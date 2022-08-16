Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WacoTrib.com
Waco Council Member Andrea Barefield faces city lawsuit over unpaid property taxes
The city of Waco has an ongoing lawsuit against City Council Member Andrea Jackson Barefield over $95,000 in unpaid taxes and penalties on the home she lives in and partially owns. No tax payments on the duplex near Cameron Park have been made since 2013, according to records from the...
WacoTrib.com
Waco Animal Shelter up for $900,000 in climate control, pavilion work
The Waco Animal Shelter is preparing to get almost $900,000 in improvements, including the replacement of a six-year-old climate control system. The Waco City Council voted Tuesday to award a $603,991 contract for a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system with two 30-ton units at the shelter's kennel building. Shelter officials said the existing units have malfunctioned repeatedly and are difficult to service. Temporary rental units have been in use since last summer.
WacoTrib.com
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for August 20
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (8) updates to this series since Updated 29 min ago.
WacoTrib.com
District 12-6A preview: Temple, Midway
Welcome to a battle royale. In this district, anything could happen. Credit where credit is due — Harker Heights and Temple will likely be the heavy hitters, loaded with soon-to-be DI college talent. The Wildcats have gone undefeated in district the past two seasons and were responsible for the Knights’ only district loss of 2021.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Photos: Texas father uses app to save son from accident
FALLS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) — A Falls County father uses an app to help rescue his son from a vehicle accident. The Marlin Volunteer Fire Department, Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, AMR and Tow King responded to a vehicle crash Wednesday morning off Highway 6. The driver, who Marlin VFD […]
WacoTrib.com
What you missed this week in notable Waco crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Waco Tribune-Herald.
KWTX
DPS identifies Waco woman struck, killed by pickup
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Juliet Dedeluk, 22, of Waco, was killed after she was struck by the driver of a pickup truck Tuesday evening. Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to the crash at around 10:40 p.m. Aug. 16 on FM 308 near Leuschner Road in Elm Mott. DPs...
fox44news.com
2nd arrest in the murder of a Killeen woman
Bell County (FOX 44) — Killeen Police have made a second arrest in the investigation of the murder of Yolanda N’Gaojia. The first arrest was August 13th. Officers with the Killeen Police Department Violent Crime Action team and members of the U.S. Marshals Service located and arrested Demario Jabar Moore. He faces a charge of murder and is being held in the Bell County Jail on a $1M bond.
RELATED PEOPLE
KWTX
Thieves wearing medical masks to commit crimes in Waco
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Texans haven’t been required to wear masks for almost a year-and-a-half, however, a specific group of people continue to wear them--not because they’re worried about their health, but because they’re worried about getting caught. “If a criminal is going to go in and...
fox44news.com
Water supply company issues immediate restrictions
McLENNAN / FALLS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Levi Water Supply Corporation is now under emergency conditions due to the water plant on Water Well Road being out of service. Manager Jim Sheffield said in a release on Thursday morning that this area serves McLennan County and Falls County, east of Lorena. He also said there will not be any outside watering of yards or recreational water use – and that any outside watering or recreational water use could result in the discontinuing of water service.
Did You Know It’s Illegal in Texas to Put This in Your Truck Bed?
You use your truck bed for hauling things, right? Isn't that the point of having a truck?. You may not realize this, but in Texas there are some rules about how to use the back of your truck. Where does the law draw the line?. Texas Truck Laws. You are...
WacoTrib.com
3 Bedroom Home in Valley Mills - $525,000
This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Barndominium is situated prominently on 15+/- acres with views into both McLennan and Bosque counties. This home features a large open concept kitchen, dining room and living room, perfect for relaxing in solitude or entertaining a crowd. The purposefully designed kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, subway tile and a stainless steel topped kitchen island. The isolated master suite contains a private bathroom with a granite countertop and subway tiled shower. This home also features two guest bedrooms with a centrally located guest bathroom. One of the most endearing features of this property is the full length, covered back porch that is perfect for enjoying the peace and quiet that can only be found in the country. Located just behind this home you will find large, mature live oaks that not only provide shade to the back porch and yard but contribute to a relaxing, slower pace of life atmosphere that is hard to find these days. Located just a short drive from the town centers of Valley Mills, China Spring and within about 30 minutes of all the amenities that Waco has to offer, this home is a rare find!
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox44news.com
Suspect sought in Killeen shooting
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bell County Crime Stoppers need your help to identify a suspect in a recent shooting. The Bell County Crime Stoppers said on Wednesday afternoon that Killeen Police responded at approximately 5:20 p.m. on August 7 to a shots fired call in the 600 block of Hall Avenue. When officers arrived, they found multiple spent casings spreading from the 400 block of N. 12th Street to the 300 block of N. 14th Street.
KWTX
Humane Society of Central Texas in need of help following rescue of 17 dogs in Waco
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - More than a dozen dogs were rescued from a McLennan County home over the weekend, but the work is far from over. The dogs are now at the Humane Society of Central Texas. “Who knows how long they were locked up in that house,” Kandi Hillyer,...
Dead man found along highway near Fort Hood identified: Sheriff
Deputies have identified a man found dead last week inside a tent along an interstate near Fort Hood.
KWTX
Waco Police identify woman killed in wreck over the weekend
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The woman killed in a wreck Saturday morning at the 1600 Block of S. 18th street and the 1800 Block of Jack Kultgen Expressway was identified by Waco Police as 31-year-old Cecilia Rodriguez. Officers were dispatched to the scene of the wreck at about 4:40 a.m....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1 adult, 2 minors detained after Temple armed robbery, police say
TEMPLE, Texas — One adult and two minors were detained Tuesday after they reportedly robbed a a business at gunpoint, according to the Temple Police Department. Police say the robbery happened in the 1700 block of Canyon Creek Drive just before noon. When officers arrived, they learned that three males -- one adult and two minors -- displayed a handgun and demanded money before they fled, police said.
Person killed in early morning crash in Temple identified
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department identified the person killed early Sunday morning as 27-year-old Trevor Stonebraker. Police said Stonebraker was driving south on I-35 around 1:45 a.m. when he ran into a retaining wall at exit 299. He was the only person in the car. Police did...
WacoTrib.com
District 5-2A Div. I preview: Hamilton
The district realignment of last spring plucked Hamilton and Tolar from a loop with Central Texas schools and sent them west into the Hill Country. That looks like a good move for Tolar, which returns 21 lettermen, including eight offensive and seven defensive starters from a team that won 10 games and traveled three rounds into the playoffs in 2021. The Rattlers, who had been stuck behind Crawford in their previous district, appear to be in good position to challenge Coleman for district supremacy.
Comments / 0