This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Barndominium is situated prominently on 15+/- acres with views into both McLennan and Bosque counties. This home features a large open concept kitchen, dining room and living room, perfect for relaxing in solitude or entertaining a crowd. The purposefully designed kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, subway tile and a stainless steel topped kitchen island. The isolated master suite contains a private bathroom with a granite countertop and subway tiled shower. This home also features two guest bedrooms with a centrally located guest bathroom. One of the most endearing features of this property is the full length, covered back porch that is perfect for enjoying the peace and quiet that can only be found in the country. Located just behind this home you will find large, mature live oaks that not only provide shade to the back porch and yard but contribute to a relaxing, slower pace of life atmosphere that is hard to find these days. Located just a short drive from the town centers of Valley Mills, China Spring and within about 30 minutes of all the amenities that Waco has to offer, this home is a rare find!

VALLEY MILLS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO