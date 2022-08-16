ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breaking News Fatal Bicycle Collision

On August 6th, 2022, at approximately 8:51 p.m. the Prescott Police Department responded to the 1000 block of Sunrise Boulevard for a bicyclist that struck a parked vehicle. Upon arrival it was discovered that a 47-year-old Prescott resident was riding an electric assist bicycle on Sunrise Boulevard when the rider struck the back of a properly parked vehicle. The rider was thrown from the bicycle and sustained serious injuries as a result. He was later airlifted to a Phoenix area hospital for his injuries.
SignalsAZ

Prescott Valley Police False Facebook Post

The Prescott Valley Police Department is investigating a false Facebook post and false statement purported to be from the Prescott Valley Police Chief. The post and statement are circulating on social media. The false statement is regarding a recent assault at Wendy’s Restaurant in Prescott Valley, in which an employee...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Elderly Flagstaff couple trapped in home surrounded by mud wall: 'We can't get out'

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - One elderly couple in Flagstaff has been trapped in their home for weeks after nonstop flooding created a thick wall of mud surrounding their home. Arizona's high country has been hit with severe flooding on a near-regular basis, and the damage has only been made worse because of burn scars left behind by major wildfires like the Museum and Pipeline fires.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Lightning caused wildfire burning on Granite Mountain. Prescott Valley shuts down four wells after positive PFAS tests. Prescott Valley shuts down four wells after positive PFAS tests. What You Need To Know at Mortimer Farms. August 2022. M T W T F S S. 15161718192021. 22232425262728. 293031. Empire Detail. Advert...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
knau.org

Teen dies in Yavapai County crash

Officials say a teenager is dead and four others injured after a rollover collision in Yavapai County Tuesday. Deputies were called to a single-car crash involving five “high school-age occupants” around 7 p.m. Tuesday near mile marker 1.5 on Walker Road. One passenger was pronounced dead at the...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

Priced Out: In most of Arizona, renting a home is cheaper than buying

There are areas in the U.S where it is cheaper to buy a house than it is to rent. Phoenix is not one of them. A report by the real estate company Roofstock crunched numbers together from the US Census, HUD, and Zillow to find where in the US it was cheaper to get a mortgage on a median priced home than it was to rent. Unsurprisingly, the large metros where renters should think about buying are mostly found in the South, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. In Pittsburgh, a mortgage on a median priced home assuming 20% down and an interest rate of 5.33%, costs around $933. Renting in the same area would cost $1,063. The other top listed metros where a mortgage can be cheaper than renting were Rochester, Detroit, Oklahoma City, and Memphis.
PHOENIX, AZ
L.A. Weekly

Sheri Gustafson Killed in Motorcycle Collision on Interstate 40 [Flagstaff, AZ]

49-Year-Old Woman Fatally Struck by Semi-Truck near Country Club Drive. The incident happened around 9:30 a.m., near westbound Country Club Drive. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. According to reports, a motorcyclist and semi-truck attempted to turn left onto Country Club Drive from I-40. There, the turning truck’s...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Public Safety
SignalsAZ

How Much Rain Has Monsoon 2022 Brought?

Prescott Valley and other areas of Northern Arizona have seen quite a bit of rainfall over the last two weeks! The US National Weather Service Flagstaff Arizona reported that nearly all of their longer-term stations have received above-normal rainfall for monsoon so far. Some of the higher areas of rainfall...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ

