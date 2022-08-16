Read full article on original website
Sheriff: Kansas felon caught transporting meth
OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on drug allegations after a traffic stop. Just before 4:30p.m. Tuesday, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop at 229th and U.S.56 Highway near Osage City for a traffic violation. During the stop, the deputy located illegal narcotics, according to Sheriff Chris Wells.
Kan. brothers jailed after multiple reports of gunshots
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating several cases involving gunshots in the Topeka area and have made an arrest. On August 18, police officers and detectives served a search warrant in the 2300 block of SW Boswell Court in Topeka, according to Lt. Edward Stanley. As a result of...
RCPD arrests three after “significant amount” of meth found in home
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were arrested after a search warrant revealed a “significant amount” of methamphetamine in a Manhattan home. The Riley Co. Police Department says on Wednesday, Aug. 18, that a search warrant was conducted in the 1300 block of Colorado St. leading to the arrest of three residents.
Search warrant drug bust led to arrest of 3 at Kansas home
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating three suspects on multiple charges after a drug bust in Manhattan. Just before 9a.m. Thursday, officers conducted a search warrant in the 1300 block of Colorado Street in Manhattan that led to three arrests and the recovery of a significant amount of meth, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
2 Topeka men arrested following calls about gunshots
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two men are in custody at the Shawnee County Jail following an investigation into several calls about gunshots in Topeka. On Aug. 18, several Topeka Police Department officers and detectives armed with a search warrant went to a residence in the 2300 block of SW Boswell Court, according a release. As a […]
Ogden teen, 2 others arrested for hold-up of 19-year-old, theft of 9mm, AR-15
OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - An Ogden teen and two young adults were arrested for the July hold-up of a 19-year-old at gunpoint while they stole a 9mm handgun and an AR-15. The Riley Co. Police Dept. activity report indicates that officers arrested Damerius McGee, 17, Christopher Stowers, 20, and Cordarius Gowdy, 20, all of Ogden in connection to a July aggravated robbery.
Motorcycle stolen in Kansas recovered in Platte County
ATCHISON COUNTY —A 2008 red Honda 1000RR motorcycle taken from the 200 block North 9th in Atchison on Monday has been recovered, according to Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson. The Platte County Missouri Sheriff’s Department recovered the motorcycle in a rural area near 371 Highway and Old Pike road...
Chase in Bonner Springs ends in crash, suspect still at large
The suspect is still at large and believed to be in the area of K-7 and Kansas Avenue.
Sheriff: SUV with no working tail lights led to Kan. drug arrest
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman for drug charges after an arrest. Just before 11p.m. Monday, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a white 2004 Chevrolet Silverado near SW Topeka Boulevard and SW 7th Street, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. The SUV had no working tail lights.
Manhattan woman’s stolen card used for $850 mall spree
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman’s bank card was stolen and used to purchase about $850 worth of items from the mall. The Riley Co. Police Dept. activity report indicates that around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, officers were called to the 100 block of Manhattan Town Center with reports of criminal use of a financial card.
Kansas City man charged in fatal shooting allegedly after argument over money
A Kansas City man has been charged for a shooting that left one male dead Thursday in the 5200 block of Brooklyn Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.
Lenexa police investigate after online sale turns into an armed robbery
LENEXA, Kan (KCTV) --- Lenexa police are investigating after a Facebook Marketplace sale went wrong in the area of College and Pflumm on Saturday afternoon. Police reported out to an armed robbery call at around 5:15 p.m. on Saturday. The victim of the crime was selling a pair of shoes....
Records: KCPD called at least 20 times to suspected drug house where child died
Even before KCPD found a 2-year-old boy dead inside a home in the 6500 block of The Paseo on Wednesday, they were familiar with the address.
Suspect escapes after fleeing, shooting at Cass County deputies
A suspect who shot at deputies with the Cass County Sheriff's Office after leading them on a chase escaped.
Kan. corrections officer injured after body slammed by inmate
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a violent attack on a jail officer in Riley County. Just after 3p.m. Wednesday, officers filed a report for battery on a law enforcement officer and aggravated robbery at the Riley County Jail in Manhattan, according to the Riley County police department activity report.
Shooting in Clinton County leaves one person dead, suspect charged with murder
One person is dead and another is in custody in connection with an investigation of a shooting in Clinton County. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, on Wednesday evening, received a 911 call from a male victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The incident was reported to have occurred at a residence, outside Turney.
Homicide: 2 found dead outside Kansas home
KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a double homicide in Kansas City. Just after 5p.m. Wednesday, police responded to report of a shooting in the 1500 Block of Haskell Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas, according to a media release. At the scene, officers found two men dead from...
Drug arrest made at Kan. convenience store traffic stop
OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug charges after a traffic stop. Just after noon Monday a Sheriff’s K9 unit conducted a traffic stop at Casey’s in Lyndon for an alleged traffic violation, according to Sheriff Chris Wells. During the stop, the deputy...
Kansas man who had 1959 Corvette seized by KHP in 2017 set to get it back
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Richard Martinez is finally going to get his dream car back. In 2017, the Kansas Highway Patrol seized his 1959 Corvette, which he purchased in Indiana, when they discovered his vehicle identification number was altered during the restoration of the car, even though the government later acknowledged that Martinez was not at fault.
Neighbors claim they tried to warn authorities of KCMO home where child died
Neighbors claim they tried to warn authorities of a home where a 2-year-old boy died on Wednesday in Kansas City, Missouri.
