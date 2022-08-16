ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

A$AP Rocky Charged With Assault Over 2021 Shooting Case

By Rania Aniftos
Billboard
Billboard
 5 days ago

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced on Monday (Aug. 15) that A$AP Rocky has been charged in connection to an alleged shooting in Los Angeles in November 2021.

The rapper, born Rakim Mayers, faces two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm with allegations of personally using a firearm. “Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood,” Gascón said in a news release. “My office conducted a thorough review of the evidence in this case and determined that the addition of a special firearm allegation was warranted.”

The rapper is set to be arraigned on Wednesday (Aug. 17).

Rocky was detained in connection with an investigation by the LAPD into a non-fatal shooting in Hollywood on Nov. 6 and released on $550,000 bond . An argument escalated between the rapper and his acquaintance, leading to Rocky allegedly firing a semi-automatic handgun. The victim sustained a minor injury, according to KTLA .

At the time of the arrest, Rocky was in the process of returning to Los Angeles on a private plane after a vacation in Barbados with Rihanna, according to reports by NBC News and TMZ .

In 2019, Rocky was arrested and charged with assault in Sweden, with prosecutors alleging that the victim was punched, kicked and attacked with a bottle. He spent nearly five weeks in behind bars before being released, though he was later found guilty.

The rapper and Rihanna welcomed their first child together, a boy, on May 13. The pair started dating in 2020, and the “Umbrella” singer announced her pregnancy in January.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: A$AP Rocky is charged with assault with a semiautomatic firearm after 'shooting friend during row in Hollywood' that left victim with minor injuries

A$AP Rocky will face criminal assault charges in relation to shooting a former member of his posse the A$AP Mob. Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon's office announced the charges on Monday. Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, 33, is facing two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Rihanna’s Feeling ‘Anxious’ Ahead Of A$AP Rocky’s Hearing For Deadly Weapons Charge

Rihanna is doing her best to “remain calm” ahead of A$AP Rocky‘s upcoming court date. The 33-year-old rapper, who was arrested April 20 in Los Angeles, and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, has his first court hearing over the allegations on August 17. As HollywoodLife previously reported, he could face up to 14 years in jail if convicted, and sources say the “scary situation” has Rihanna, 34, feeling anxious. “She’s doing her best to remain calm ahead of Rocky’s hearing later this month. But it would be difficult for anybody in her position not to feel stressed with everything going on.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money

A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
JACKSON, CA
HipHopWired

Four Men Indicted For Murder of Rapper Moneybagg Vontae

Last June, LA-based rapper Moneygang Vontae was gunned down in the Bronx while he was in town for a performance in New York City and now authorities say they’ve indicted four men for the deadly shooting. NBC New York is reporting that Isaiah Garrett, Allan Algarin, Nayshon White and River Jones have all been arrested […] The post Four Men Indicted For Murder of Rapper Moneybagg Vontae appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Sobbing Vanessa Bryant tells court she fears cops MOVED daughter Gianna's body to photograph it after fatal helicopter crash, and says ghoulish leaked snaps triggered horrific panic attack

Vanessa Bryant broke down in tears while testifying in a Los Angeles court room on Friday that she lives in constant fear that photographs of the bodies of her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna will be leaked on social media after officials shared them around. Bryant sobbed and gasped for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Rihanna
Person
Diana Ross
Popculture

Rapper Arrested in Texas for Second Time This Year

Rapper Hotboy Wes was arrested last Saturday night for the second time in 2022 according to KWTX. The up-and-coming artist was charged with possession of marijuana on the night of Saturday, July 23 and paid $3,000 in bond to be released the following day. This came after a much more serious arrest back in January, when Hotboy Wes was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service.
WACO, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

L.A. Firefighters Shared Images Of Kobe & Gianna's Bodies At An Award Ceremony

Yesterday (August 13), we reported that Deputy Doug Johnson testified in the case against Los Angeles Officials. Vanessa Bryant has sued the officers for taking and sharing photos of her loved one's dead bodies. During his testimony, Deputy Johnson claimed that he was ordered to take the images from a higher-up and didn't know whose bodies they were.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC News

Rapper A$AP Rocky charged in Hollywood shooting

LOS ANGELES — Rapper A$AP Rocky was charged Monday with assault and accused of firing a handgun toward a former friend in November, prosecutors said. A$AP Rocky, 33, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, is charged with two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Rocky#Nbc#Violent Crime#Ktla#Nbc News#Tmz
CBS LA

Captured on video: Woman violently attacked in a Hollywood parking garage

A woman who was celebrating her birthday is now recovering after she was brutally beaten in an attack that was captured on cellphone video. The incident took place inside a parking garage near Las Palmas Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard. "It didn't have to escalate to that situation," said Cynthia Stergious, who spoke with CBSLA Saturday, before meeting with detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department. "I don't understand how someone could be so cruel." Stergious, who suffered multiple blows to her face and body, said the attack in the parking garage happened in the early morning hours Friday. "I have stitches right here. It...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

R. Kelly Desperately Tries To Ban WHITE PEOPLE From Being Selected As Jurors In Chicago Trial

R. Kelly and his legal team worked overtime in court during jury selection as they made moves to block as many white people are they could from serving, Radar has learned. On Tuesday, prosecutors and R. Kelly's lawyers were in court to lock in a jury before the trial gets underway. The disgraced singer faces several criminal counts related to abusing young women and then filming the encounters. Last month, Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison after being found guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering in a separate New York case. Reporter Jason Meisner from the Chicago Tribune...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Sweden
Popculture

Young Thug Just Got Hit With Even More Charges

Young Thug is facing nine new charges in connection with prior allegations that he was the long-running leader of a criminal street gang. A re-indictment filed in Fulton County Superior Court on August 5 alleged the rapper – real name Jeffery Williams – was found in possession of a firearm and a machine gun while committing a felony, according to the Fulton County District Attorney's Office.
ATLANTA, GA
Billboard

Billboard

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy