Lehi, UT

Utah’s Top Five Strange Creature Encounters

We’ve all seen the top whatever lists that populate the media. The top ten friendliest this, or the top five most dangerous that. Some of you may even remember scrolling across something along the lines of the topmost ominous or scary “monster” sightings. I know I have, and my responses to these are always, Zzzzzz. Why? Because the author/s will, without fail, pick and choose the most well-known, “popular”, and in my well-educated opinion, “beaten to death” local legends, and/or mysterious events. Come on. How many times can we talk about the Bear Lake Monster before we realize there are more interesting beasties lurking in our backyards? With that in mind, I present to you the Top Five (In my modest opinion) most Interesting “Monster/Creature” encounters in Utah.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Magna house fire destroys family’s kitchen

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4) – A fire engulfed a home in Magna, Utah on Friday. Unified Fire Authority (UFA) reports that earlier this afternoon, August 19, crews with UFA and the West Valley Fire Department were dispatched to a house fire in Magna. Police say that the homeowners came home to smoke visible through the front […]
MAGNA, UT
KSLTV

Hiker hoisted off mountain after fall in Lone Peak area

SANDY, Utah — Search and rescue crews were called out Friday after a hiker took a “pretty good fall” in the Lone Peak area. Sgt. Melody Cutler with the Unified Police Department told KSL that the hiker was alone. Details about his injuries were not immediately available.
SANDY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Salt Lake City PD shares new details on car-bus collision

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police shared additional information on a Thursday afternoon crash involving a car that crashed into a Utah Transit Authority bus, pushing the bus into two additional vehicles. The accident happened at about 4:15 p.m. at 300...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Scene cleared after ‘suspicious package’ found at Layton Hospital

LAYTON, Utah — The Davis County bomb squad was called out to a Layton hospital Thursday morning after a suspicious package was found inside the building. According to officials with the Layton Police Department, the item was located at approximately 8:30 a.m. Security then picked up the package and...
LAYTON, UT
utahrealtygroup.com

3940 S Warbler St W Unit 239, Salt Lake City, UT 84123

Newly remodel mobile home. Huge Master Bedroom, Granite Counter Tops, Double Oven, Built-in range in Island, New Floors, New Carpet, New everything. This mobile home is immaculate. See it before it is Gone! All buyers must be approved by the park to be considered. for Financing if needed please call Denise Lott 801-530-9111 (ITIN Loans are also available)
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Tooele teacher’s tattoos, classroom habits criticized in anonymous letter

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — A Utah teacher is responding to an anonymous letter that was critical of his tattoos. Aaron Pratt said he got the letter with no return address sent to his school Tuesday. In it, the writer asks him to cover his tattoos, stay out of the front office, and not discuss divorce with his students.
TOOELE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Mudslide closes portion of US-6 near mile marker 201 westbound

SALT LAKE CITY — A mudslide near MM 201 westbound, west of the Tie Fork Rest Area, has closed one lane on US-6 between Spanish Fork and Helper in both directions. Utah Highway Patrol says that eastbound traffic is moving slowly. The Utah Department of Transportation Traffic, UDOT Traffic,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Head of Utah organization that disciplines cops now heading group that defends them

SANDY — The man who headed up the organization that disciplines police officers in Utah is now heading up the group that defends them. For nearly 15 years, Scott Stephenson served as the director for Utah's Peace Officer Standards and Training. Recently, Stephenson retired from law enforcement and accepted a new job as executive director of the Utah Fraternal Order of Police.
UTAH STATE
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Go for Delicious Italian Food in Salt Lake City

There is something about Italian food that I find incredibly comforting. After eating a big Italian dinner, you feel so good. I haven’t been able to put my finger on precisely what it is. Maybe it’s the pasta, the delicious tomato sauce, or the herbs and seasonings. Regardless...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

