WWE enters Damage CTRL with Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky
Bayley’s return to the WWE Universe has been a resounding success. Her return following the first match at SummerSlam generated a massive pop, her ability to play a crowd as a talker was sorely missed, and her decision to bring back two former NXT standouts, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky, for the ride ushered in a whole new world of “Sports Entertainment,” where anything is possible.
Saints Row Release Date: Trailer, Gameplay, and Story Details
The Saints Row Reboot is coming out real soon – but has the new world and gameplay refreshed the series enough to get this on your to-play list this year? Let’s find out about the details for the new Saints Row in this article, including the release date, trailers, gameplay, and story.
WWE saved Karrion Kross from a very different path
There was a time when WWE thought that Karrion Kross and his partner/valet/wife Scarlett were an expense too excessive to afford. Deemed on par with cutting out trips to the all-you-can-eat sushi bar the week rent is due, Nick Khan and company opted to release the duo from their contracts due to “budget cuts” in the midst of their most profitable year of all time, and told the duo that they “didn’t have to go home but they couldn’t stay here.”
The hits keep coming for Max Dupri on WWE SmackDown
Max Durpi is back in WWE after an alarmingly short absence, and his Maximum Male Models are thriving. They’ve gotten a sponsorship from PureLife Water that resulted in a commercial appearance during SummerSlam, had big-time photoshoots, and seemingly find themselves in a WWE Tag Team Division that is being taken seriously for the first time in a while.
EXCLUSIVE: Sky Sports are behind ECB decision to stop staging England Test matches in August, with next year's Ashes set to finish in July for the first time ever to avoid clashing with the Premier League
The ECB's controversial decision to stop staging England matches during August was the result of a request from Sky Sports, who are eager to avoid international cricket clashing with their Premier League football coverage. Next year's Ashes will finish in July for the first time, while under the Future Tours...
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet introduces Cyclizar – a Bike Lizard Pokemon
We’re not sure if Game Freak really thought these Pokemon designs through – but we’re getting a Bike Lizard Pokemon named Cyclizar, and its Category is literally called Mount Pokemon, making it an official Pokemon designed solely to become people’s rides. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is, by far, looking so odd that I wonder what hardcore Pokemon fans feel about these designs. In any case, the Pokemon was officially unveiled in a trailer that was supposed to highlight the game’s competitive play (which you can watch below) – but instead, our eyes are all on Cyclizar.
Black Myth Wukong gets brand-new 8-minute gameplay trailer
It’s always exciting to see new gameplay trailers of Black Myth Wukong, including this new 8-minute gameplay trailer from Nvidia. Black Myth Wukong is everything an action RPG player could ask for in this day and age. Great graphics, fluid gameplay, and a no-frills, no BS single-player experience. No microtransactions, no loot boxes, just genuine […] The post Black Myth Wukong gets brand-new 8-minute gameplay trailer appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Black Myth Wukong Release Date: When is Black Myth Wukong out?
Game Science Studio recently released a 13-minute long trailer of Black Myth Wukong. With the short trailer from earlier this year that welcomed the Year of the Ox, as well as the longer, 15-minute gameplay trailer that announced the game to the world last year, Black Myth Wukong was able to garner enough attention and now has […] The post Black Myth Wukong Release Date: When is Black Myth Wukong out? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
All Pokemon revealed in Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet so far
Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet are the 9th generation Pokemon games. Just like every other region and generation, new species of Pokemon will debut in this game. With that being said, here are all the new and returning Pokemon revealed in Scarlet and Violet so far. New Pokemon introduced in Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet […] The post All Pokemon revealed in Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet so far appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Milly Alcock’s Net Worth in 2022
Milly Alcock is an Australian actress who had her break into the entertainment industry in her home country where she appeared in multiple television and film projects. As of this writing, she has now made her way into the Hollywood scene after she was cast as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in the upcoming sequel to the famous HBO series Game of Thrones titled House of the Dragon. In this article, however, we will be talking about Milly Alcock’s net worth in 2022.
‘Just got lucky’: Mason McTavish sounds off after game-sealing save nets Canada gold at 2022 World Juniors
Mason McTavish came up big for Canada against Finland at the 2022 World Juniors, with his overtime save effectively helping the team secure the championship in one of the craziest hockey endings ever. Finland thought they got the win and was seemingly ready to celebrate when defenseman Topi Niemela chipped...
