were published in the journal Nature Human Behavior .

What researchers found was that everyone changed their rhythm, volume, speed and other vocal traits when talking to infants. It didn’t matter if they were in San Diego, East Africa, New Zealand or China.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oqvGx_0hISQt3j00

via Pixabay

“Our study provides the strongest test yet of whether there are acoustic regularities in infant-directed vocalizations across cultures,” Hilton said. “It is also really the first to convincingly address this question in both speech and song simultaneously. The consistencies in vocal features offer a really tantalizing clue for a link between infant-care practices and distinctive aspects of our human psychology relating to music and sociality.”

So, according to research, if you hand someone a baby anywhere in the world, they would begin to speak to it in parentese, regardless of their culture, location, economic status or language.

The research makes it appear as though parentese is hard-wired into all of humanity. As infants, we seem to be drawn to those who speak it; as adults, we instinctually drop into the vocal patterns when communicating with a baby.

"These commonalities are almost woven into our biology," Hilton said. "From people in crowded urban centers in Beijing, all the way to a tiny hunter/gatherer society in South Africa, there is something we share. It's a kind of instinct that ties people together."

In a world that is divided by race, class, culture, language, politics and geopolitical forces, there’s something comforting in knowing that on a deeper level we all react to infants the same way. It seems that no matter who we are or where we live, babies bring out the best in humanity.

Comments / 2

Related
BBC

Joanna Hartigan took her own life after confiding in nurse

A mother-of-two took her own life after telling a nurse she had researched suicide methods, an inquest heard. Joanna Hartigan, 54, from Hereford, was found dead in November 2021 after medics decided she did not pose a serious risk. The inquest heard she was depressed after losing her job and...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Number of 'lonely, single' men is on the rise as women with higher dating standards look for partners who are are 'emotionally available, good communicators, and share similar values', says psychologist

Men are lonelier than ever as they struggle to meet the higher dating standards of modern women, according to a psychologist. American psychologist Greg Matos wrote in a recent Psychology Today article that the current state of young and middle-aged men's love lives shows they need to 'address a skills deficit'.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Psychology#Human Behavior#Baby Talk#Stanford News#Parentese#Npr#Publishe
TheConversationAU

Australia's pursuit of 'killer robots' could put the trans-Tasman alliance with New Zealand on shaky ground

Australia’s recently announced defence review, intended to be the most thorough in almost four decades, will give us a good idea of how Australia sees its role in an increasingly tense strategic environment. As New Zealand’s only formal military ally, Australia’s defence choices will have significant implications, both for New Zealand and regional geopolitics. There are several areas of contention in the trans-Tasman relationship. One is Australia’s pursuit of nuclear-powered submarines, which clashes with New Zealand’s anti-nuclear stance. Another lies in the two countries’ diverging approaches to autonomous weapons systems (AWS), colloquially known as “killer robots”. In general, AWS are considered to...
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
Germany
Country
China
TheConversationAU

Book Week: it's not the costume that matters, but falling in love with reading

My phone pings and it’s a message from my brother. Do we have an old white dress my niece could borrow for a Book Week costume for school? Book Week is upon us once again and all around Australia, family WhatsApp groups are lighting up with similar requests from parents and carers of primary school aged children. Mothers are staring at cardboard boxes wondering how they can help their child transform into a rainbow fish. Fathers are corralling children down the aisles of Spotlight trying to find the costume section. Carers are asking children about how they want to dress...
WORLD
Scrubs Magazine

After Studying Near-Death Experiences, Researchers Say They Believe in the Afterlife

Jim Tucker and Jennifer Kim Penberthy announced they believe in some type of afterlife at a South by Southwest panel in Austin, Texas on Tuesday. As psychiatry professors at the University of Virginia, they’ve spent a lot of time looking into what happens after we die. Tucker studies near-death experiences and children that claim to remember their past lives, while Penberthy studies near-death experiences and after-death communications, which is when people claim to be visited by a deceased loved one.
AUSTIN, TX
psychologytoday.com

The Secret Body Language of Touch

Touch is a complex body language channel that conveys many subtle messages to others. A classification of different types of touches includes using them to convey feelings, to control others, and to accomplish tasks. Touch can increase compliance and even increase a waiter's tip. Nonverbal communication is the means by...
HEALTH
Upworthy

5. People don't change

"Didnt know that other adults have the emotional intelligence of teenagers and its almost impossible to deal with logically," — Super-Progress-6386. "Handling the decline and death of your parents," - Agave666. "Not having a lot of free-time or time by myself," — detective_kiara. "Not having a pre-defined goal...
psychologytoday.com

Curious People Are Likely to Have Better Relationships

Curiosity in another person and in ourself lends itself to greater emotional intimacy. Studies have shown that lower curiosity and higher aggression were the strongest in new and ongoing intimate relationships. Highly curious people showed the greatest sensitivity in the interpersonal realm. Although research on the social consequences of curiosity...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Upworthy

Upworthy

110K+
Followers
3K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Upworthy is comprised of upworthy.com, good.is, leapsmag.com, megaphone.upworthy.com, and scoop.upworthy.com

 https://upworthy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy