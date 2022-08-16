ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

St. Joseph Post

Sheriff: Kansas felon caught transporting meth

OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on drug allegations after a traffic stop. Just before 4:30p.m. Tuesday, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop at 229th and U.S.56 Highway near Osage City for a traffic violation. During the stop, the deputy located illegal narcotics, according to Sheriff Chris Wells.
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
St. Joseph Post

Kan. brothers jailed after multiple reports of gunshots

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating several cases involving gunshots in the Topeka area and have made an arrest. On August 18, police officers and detectives served a search warrant in the 2300 block of SW Boswell Court in Topeka, according to Lt. Edward Stanley. As a result of...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

RCPD arrests three after “significant amount” of meth found in home

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were arrested after a search warrant revealed a “significant amount” of methamphetamine in a Manhattan home. The Riley Co. Police Department says on Wednesday, Aug. 18, that a search warrant was conducted in the 1300 block of Colorado St. leading to the arrest of three residents.
MANHATTAN, KS
Hays Post

Search warrant drug bust led to arrest of 3 at Kansas home

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating three suspects on multiple charges after a drug bust in Manhattan. Just before 9a.m. Thursday, officers conducted a search warrant in the 1300 block of Colorado Street in Manhattan that led to three arrests and the recovery of a significant amount of meth, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

2 Topeka men arrested following calls about gunshots

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two men are in custody at the Shawnee County Jail following an investigation into several calls about gunshots in Topeka. On Aug. 18, several Topeka Police Department officers and detectives armed with a search warrant went to a residence in the 2300 block of SW Boswell Court, according a release. As a […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Ogden teen, 2 others arrested for hold-up of 19-year-old, theft of 9mm, AR-15

OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - An Ogden teen and two young adults were arrested for the July hold-up of a 19-year-old at gunpoint while they stole a 9mm handgun and an AR-15. The Riley Co. Police Dept. activity report indicates that officers arrested Damerius McGee, 17, Christopher Stowers, 20, and Cordarius Gowdy, 20, all of Ogden in connection to a July aggravated robbery.
OGDEN, KS
WIBW

Manhattan woman’s stolen card used for $850 mall spree

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman’s bank card was stolen and used to purchase about $850 worth of items from the mall. The Riley Co. Police Dept. activity report indicates that around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, officers were called to the 100 block of Manhattan Town Center with reports of criminal use of a financial card.
MANHATTAN, KS
St. Joseph Post

Homicide: 2 found dead outside Kansas home

KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a double homicide in Kansas City. Just after 5p.m. Wednesday, police responded to report of a shooting in the 1500 Block of Haskell Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas, according to a media release. At the scene, officers found two men dead from...
KANSAS CITY, KS
WIBW

Kansas man who had 1959 Corvette seized by KHP in 2017 set to get it back

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Richard Martinez is finally going to get his dream car back. In 2017, the Kansas Highway Patrol seized his 1959 Corvette, which he purchased in Indiana, when they discovered his vehicle identification number was altered during the restoration of the car, even though the government later acknowledged that Martinez was not at fault.
TOPEKA, KS
