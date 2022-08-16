Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dorms at USF are Filled to Capacity This FallAloha MelaniTampa, FL
A Pastor Of The Church Dated These Three Women And All Three DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedClearwater, FL
US Teenagers Break Into Cars With USB CablesAbdul GhaniSaint Petersburg, FL
Artisanal Donut Shop with Unique Flavor Options Opening Stores in TampaL. CaneTampa, FL
Related
Jerry Jones slaps Antonio Brown with harsh reality on joining Cowboys
Former embattled NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown earlier this week made a comment to TMZ Sports that caught the attention of football fans everywhere. He made it clear he would like to play football again, saying “Tell Jerry Jones to call me.” Jones of course if the owner of ‘America’s Team,’ the Dallas Cowboys.
Rob Gronkowski’s new partnership with Peyton Manning will please UFC fans
Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski has set up his next job with a legendary quarterback, but it’s not with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Hall-of-Famer Peyton Manning’s “Omaha Productions” is getting in business with Gronk. The “ManningCast” production company will create an alternate UFC feed starring none other than Gronkowski, according to ProFootballTalk.
‘Tom Brady was already looking at houses’: Brady-Gronk to Raiders torpedoed by Jon Gruden, per Dana White
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to move on from the Jon Gruden era. The former head coach’s tenure in Nevada has been marred with numerous controversies, questionable draft picks, and regular season failures. It all came to a head in 2021, when Gruden was axed from the team following a string of leaked emails. […] The post ‘Tom Brady was already looking at houses’: Brady-Gronk to Raiders torpedoed by Jon Gruden, per Dana White appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘It hit him pretty hard’: Seahawks coach Pete Carroll speaks out on Drew Lock’s COVID bout amid QB1 battle vs. Geno Smith
Drew Lock’s bid to be the starting quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks this coming season suffered a significant blow after the 25-year-old tested positive for COVID-19. As it turns out, it wasn’t a just simple bout against the dreaded virus for the former Missouri standout. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll recently spoke out about Lock’s […] The post ‘It hit him pretty hard’: Seahawks coach Pete Carroll speaks out on Drew Lock’s COVID bout amid QB1 battle vs. Geno Smith appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ravens give Lamar Jackson another weapon by bringing in former Patrick Mahomes target
The Baltimore Ravens are expected to sign wide receiver Demarcus Robinson, per Ian Rapoport. Robinson’s presence on the roster presents Lamar Jackson and the offensive team with much-needed depth. There have been questions surrounding Baltimore’s receiving core so adding someone like Robinson could end up being a sneaky good move in the long run. Robinson […] The post Ravens give Lamar Jackson another weapon by bringing in former Patrick Mahomes target appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Buccaneers suffer another massive blow to Tom Brady’s offensive line
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been dealing with a plethora of injuries. Thursday, they were dealt another potential big blow. The Buccaneers are currently taking part in joint practices with the Tennessee Titans. The offense is already without wide receivers Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, Russell Gage, and center Ryen Jensen. They are […] The post Buccaneers suffer another massive blow to Tom Brady’s offensive line appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Indianapolis Colts might have a new backup quarterback with Sam Ehlinger’s emergence
The Indianapolis Colts ended last season with Sam Ehlinger as their backup quarterback. After they traded away Carson Wentz, there
The reason Jaylen Waddle is getting annoyed with Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins are going to enter the 2022 NFL season with as much expectation as they have had in a long time. Much of that has to do with the Dolphins offense. Jaylen Waddle had a massive rookie season on the outside and Miami went out and added Tyreek Hill on the other side. However, Waddle was banged up during practice at the beginning of the week.
RELATED PEOPLE
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s pregame routine that had Mike McDaniel swooning
There’s a certain buzz in the air surrounding the Miami Dolphins this season. In a conference filled to the brim with talent, many view the team as a dark-horse contender in the AFC. With a talented defensive roster and a offensive core with potential, they can make some serious noise as a playoff nuisance.
‘I don’t make knee-jerk reactions’: Mike Tomlin addresses Steelers’ Mitch Trubisky-Kenny Pickett battle after win over Jaguars
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett continues to make his case to win the starting job over Mitch Trubisky. Pickett performed well once again in the Steelers’ second preseason game, a 16-15 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The rookie gunslinger went 6-for-7 for 76 yards and a touchdown, with that score capping off a two-minute drill at the end of the half.
‘I definitely was not going out without fighting’: David Bakhtiari drops retirement truth bomb amid long injury rehab
The Green Bay Packers activated David Bakhtiari from the PUP list on Sunday, setting the star offensive lineman up to return before the start of the regular season. Bakhtiari missed almost the entire 2021 season through injury, and there had been some speculation that the veteran would consider retiring. When asked about potentially calling it quits, Bakhtiari had a perfect response that shows just how much of a warrior he is. Via Ryan Wood, Bakhtiari revealed that he never considered retiring, refusing to go down “without fighting.”
Panthers’ QB room behind Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold takes a hit with brutal Matt Corral injury update
Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Corral reportedly suffered a potential season ending injury, per Ian Rapoport. Rapoport revealed that Corral endured a Lisfranc injury, or Lisfranc fracture, which is “likely season ending.” Corral was not projected to play anyway with Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold standing in his way. Nonetheless, this is an unfortunate injury for […] The post Panthers’ QB room behind Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold takes a hit with brutal Matt Corral injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Let’s ride’: Josh Allen’s playful dig at Russell Wilson via jersey swap at Broncos-Bills preseason game
Russell Wilson and Josh Allen didn’t play during Saturday’s preseason game between the Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills, but that didn’t stop them from sharing a good time together. In fact, they even had a jersey swap and wrote a message for each other. If jersey swap...
‘And he was double teamed!’ Chiefs fans go bonkers over rookie Patrick Mahomes is going to love
It looks like Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs struck gold when they drafted George Karlaftis in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Purdue standout impressed once again for Kansas City in their showdown with the Washington Commanders, so much so that the whole Chiefs Kingdom went bonkers over him. In the second quarter of the game, Karlaftis recorded his first sack in Kansas City and second of the preseason when he brought down QB Carson Wentz.
Urban Meyer returning to college football, but not with Ohio State
Ex-Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer is making his return to the college football scene, but not with his former team. After a rather chaotic stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars in his first season in 2021–one that ended prematurely amid a slew of controversies–Meyer is getting back to the broadcasting booth to cover college […] The post Urban Meyer returning to college football, but not with Ohio State appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rumor: Raiders linked to Ndamukong Suh, but there’s a key holdup
The Las Vegas Raiders are considering a few late-offseason additions in order to buff up the roster ahead of the regular-season-opener. Among the moves the team is mulling is the potential signing of veteran defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh. The free-agent defensive tackle remains unsigned with just a few weeks until the 2022 campaign gets underway, and Tashan Reed of The Athletic reported that there’s mutual interest between Suh and the Raiders.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bill Belichick gives update on Kendrick Bourne following absence in preseason game vs. Panthers
FOXBOROUGH – With the likely starters making their 2022 debut, the New England Patriots had a pair of surprising players inactive for Friday’s preseason game against the Carolina Panthers. Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne and starting left tackle Trent Brown both didn’t play in the Patriots’ 20-10 win. Bourne’s...
Commanders coach Ron Rivera’s latest Antonio Gibson move hints at shocking decision for 2022 season
The Washington Commanders are set to have an interesting 2022 season. After a so-so 2021 campaign that saw them miss the playoffs, they made some upgrades at key positions. Their most notable addition, of course, is the arrival of former Eagles and Colts quarterback Carson Wentz. The goal for the team here is clear: win games.
NFL Preseason Odds: Falcons vs. Jets prediction, odds and pick – 8/22/2022
The Atlanta Falcons will travel to take on the New York Jets in NFL preseason action on Monday night. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL preseason odds series, which includes our Falcons-Jets prediction and pick we have laid out below. The Falcons enter the season with a new starting quarterback […] The post NFL Preseason Odds: Falcons vs. Jets prediction, odds and pick – 8/22/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
One big reason for Tom Brady’s absence from the Buccaneers
Tom Brady’s recent absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has been one of the hottest topics in the NFL recently. Nobody seemed to know why Brady had decided to leave camp out of the blue, as Todd Bowles and the Bucs weren’t offering much of an explanation for why he had departed from camp.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
191K+
Followers
106K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0