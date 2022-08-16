Read full article on original website
Wendy’s Employee Now Faces Murder Case After Punching Customer Who Complained About Food Order: Cops
A Wendy’s employee accused of hitting a man now faces a homicide case after the assault victim died from his injuries, police said. The new charge against defendant Antoine Kendrick, 35, is second-degree murder, according to cops in Prescott Valley, Arizona, on Monday. Officers have identified the victim as...
ABC 15 News
Man in custody after breaking into Paulden home north of Prescott, touching girl
PAULDEN, AZ — Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office officials say a registered sex offender is in custody after reportedly breaking into a home early Wednesday morning in Paulden, Arizona, north of Prescott. Around 3 a.m., deputies were called to a home along State Route 89 for what was thought...
theprescotttimes.com
Breaking News Fatal Bicycle Collision
On August 6th, 2022, at approximately 8:51 p.m. the Prescott Police Department responded to the 1000 block of Sunrise Boulevard for a bicyclist that struck a parked vehicle. Upon arrival it was discovered that a 47-year-old Prescott resident was riding an electric assist bicycle on Sunrise Boulevard when the rider struck the back of a properly parked vehicle. The rider was thrown from the bicycle and sustained serious injuries as a result. He was later airlifted to a Phoenix area hospital for his injuries.
fox10phoenix.com
162 pounds of meth seized during traffic stop north of Phoenix; driver arrested
CORDES LAKES, Ariz. - Authorities say a driver was arrested after 162 pounds of methamphetamine were seized during a traffic stop in Cordes Lakes. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the incident happened on Aug. 15 when a trooper pulled over a 2012 Audi SUV along northbound Interstate 17 north of Cordes Junction.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Police False Facebook Post
The Prescott Valley Police Department is investigating a false Facebook post and false statement purported to be from the Prescott Valley Police Chief. The post and statement are circulating on social media. The false statement is regarding a recent assault at Wendy’s Restaurant in Prescott Valley, in which an employee...
fox10phoenix.com
Monsoon 2022: Flagstaff couple stuck in home in the aftermath of flooding
An elderly couple in Flagstaff has been trapped in their home for weeks, as successive rounds of flooding in the area have created a thick wall of mud that is surrounding their home. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak reports.
fox10phoenix.com
Elderly Flagstaff couple trapped in home surrounded by mud wall: 'We can't get out'
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - One elderly couple in Flagstaff has been trapped in their home for weeks after nonstop flooding created a thick wall of mud surrounding their home. Arizona's high country has been hit with severe flooding on a near-regular basis, and the damage has only been made worse because of burn scars left behind by major wildfires like the Museum and Pipeline fires.
L.A. Weekly
Brian, Alison, and Oliver Stone Killed, Alexander Stone Injured in Semi-Truck Collision on Interstate 40 [Flagstaff, AZ]
6-Year-Old Survives Fatal Head-On Crash near Flagstaff. Investigators say the Stone family was driving through Arizona on their way home to California after attending a family reunion in Colorado on July 26th. For reasons unknown, their sedan crossed the center median before rolling and colliding head-on with an oncoming big-rig.
theprescotttimes.com
Lightning caused wildfire burning on Granite Mountain. Prescott Valley shuts down four wells after positive PFAS tests. Prescott Valley shuts down four wells after positive PFAS tests. What You Need To Know at Mortimer Farms.
knau.org
Teen dies in Yavapai County crash
Officials say a teenager is dead and four others injured after a rollover collision in Yavapai County Tuesday. Deputies were called to a single-car crash involving five “high school-age occupants” around 7 p.m. Tuesday near mile marker 1.5 on Walker Road. One passenger was pronounced dead at the...
ABC 15 News
Priced Out: In most of Arizona, renting a home is cheaper than buying
There are areas in the U.S where it is cheaper to buy a house than it is to rent. Phoenix is not one of them. A report by the real estate company Roofstock crunched numbers together from the US Census, HUD, and Zillow to find where in the US it was cheaper to get a mortgage on a median priced home than it was to rent. Unsurprisingly, the large metros where renters should think about buying are mostly found in the South, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. In Pittsburgh, a mortgage on a median priced home assuming 20% down and an interest rate of 5.33%, costs around $933. Renting in the same area would cost $1,063. The other top listed metros where a mortgage can be cheaper than renting were Rochester, Detroit, Oklahoma City, and Memphis.
L.A. Weekly
Sheri Gustafson Killed in Motorcycle Collision on Interstate 40 [Flagstaff, AZ]
49-Year-Old Woman Fatally Struck by Semi-Truck near Country Club Drive. The incident happened around 9:30 a.m., near westbound Country Club Drive. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. According to reports, a motorcyclist and semi-truck attempted to turn left onto Country Club Drive from I-40. There, the turning truck’s...
KTAR.com
6 Arizona restaurants make OpenTable’s best date night spots
PHOENIX — For those in Arizona looking for a new place to go out for date night, OpenTable has you covered. Teaming up with the dating app Bumble, OpenTable came up with the best 100 spots for a date night, with six restaurants in the state making the list.
SignalsAZ
How Much Rain Has Monsoon 2022 Brought?
Prescott Valley and other areas of Northern Arizona have seen quite a bit of rainfall over the last two weeks! The US National Weather Service Flagstaff Arizona reported that nearly all of their longer-term stations have received above-normal rainfall for monsoon so far. Some of the higher areas of rainfall...
