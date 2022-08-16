ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware Water Gap, PA

Section of D&L Trail in Upper Bucks Closed for Construction

A section of the popular Delaware & Lehigh (D&L) trail along the Delaware Canal in Durham and Nockamixon townships, Bucks County, is currently closed for construction. The closed section is parallel to the Nockamixon Cliffs south of Kintnersville, where the trail may be accessed via several footbridges spanning the canal between Rt. 611 and Narrows Hill Road.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
This beautiful town has been named most underrated in NJ

There is no shortage of great little towns all over the Garden State, but there can only be one most underrated town in the state. The website Love Exploring, which knows some things about travel around the US and the world, has determined the most underrated town in each state, and their choice for New Jersey is a great one.
FRENCHTOWN, NJ
Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the region

From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. AND POSE SELFIE SALON: Lehigh Valley Mall, Whitehall Township. The new "selfie salon" has more than 30 "content rooms" for taking photographs. Dressing rooms are available...
MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, PA
Easton was a bootlegging town during Prohibition. This huge federal raid (briefly) dried it out.

Easton had a reputation as a bootlegging town during Prohibition. But the city (briefly) went dry after a massive raid 100 years ago this week. More than 100 federal agents from Philadelphia descended on the city on Aug. 24, 1922. They swept almost every bar, cafe and hotel from Centre Square to Wilson, then continued on across Northampton County through Bangor and Nazareth, and later out into Bethlehem and Reading. They seized thousands of gallons of illegal alcohol from everyone who didn’t get — or didn’t heed — warnings of the surprise search.
EASTON, PA
ShopRite’s Fresh to Table In-Store Concept Gains Ground in New Jersey

RoNetco Supermarkets Inc., an operator of ShopRite grocery stores in northwest New Jersey, has recently debuted Fresh to Table, an innovative store-within-a-store concept enabling customers to find fresh on-trend foods, easy-to-prepare ingredients and meal solutions in a variety of grab-and-go formats. The new format can be found in five RoNetco ShopRite stores operating in Sussex, Warren and Morris counties.
NEWTON, NJ
New Jersey bill would discourage house-flipping

EAST ORANGE, N.J. -- It's a housing title no one wants -- New Jersey often has one of the highest foreclosure rates in the country.A new bill would help families keep their homes.Ezra Turner, 55, knows all too well the pain of losing a home. In 2018, business challenges led to the foreclosure of his Irvington house he was powerless to stop. "Once everything was gone, it was just surreal, like wow, we're out, and now we are renting," he told CBS2's Christina Fan.New Jersey consistently ranks among the states with the highest foreclosure rates: 1 in every 2,564 units.A coalition...
EAST ORANGE, NJ
Whitewater Dam Release Weekend

You’ll be surrounded by state park protected mountains while enjoying 12 miles and 4-5 hours of Class II, III whitewater rafting and breathtaking scenery. Whitewater rafting adventures with us are fun, thrilling, and memorable. In fact, it’s an adventure that everyone from ages 8 and up can enjoy – no experience necessary! Not only will you paddle through 17 sets of rapids, but you’ll also laugh, get wet and have an amazing day outdoors. There is nothing like a whitewater dam release rafting trip on the Lehigh River in Jim Thorpe, PA!
JIM THORPE, PA
Bargain land sale: Northampton County acquires 42 acres of open space from Mauser brothers

EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County will add its 22nd park with the acquisition of 42 acres in Allen Township. The Bodnarczuk Preserve comes at the bargain price of $225,000, thanks to the owners, brothers Paul and Wasyl Mauser. The land was appraised at $900,000. Wasyl gave the county his half of the land, and Paul donated half of his acreage and will receive the $225,000.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
AWSOM Pet Of The Week: Shawn Hunter

This week, the featured animal, coming from Stroudsburg’s Animal Welfare Society Of Monroe (AWSOM) animal shelter, is a kitten named Shawn Hunter. Shawn Hunter is a 3 month-old, domestic shorthair kitten. He came into the clinic with his siblings quite ill with an upper respiratory infection leading to the loss of sight in one and partial loss in the other eye, but this has not slowed him down. He is described as very friendly and playful, known for being very energetic, getting along well with other cats, and behaving like a dog. Shawn has no bite history, has recently been neutered, and is microchipped. Shawn is ready to move into his new home. He can become part of your family today for $300.
STROUDSBURG, PA
Pittston's Ultimate Tomato Run

PITTSTON, Pa. — The Annual Pittston Tomato Festival is happening this weekend, and there are both old and new festivities. The 23rd annual festival run, called the Ultimate Tomato Run, took place Saturday. The 5K race benefits both Miles for Michael, which helps families dealing with cancer, and Pittston's...
PITTSTON, PA
Pennsylvania Anticipates $84 Billion Towards Infrastructure | Here Is The Breakdown

On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania State Transportation Commission (STC) announced an update to its 12-Year program, anticipating $84 Billion in infrastructure funding. Pennsylvania's STC's new plan anticipates that $84 Billion will be available over the next 12 years for improvements to roads, bridges, transit systems, airports, and railroads. The newly adopted program, which takes effect October 1, incorporates funding from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and anticipates the following funding availability in the first four years of the 12-Year Program (TYP) from federal, state, and local sources.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
