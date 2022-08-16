Read full article on original website
Yakima Herald Republic
Paws in the Pool planned Sunday at Franklin Pool in Yakima
Four-legged swimmers are invited to the 16th annual Paws in the Pool on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. From 2-4 p.m. dogs and humans will be allowed to swim at Franklin Pool, 2101 Tieton Drive. Paws in the Pool marks the end of pool operations for the year at Franklin Pool....
yaktrinews.com
Yakima’s new Crumbl Cookies store is baking dreams crumb true for late-night snackers
YAKIMA, Wash. — A new cookie store has opened up in Yakima and with extended hours, it’s a dream crumb true for locals craving a late-night sweet treat. Crumbl Cookie, a national chain with several locations already in the Tri-Cities, held its grand opening Friday at its new location at 2412 W. Nob Hill Blvd. #104 in Yakima.
nbcrightnow.com
The Mainstreet Store front initiative, Transformation: "An Ode to a Small Town"
GRANDVIEW, Wash.- From August 19-September 9th, Mainstreet Grandview Association is kicking-off a new community project. It's called PROJECT: WINDOW. It's a new art concept part of the upcoming Façade Improvement Program efforts throughout the city. The first PROJECT: WINDOW installation, “Transformation: An Ode to A Small Town” will debut...
KIMA TV
Pet of the Week: Beta and her 11 siblings are up for adoption
YAKIMA—This week’s pet of the week is puppy, Beta. She came into Yakima Humane Society with her 11 siblings and her mom. The mom was picked up by her owner and the puppies are all up for adoption. Beta and her siblings will be at PetSmart this Saturday...
Mid-Century Luxury At The Nile Valley Rally In Naches
Vintage trailers from the 1950s and 60s are on display at the annual Nile Valley Rally in Naches, Washington. Saturday 8/20 you're invited to an open house from 10am to 2pm at Jim Sprick Community Park, 13680 Highway 410 just outside Naches. About 45 retro-cool trailers will be on-site. Looking...
nbcrightnow.com
Three backcountry hikers rescued in Kittitas County due to heat exhaustion
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.- Three back-country hikers have been rescued in two days due to heat exhaustion in Kittitas County. One Hiker was airlifted out of the Deep Lake area after a ground team found him unable to walk or ride a horse out due to severe dehydration. Two others were...
FOX 11 and 41
The Pit Bull Pen aims to show people Pit Bulls are ‘fat-headed babies’
BENTON CITY, Wash. – The Pit Bull Pen in Benton City is overflowing with dogs and is participating in Clear the Shelters in efforts to get some of their dogs adopted out. Trish Trickit the Executive Director of the Pit Bull Pen said they’ve had a larger number of surrenders this year because of unexpected deaths or medical issues. They also have a lot of strays and dogs coming in from other shelters. Right now, the pen has over 80 dogs under their care, which is double their capacity.
Yakima Herald Republic
Two downtown Yakima buildings receive façade improvement grants
A fresh coat of paint or new fencing is a simple, effective way to spruce up the exterior of one’s home … or a downtown building housing retail businesses. Two buildings in downtown Yakima recently received grants from the Downtown Association of Yakima’s 2022 Façade Improvement Program: the Salvation Army Thrift Store at Sixth and Yakima avenues, and the Hittle Building at 22 N. Second St.
CDC gives Tri-Cities new COVID rating and mask recommendations
Unvaccinated WA residents up to twice as likely to get COVID, data shows.
Crumbl Cookies Now Open in Yakima, But Are They Worth It?
It was a day many were looking forward to since they first announced it. Crumbl Cookies opened today for what's called a soft open (which is a great pun since it's a cookie shop). There are people in Yakima who used to drive all the way to Tri-Cities just to check this place out and now it's open right here in town. But at $4.90 per cookie, is it worth the hype?
Rock Reggae and Blues Festival Coming To Toppenish For Tribalpalooza
It's going to be a day of laughter, smiles, and music. This festival of rock, reggae, and blues. Will be rocking the Yakama Nation. Saturday (Aug. 27th). Tribal Vibes Productions presents Tribalpalooza. This music festival features Native American music groups from across the country. You can enjoy them live. At the Toppenish fairgrounds. Located at 600 S. Division St. in Toppenish.
The 5 Top Fast Food Chains We Wish Were Coming to Yakima
Oh man, what wouldn't we give to have at least one of these top fast food chains coming to Yakima. That would give us something great and new to look forward to. If these 5 fast food chains came to Yakima, you would see lines of cars blocking the streets with traffic.
nbcrightnow.com
Astria hospital adds medication drop off box at Toppenish location
TOPPENISH, Wash. - The Astria Sunnyside Hospital has had a medication drop off box for many years, however, the hospital has now updated to a more secure box and added one in their Toppenish hospital. According to the Astria Health System Director of Pharmacy at Astria Hospital Elizabeth Jensen, these...
What’s the Deal with This Empty Yakima Restaurant on N 1st St?
Many people are wondering what's the deal with the empty yellow restaurant on N 1st St in Yakima? It has a sign that says, "Geet Indian Cuisine Coming Soon." We want to know how soon is soon, who owns this restaurant, and when can we expect Geet Indian Cuisine to open. We are very hungry and excited to eat there.
FOX 11 and 41
Yakima Police Department honors its first ever fallen officer, Sgt. Joe Deccio
YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima Police officer pay their respect to the department’s first fallen officer, Sgt. Joe Deccio. He died on August 3, 2021. Sgt. Deccio served the City for an honorable 15 years. He’s the first YPD Officer to die on duty in YPD history. YPD shared in...
q13fox.com
VIDEO: Crews rescue woman near Cathedral Rock Mountain
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. - Crews rescued a woman near the Cathedral Rock Mountain area in the Cascade Mountain Range last week. The King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) shared video on Thursday showing rescue crews pulling what appears to be an elderly woman into a helicopter on Aug. 11. The KCSO...
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima police hold memorial for officer who died on the job
YAKIMA, Wash. — A memorial will be held August 17 in honor of officers who died in 2021, an annual remembrance that will include a police officer from the Yakima Police Department for the first time ever this year. Sergeant Joe Deccio died in August 2021 after having a...
KIMA TV
Brush fire burning in West Valley near homes
YAKIMA -- A brush fire is burning in the West Valley area and it is endangering some nearby homes and buildings. The fire is spreading nearby North Fork Road in Tampico. The smoke from the fire can be seen throughout the Yakima area. On the radio fire crews have said...
Yakima Police Need Your Help to Find Teen Missing for Days
Yakima Police are asking for your help to find a runaway juvenile. Alexis Burson has been missing for a few days. If you have any information on the whereabouts of the 15-year old please contact the Yakima Police Department. Alexis is described as 5 feet tall, weighing approximately 150 lbs....
Here’s Where Spirit of Halloween is opening in Yakima in 2022
It's no secret the world has truly fallen in love with Halloween, people are already getting costumes, decorations, and candy ready with a little over a month and a half to go. However, people are still searching far and wide for when and where the Spirit of Halloween is opening up in Yakima.
