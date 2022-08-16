ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma County, AZ

Local 4-year-old battling rare eye disease

By Jacqueline Aguilar
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o2mfO_0hISQ1v600

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Andromeda Montoya has been in and out of the doctor since she was a baby due to her vision loss and her family is doing anything possible to extend the time she has with her eyesight.

Family members noticed her bumping into furniture or holding things very close to her face early on.

After failing her eye exam, she got an eye prescription.

At 16-months-old, Andromeda was given glasses and her parents learned about her rare eye disease.

Her specialist in Phoenix has brought hope to the family by trying to fix her vision slightly with multiple eye surgeries.

Her mother, Desiree Montoya, shares her story.

“As parents, we were kinda put on the spot where we didn’t want to put her through this, but what choice did we have," said Montoya. "Just sit back and let her go blind or at least try?”

Because of her condition, her parents want to give her many fun experiences and enrolled her in the Arizona Cinderella Pageant in Yuma County.

The little bundle of sunshine stole everyone’s hearts and took the crown for 2022’s Yuma County’s Cinderella Tot.

“We wanted to just give her the best possible, we wanted her to be able to experience everything," said Montoya. "She’s always been a performer, she’s always had a personality on her.”

Montoya recalls when it all started after her sister asked if Andromeda was blind after babysitting her.

“She told me, she was like, ‘I’m telling you she’s blind. She can’t see. She’s holding things really close to her face and she’s like tripping over tables and I don’t think she can see.’ I dropped her off with a friend to babysit and my friend told me the same thing, that she can’t see," said Montoya.

It hasn’t been an easy ride for Andromeda and the family, but her mother says they would do it all over again if they had to.

Now, at four-years-old, Andromeda has a negative 14 and 15 prescription.

Although Andromeda’s vision affects her daily, she enjoys giving back to the community and volunteers at the crossroads mission with her family.

She says she can’t wait to start school and wants to join sports like soccer and gymnastics.

The post Local 4-year-old battling rare eye disease appeared first on KYMA .

Comments / 2

Related
KYMA News 11

Local cost of childbirth

The cost of birth is determined by the delivery method and whether you have insurance or not. The post Local cost of childbirth appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Monsoon storms impact Saddles of Joy

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Saddles of Joy is still picking up the pieces after last week's monsoon storms hit the non-profit. Dennis Snook, Saddles of Joy Facilities Coordinator shared a story about one big tree that shaded an entire area, especially for the ducks and now plans to create a new aviary with the fallen trunk.
YUMA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Society
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Health
City
Phoenix, AZ
County
Yuma County, AZ
Yuma County, AZ
Society
City
Yuma, AZ
kyma.com

Yuma sees increase in domestic violence cases, says Amberly’s Place

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - According to a monthly statistics update from Amberly's Place, Yuma saw a "significant increase" in domestic violence cases. "If you look at our numbers, child sexual abuse cases are up by 10%. We are up by 18% across the board in total victims served," said Amberly's Place.
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Man from Mexico treks to border wall for upkeep and maintenance

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One man from Mexico pledged to keep the border clean where one wall ends as it meets the Cocopah reservation. The uptick in crossings has brought more trash to the border and one local from Los Algodones, Mexico takes it upon himself to keep his country clean and make a little money on the side.
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Growing along the Southern Border

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Agriculture industry brings in billions of dollars to the Yuma and Imperial Valley economies, but it’s hard work. Their fields being on the U.S./ Mexico border makes this possible but it also brings its own unique challenges. Both the Imperial Valley and Yuma...
YUMA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eyesight#Eye Disease#Volunteers#Gymnastics#Diseases#General Health
kyma.com

Counties with the most super commuters in Arizona

There are more than 283 million vehicles on the road in the United States, and many of those cars, trucks, vans, and motorcycles are used to ferry people to and from their homes and jobs during their daily commutes. A small but growing number of people are walking and biking to work, particularly in compact college towns. Many more take public transportation, especially in major cities like New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Boston, and Seattle—but nationwide, public transit accounts for only about 5% of daily commutes.
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Priced Out: In most of Arizona, renting a home is cheaper than buying

There are areas in the U.S where it is cheaper to buy a house than it is to rent. Phoenix is not one of them. A report by the real estate company Roofstock crunched numbers together from the US Census, HUD, and Zillow to find where in the US it was cheaper to get a mortgage on a median priced home than it was to rent. Unsurprisingly, the large metros where renters should think about buying are mostly found in the South, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. In Pittsburgh, a mortgage on a median priced home assuming 20% down and an interest rate of 5.33%, costs around $933. Renting in the same area would cost $1,063. The other top listed metros where a mortgage can be cheaper than renting were Rochester, Detroit, Oklahoma City, and Memphis.
PHOENIX, AZ
knau.org

Report: Arizona counties could see temperatures top 125 by 2053

Six Arizona counties could see the heat index reach 125 degrees at least one day a year in the next 30 years, according to a new report from the nonprofit First Street Foundation. Mohave, Maricopa, La Paz, Pima, Pinal and Yuma counties will see higher temperatures for longer periods by...
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
kyma.com

Agents arrest man with previous conviction, may face additional jail time

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The US Border Patrol Yuma Sector says one person was arrested after illegally entering the U.S. and had previous convictions. Agents arrested the man on Tuesday and performed record checks on him. 33-year-old Miguel Vargas Mendoza had a previous conviction in 2012 for possession of...
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

Tier 2A water shortage declared

Arizona is among several states facing a drought. Tuesday, the Bureau of Reclamation declared a Tier 2A shortage of water from the Colorado River. The post Tier 2A water shortage declared appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

KYMA News 11

Yuma, AZ
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
774K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Yuma, AZ and El Centro, CA from KYMA.com, Where News Comes First.

 https://kyma.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy