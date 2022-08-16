A man was caught on video introducing his puppy to the neighborhood cat and it's adorable

More than 7.7 million people have watched the video.

A video of a man introducing his new puppy to the neighborhood cat is a wonderful piece of optimism. Why? Because the man shows he believes that if we make an effort, even nature’s fiercest enemies—dogs and cats—can get along.

Heck, it’s the type of thinking that could solve a lot of problems between humans as well. Maybe if we took some time to understand one another and get past negative stereotypes we could coexist without any trouble.

A TikTok user named Cheyenne caught the “pure moment” on video and says she hasn’t “stopped smiling since,” she captioned the video. After she posted the video it received more than 7.7 million views and 1.4 million likes.

It even caught the attention of the dog’s owner who commented on the video as Ted’s Dad.

“I should point out that I had petted the cat first and assessed how this might turn out. Ted is 4 months old and has been introduced to cats before,” he commented.

“Hope you enjoyed the video! Sorry if it’s intrusive but the moment was too sweet not to record! Glad it found its way to you! Ted is lovely,” Cheyenne responded.

According to Ted's Dad, his dog is a woodle, which, according to Wag Walking, is “a hybrid designer dog that is created by mixing the Welsh Terrier with the Poodle.” Woodles are known for being “loving,” “caring” dogs who are exceptionally calm. Given the dog’s temperament, it’s no wonder Ted’s Dad thought it’d be OK to introduce him to the cat.

@cheyennetylerberry caught this pure moment and I haven't stopped smiling since

Parents react to video of Britney Spears 'yelling' at her kids and it's a great teaching moment

Can we just admit that parenting is hard for everyone?

Parenting is hard for just about everyone. You're completely responsible for a small human that doesn't come with an instruction manual, and it's a case of trying to do the best you can with what you've got. Some people seem to think that celebrities should be infallible, so when Kevin Federline shared a video of Britney Spears being stern with her children there was always going to be negative feedback. But surprisingly, the video has, in fact, stirred up more support for the star and her parenting methods.

Video of cats punching above their weight gives us a new appreciation for our feline friends

Maybe they're actually as superior as they think they are.

Cats have a reputation for being aloof and standoffish, like they're better than everyone and simply can't be bothered. Those of us who have cats know they're not always like that … but yes, they're sometimes like that. They can be sweet and affectionate, but they want affection on their terms, they want to eat and play and sleep on their own clock, and we puny, inferior humans have little say in the matter.

There's a reason why we have obedience schools for dogs and not for cats. Maine coon or Bengal, Savannah or Siamese, ragdoll or sphynx, domestic cats of all breeds are largely untrainable little punks who lure us into loving them by blessing us with the honor of stroking their fur and hearing them purr.

But perhaps we assume too much when we think cats are full of themselves for no good reason. Maybe they are actually somewhat justified in their snootiness. Maybe they really, truly are superior to pretty much every other creature on Earth and that's why they act like it.

'A whole world to love'—little boy has heartwarming response to question about LGBTQ people

Kids understand love so well.

Kids say the darnedest things, sure. But often they say the wisest things too.

Case in point—this viral video.

Hannah Lewis, a 32-year-old mom and LGBTQ advocate who goes by the name “Lesbimum” on TikTok and Instagram, shared a sweet exchange between her and a young boy after he asked if she had a boyfriend.

Their heartwarming conversation received nearly 2 million likes, and it really offers us all a glimpse into what the world can look like through the eyes of pure acceptance.

When approached with the question, Lewis chose to answer him plainly, rather than “hide who I am.”