Missing Utahn found dead, family speaks out

By Danielle MacKimm
 5 days ago

MOUNT OLYMPUS TRAILHEAD, Utah (ABC4) – A Utahn was pronounced dead yesterday morning after having been missing in the Mount Olympus Trailhead area since August 11.

The Unified Police Department Millcreek Precinct (UPDMP) initially requested community assistance in locating Stanton Porter , 43, on August 12, roughly 24 hours after he was last seen.

On August 14, Porter’s family, who took it upon themselves to create a Facebook group, “Finding Stanton Porter,” to aid the search, took to the social media platform to release an update on the investigation, which reads:

“It is with heavy heart we announce Stanton Porter was found deceased this morning. The family would like to express our profound appreciation to friends, neighbors, volunteers, law enforcement and everyone who has assisted with the search effort.

Stanton was a beloved husband, father, son, brother, veteran, and healthcare worker who provided selfless service to our country, community and family. Our love for him is infinite. We have so many wonderful memories of Stanton. Please share yours with us at Finding Stanton Porter on Facebook so we can collect these and create a book for his 3 year old daughter Elle.

Porter Family

August 14, 2022″

