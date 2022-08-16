The Green Bay Packers activated David Bakhtiari from the PUP list on Sunday, setting the star offensive lineman up to return before the start of the regular season. Bakhtiari missed almost the entire 2021 season through injury, and there had been some speculation that the veteran would consider retiring. When asked about potentially calling it quits, Bakhtiari had a perfect response that shows just how much of a warrior he is. Via Ryan Wood, Bakhtiari revealed that he never considered retiring, refusing to go down “without fighting.”

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 37 MINUTES AGO