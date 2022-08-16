Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration In Lehi, UtahS. F. MoriLehi, UT
Pho Saigon Noodle House RestaurantS. F. MoriMurray, UT
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Breeze Airways is Adding 2 Nonstop Flights from Charleston, SC to the West CoastReportWireLos Angeles, CA
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Police looking for 2 missing men from Sandy group home
Police are trying to locate two men who walked away from a group home in the Salt Lake area Saturday afternoon.
utahstories.com
Utah’s Top Five Strange Creature Encounters
We’ve all seen the top whatever lists that populate the media. The top ten friendliest this, or the top five most dangerous that. Some of you may even remember scrolling across something along the lines of the topmost ominous or scary “monster” sightings. I know I have, and my responses to these are always, Zzzzzz. Why? Because the author/s will, without fail, pick and choose the most well-known, “popular”, and in my well-educated opinion, “beaten to death” local legends, and/or mysterious events. Come on. How many times can we talk about the Bear Lake Monster before we realize there are more interesting beasties lurking in our backyards? With that in mind, I present to you the Top Five (In my modest opinion) most Interesting “Monster/Creature” encounters in Utah.
Magna house fire destroys family’s kitchen
MAGNA, Utah (ABC4) – A fire engulfed a home in Magna, Utah on Friday. Unified Fire Authority (UFA) reports that earlier this afternoon, August 19, crews with UFA and the West Valley Fire Department were dispatched to a house fire in Magna. Police say that the homeowners came home to smoke visible through the front […]
KSLTV
Hiker hoisted off mountain after fall in Lone Peak area
SANDY, Utah — Search and rescue crews were called out Friday after a hiker took a “pretty good fall” in the Lone Peak area. Sgt. Melody Cutler with the Unified Police Department told KSL that the hiker was alone. Details about his injuries were not immediately available.
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City PD shares new details on car-bus collision
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police shared additional information on a Thursday afternoon crash involving a car that crashed into a Utah Transit Authority bus, pushing the bus into two additional vehicles. The accident happened at about 4:15 p.m. at 300...
KSLTV
Scene cleared after ‘suspicious package’ found at Layton Hospital
LAYTON, Utah — The Davis County bomb squad was called out to a Layton hospital Thursday morning after a suspicious package was found inside the building. According to officials with the Layton Police Department, the item was located at approximately 8:30 a.m. Security then picked up the package and...
Father, son wait 3 days to be In-N-Out's first Logan customers
In-N-Out's Logan restaurant had their grand opening this morning at 8 a.m. with plenty of fanfare, namely a Salem father-and-son duo who set up camp since Monday.
ksl.com
Inside the first tiny home built for village envisioned to house Salt Lake's chronically homeless
SALT LAKE CITY — As the proposed tiny home village to provide housing for Salt Lake City's chronically homeless has been slowly grinding through the city's planning process, the would-be village's operator hasn't been sitting still. The Other Side Academy and its partners have been plowing ahead, gearing up...
utahrealtygroup.com
3940 S Warbler St W Unit 239, Salt Lake City, UT 84123
Newly remodel mobile home. Huge Master Bedroom, Granite Counter Tops, Double Oven, Built-in range in Island, New Floors, New Carpet, New everything. This mobile home is immaculate. See it before it is Gone! All buyers must be approved by the park to be considered. for Financing if needed please call Denise Lott 801-530-9111 (ITIN Loans are also available)
3-story apartment complex "fully engulfed" in Ogden fire
A 3-story apartment complex under construction was fully engulfed after a fire broke out late Friday night.
Highway 6 in Spanish Fork Canyon back open after mudslide
The westbound portion of U.S. Highway 6 was closed for a few hours Saturday after a mudslide covered the road, causing a semi-truck to become stuck.
Utah County mom arrested for DUI while picking up kids from school
A woman was arrested Friday after allegedly driving drunk while picking up her kids from school in Utah County.
KSLTV
Spanish Fork man makes his own traffic safety signs to slow drivers near school
SPANISH FORK, Utah — As school gets back in session, a Spanish Fork man is taking a different approach to encourage drivers to slow down. Cory Davis created his own signs that sit in his driveway reminding cars to follow the speed limit. He first put up his A frame 25 miles per hour speed limit sign after a stop sign on his street was taken down.
KSLTV
Tooele teacher’s tattoos, classroom habits criticized in anonymous letter
TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — A Utah teacher is responding to an anonymous letter that was critical of his tattoos. Aaron Pratt said he got the letter with no return address sent to his school Tuesday. In it, the writer asks him to cover his tattoos, stay out of the front office, and not discuss divorce with his students.
Suspected drunk teen driver slams into Salt Lake City police cars
A teenage driver suspected of being drunk slammed into two Salt Lake City police cars overnight Friday.
kslnewsradio.com
Mudslide closes portion of US-6 near mile marker 201 westbound
SALT LAKE CITY — A mudslide near MM 201 westbound, west of the Tie Fork Rest Area, has closed one lane on US-6 between Spanish Fork and Helper in both directions. Utah Highway Patrol says that eastbound traffic is moving slowly. The Utah Department of Transportation Traffic, UDOT Traffic,...
KSLTV
Utah woman arrested after allegedly picking up her children while intoxicated
VINEYARD, Utah — A 32-year-old Vineyard woman was arrested Friday after authorities say she picked her children up at school and drove with them in the car while she was intoxicated and had used marijuana. The incident happened around 3:15 p.m. after staff at an elementary school in Vineyard...
Dad arrested after son finds mom dead in Tooele apartment
According to the arrest report, 36-year-old Michael Leroy Patterson and his wife (whose name was not released) were arguing in their bedroom before he shot her.
ksl.com
Head of Utah organization that disciplines cops now heading group that defends them
SANDY — The man who headed up the organization that disciplines police officers in Utah is now heading up the group that defends them. For nearly 15 years, Scott Stephenson served as the director for Utah's Peace Officer Standards and Training. Recently, Stephenson retired from law enforcement and accepted a new job as executive director of the Utah Fraternal Order of Police.
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Go for Delicious Italian Food in Salt Lake City
There is something about Italian food that I find incredibly comforting. After eating a big Italian dinner, you feel so good. I haven’t been able to put my finger on precisely what it is. Maybe it’s the pasta, the delicious tomato sauce, or the herbs and seasonings. Regardless...
