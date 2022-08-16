ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

A man was caught on video introducing his puppy to the neighborhood cat and it's adorable

By Tod Perry
 5 days ago

More than 7.7 million people have watched the video.

A video of a man introducing his new puppy to the neighborhood cat is a wonderful piece of optimism. Why? Because the man shows he believes that if we make an effort, even nature’s fiercest enemies—dogs and cats—can get along.

Heck, it’s the type of thinking that could solve a lot of problems between humans as well. Maybe if we took some time to understand one another and get past negative stereotypes we could coexist without any trouble.

A TikTok user named Cheyenne caught the “pure moment” on video and says she hasn’t “stopped smiling since,” she captioned the video. After she posted the video it received more than 7.7 million views and 1.4 million likes.

It even caught the attention of the dog’s owner who commented on the video as Ted’s Dad.

“I should point out that I had petted the cat first and assessed how this might turn out. Ted is 4 months old and has been introduced to cats before,” he commented.

“Hope you enjoyed the video! Sorry if it’s intrusive but the moment was too sweet not to record! Glad it found its way to you! Ted is lovely,” Cheyenne responded.

According to Ted's Dad, his dog is a woodle, which, according to Wag Walking, is “a hybrid designer dog that is created by mixing the Welsh Terrier with the Poodle.” Woodles are known for being “loving,” “caring” dogs who are exceptionally calm. Given the dog’s temperament, it’s no wonder Ted’s Dad thought it’d be OK to introduce him to the cat.

caught this pure moment and I haven’t stopped smiling since 💖💗💕💝💓💘💞 #viral #dogsofttiktok #catsoftiktok

