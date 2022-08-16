Read full article on original website
Dan Lanning singles out multiple young Ducks following scrimmage
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning provided some insight into a few younger Ducks who showcased good football at times during Oregon's second scrimmage of fall camp. It was a chance to hear from Lanning and get his perspective on what Ducks could potentially make an impact on Oregon's season as a newcomer later this fall.
fishduck.com
Lanning’s Nasty Oregon Overload Blitz!
The concept of an Overload Blitz, where you have more pass rushers attacking one side than there are blockers to stop them–is not new. However the way that Oregon carried it out a few times in the Spring Game is something I have not seen from a Duck defense in the past. While the more precise breakdowns will occur during the season, I’m going to take a break from my fun at SkyCity Online Casino to take a look at what blitzes to watch for during the 2022 Oregon football campaign.
Dana Altman sees development from returning Oregon men’s basketball players, confident 3-point shooting will improve this season
EUGENE — For the first time in three years, Oregon men’s basketball is having a truly normal summer of workouts and development. The pandemic prevented the Ducks from doing anything on the court in 2020 and between player injuries and restrictions, no substantive progress was made last summer either. That’s not the case this year and Dana Altman has already seen significant changes to the players who are returning, including N’Faly Dante, Quincy Guerrier, Will Richardson, Nate Bittle and Rivaldo Soares.
dawgnation.com
Why Saturday’s Georgia football scrimmage is so important ahead of Oregon opener
Two weeks from today Georgia will take the field in Atlanta to play its first game of the 2022 season. The No. 3 Bulldogs will take on the No. 11 ranked Oregon Ducks in one of the biggest games of the opening weekend of the college football season. But while...
osubeavers.com
Jade Carey In Great Position At Midway Point Of U.S. Championships
TAMPA, Fla. –Jade Carey finished first in vault, second in floor and is in fifth place overall at the midway point of the 2022 OOFOS U.S. Gymnastics Championships, which is being held at Amalie Arena. The 2022 OOFOS U.S. Gymnastics Championships feature the country's top artistic gymnasts and serve...
beachconnection.net
Florence Festival of Books Draws 100s of Bibliophiles to Oregon Coast in Sept
(Florence, Oregon) – Get ready for a rager for bibliophiles. For 11 years now, avid readers of all kinds of have flocked to the central Oregon coast, checking out the latest in all things bookish with the Florence Festival of Books. Authors, publishers and some 50 exhibits make up this stellar display of the world of the written word, happening again on September 24 at the Florence Events Center. (Above: just north of Florence. Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Oregon
If you happen to live in Oregon or travel to Oregon often and you love going out with your friends and family members, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places that you should absolutely visit if you appreciate good food. All of them are known for using only high-quality and fresh ingredients and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to check them out.
klcc.org
Oregon Geographic Names Board to consider replacing offensive names of some features
What’s in a name? That’s a question the Oregon Geographic Names Board will consider at a public meeting in Eugene Saturday for proposals to re-name six features in five Oregon counties. The process to re-name something like a river or a hill, starts with an application. Perhaps a...
oregontoday.net
Wild North Umpqua summer steelhead returns showing improvement, Aug. 19
ODFW release – ROSEBURG, Ore – Numbers of wild summer steelhead returning to the North Umpqua River are showing improvement. As of July 19, 1,094 wild summer steelhead crossed Winchester Dam in the North Umpqua River. Which is an improvement over 2021 when a total of just 450 wild fish returned. Although returns remain below average for this time of year, this is an encouraging sign. Returns have been closely monitored this summer via a 24/7 count of all fish passing the video counting station at Winchester Dam. Current analysis projects this year’s run to be above the critical threshold of 1,200 wild summer steelhead returning by Dec. 1. Fishery managers expected higher returns this year based on improving ocean conditions. “We are seeing indications of improved ocean conditions, and we expect this uptick in summer steelhead returns to continue in the near future along with other salmon and steelhead runs,” said Evan Leonetti, Assistant District Fish Biologist. There have also been good numbers of hatchery summer steelhead in the North Umpqua. Through July 19, 2,293 hatchery fish moved through the Winchester Dam fish ladder. This is closer to the average number of hatchery fish for this time of year and is providing for a good fishery that will continue into the fall. Even with cooler nights and water temperatures as we move towards fall, biologists encourage anglers to follow good catch-and-release techniques for wild fish. Other recreationists are encouraged to avoid areas where wild summer steelhead may be holding such as deeper, cooler pools in the North Umpqua River system.
KATU.com
Willamette Valley Vineyards Offers New Experiences
From new tasting rooms to the opportunity to become an "owner", one of Oregon's leading wineries is shaking things up. Tammy Hernandez headed down to Turner to learn more about the new experiences Willamette Valley Vineyards has to offer. For more information, visit the Willamette Valley Vineyards website. This segment...
Oregon Rep. James Hieb arrested at Clackamas County Fair
A state representative is facing legal trouble after he was arrested Wednesday night at the Clackamas County fair.
kezi.com
Missing Eugene man found deceased in Willamette River
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The remains of a person missing from Eugene were retrieved from the Willamette River on Wednesday morning, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the BCSO, a woman was canoeing in the Willamette River on the morning of August 17 when she saw a body on a small island about a mile north of McCartney Park near Harrisburg. Deputies were able to respond to the scene and retrieve the body at about 11 a.m. that same day. Deputies say their investigation identified the remains as being those of Justin Grossman, 36.
kqennewsradio.com
STATE BOARD CONSIDERING NAME CHANGE PROPOSALS
The Oregon Geographic Names Board will meet in Eugene this Saturday to consider proposals for naming or re-naming geographic features in five Oregon counties, including Douglas. A release from the Oregon Historical Society said included on the agenda are four proposals to re-name geographic features that currently have the word...
KATU.com
Driver dies in crash with semi on I-5 north of Woodburn
WOODBURN, Ore. — An 18-year-old driver died Monday afternoon in a crash on Interstate 5 southbound north of Woodburn, state troopers said. The crash was reported at about 2:40 p.m. near milepost 277 in Marion County, according to Oregon State Police. The crash investigation extended into the evening commute.
yachatsnews.com
Port of Alsea ends Shrimp Daddy’s lease at port-owned building, but gives owner six additional months to move
WALDPORT – The Port of Alsea board voted Wednesday to end the lease of a small shop it rents to a commercial sand shrimp processor, saying it needed the space for its own operations. But the board gave Shrimp Daddy’s owner Mike Gatens of Waldport until March 31 to...
kqennewsradio.com
PUBLIC USE RESTRICTIONS MOVING TO EXTREME
Public Use Restrictions will move to the EXTREME level on lands protected by the Douglas Forest Protective Association, effective Tuesday. Public Information Officer Rachel Pope said this is for all private, county, state, and Bureau of Indian Affairs lands within the Douglas District. Pope said the Roseburg District of the Bureau of Land Management is included in the fire season declaration, which imposes certain fire restrictions on the public and industrial operators to help prevent wildfires. There are specific Fire Prevention Orders or other public restrictions on BLM administered lands.
hh-today.com
New owner plans to divide business site
Except for a coffee kiosk, the southwest corner of Santiam Highway and Clay Street in Albany looks pretty empty most of the time. That might change under new ownership of the land. A real estate investment group named LRG and based in Walcut Creek, Calif., bought the commercial property this...
philomathnews.com
Pickup, dump truck collide on BLM road in Marys Peak vicinity
The drivers of a pickup and dump truck that collided Friday on a Bureau of Land Management road on Marys Peak were uninjured but a passenger may have suffered a broken wrist, according to a report filed by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. The incident occured on the afternoon...
kqennewsradio.com
SUTHERLIN MAN ARRESTED FOR DUII, RECKLESS DRIVING
Roseburg Police arrested a Sutherlin man for DUII and for reckless driving, following an accident early Saturday. The RPD report said at about 12:50 a.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Northeast Stephens Street and Northeast Hewitt Avenue after a vehicle ran over a crosswalk sign and a median area. The sedan was located and the 80-year old driver consented to standard field sobriety tests. He was to transported to Corrections where he was released after being cited.
kezi.com
Missing 17-year-old believed to have met internet man
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- The Springfield Police Department is attempting to locate a missing 17-year-old who was last seen on August 7 and is believed to have been coerced to leave home. Edgardo Bautista Gallardo, 17, was last seen on August 7 at 11 p.m. in Springfield. Gallardo is believed to...
