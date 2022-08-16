A$AP Rocky Charged With Assault Over 2021 Shooting Case

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced on Monday (Aug. 15) that A$AP Rocky has been charged in connection to an alleged shooting in Los Angeles in November 2021.

The rapper, born Rakim Mayers, faces two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm with allegations of personally using a firearm. “Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood,” Gascón said in a news release. “My office conducted a thorough review of the evidence in this case and determined that the addition of a special firearm allegation was warranted.”

The rapper is set to be arraigned on Wednesday (Aug. 17).

Rocky was detained in connection with an investigation by the LAPD into a non-fatal shooting in Hollywood on Nov. 6 and released on $550,000 bond . An argument escalated between the rapper and his acquaintance, leading to Rocky allegedly firing a semi-automatic handgun. The victim sustained a minor injury, according to KTLA .

At the time of the arrest, Rocky was in the process of returning to Los Angeles on a private plane after a vacation in Barbados with Rihanna, according to reports by NBC News and TMZ .

In 2019, Rocky was arrested and charged with assault in Sweden, with prosecutors alleging that the victim was punched, kicked and attacked with a bottle. He spent nearly five weeks in behind bars before being released, though he was later found guilty.

The rapper and Rihanna welcomed their first child together, a boy, on May 13. The pair started dating in 2020, and the “Umbrella” singer announced her pregnancy in January.