We’re not sure if Game Freak really thought these Pokemon designs through – but we’re getting a Bike Lizard Pokemon named Cyclizar, and its Category is literally called Mount Pokemon, making it an official Pokemon designed solely to become people’s rides. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is, by far, looking so odd that I wonder what hardcore Pokemon fans feel about these designs. In any case, the Pokemon was officially unveiled in a trailer that was supposed to highlight the game’s competitive play (which you can watch below) – but instead, our eyes are all on Cyclizar.

