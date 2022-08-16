ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

TV anchor parents deliver comedy gold with hilarious news report on their baby daughter

By Heather Wake
 5 days ago

What happens in a day in the life of a couple of news anchors and their newborn baby? Pure hilarity, that’s what.

Jeannette Reyes and Robert Burton —both professional news anchors—decided to “report” on the morning happenings of their baby girl Bella, and it rapidly went viral with more than 7 million views.

People loved the perfect combo of impressive production value (the hair and makeup, the music, the 100% commitment to their broadcast voices) along with some all-too-relatable parent content.

“Good morning, Bella! It’s 9:52. Hopefully you slept well. Certainly no one else did, but we’re not going to point any fingers,” Reyes fires off before “sending it over” to Burton for the weather.

The camera quickly cuts to Burton, playing more of a field reporter role, who smoothly exits a building while boasting of a “beautiful day outside with temps in the mid-80s.”

“Will we get to enjoy it?” he asks. “Well, if spit ups, feedings and diaper changes don’t get in the way, we just might be able to make it out of here before midnight.”

Suddenly Reyes has “breaking news” to deliver: ”an explosion at the diaper station.”

While fortunately “no injuries have been reported,” Reyes informs us that authorities do have a suspect, as the camera slowly pans toward a guilty (yet adorable) looking Bella. Sadly, Bella has been linked to “hundreds of other explosions.”

Of course, the single best, most giggle-inducing part of the entire video is when Reyes sings “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star” … delivered entirely in TV news anchor voice. Can’t hear the song any other way now.

Even “This Is Us” star Sterling K. Brown found this part delightful, commenting “Twinkle twinkle got me!” followed by a cry-laughing emoji.

Burton then wrapped up the segment by thanking everyone for watching the BBN, otherwise known as the Baby News Network.

With a video as funny as this one, it’s bound to inspire a treasure trove of equally brilliant comments. Here are a few gems:

Unsurprisingly, people are also begging for more. “So adorable. I’d tune in daily for this content,” wrote one person.

Will Burton and Reyes deliver more wholesome baby news? Will Bella confess to those diaper explosions? Stay tuned.

