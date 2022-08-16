Read full article on original website
ComicBook
WWE's Ronda Rousey Arrested on SmackDown
WWE SmackDown wasted no time getting things started tonight, as the Baddest Woman on the Planet herself Ronda Rousey headed to the ring. The crowd was happy to see her, and when she got to the ring she called out SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan ahead of their match at Clash at the Castle. It was not Morgan though who would accept the invitation, but WWE General Manager Adam Pearce, who brought security with him and told Rousey she couldn't just come to SmackDown while she was suspended. Rousey wouldn't leave the ring though, and after some back and forth, the star ended up being arrested, handcuffed, and put in a police car headed out of the arena.
ComicBook
WWE Hall of Famer Announced for Next Week's Monday Night Raw
Next week's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw just got a major boost, as WWE has announced that the August 22nd episode of Raw will now feature an appearance from WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. We aren't sure what she'll be up to during the show, but there are already some hints thanks to a back and forth with Bayley on social media. The episode will feature the next match in the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament, which will include Bayley's allies Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. Could we be looking at a confrontation between the faction and Stratus? Certainly seems that way.
ComicBook
Former Superstar Might Have Just Made WWE Return on SmackDown
During a rather action-packed WWE SmackDown, the Viking Raiders celebrated their latest wins over The New Day by holding a Viking Funeral for them, which had them burning New Day's t-shirt and a box of Booty-Os. The funeral would have been noteworthy in and of itself, but one particular aspect of it has become the most talked about topic. During the Viking Funeral, a mysterious figure is seen ever so briefly and their back is turned the whole time, but many have taken to social media to say that the figure is actually Sarah Rowe, aka Sarah Logan, and if so it would be the latest in a series of WWE returns. You can find the full video and judge for yourself in the post below.
ComicBook
Two AEW Stars Frustrated After This Week's Squash Match on Dynamite
This week's AEW Dynamite was loaded with big moments, including Kenny Omega's return and CM Punk's back and forth with Jon Moxley. It also featured a rather quick match between The Varsity Blondes and The Gunn Club, and it would be the Gunn Club that would defeat the Varsity Blondes without Brian Pillman Jr even getting a chance to tag in. Pillman Jr and Griff Garrison expressed some frustration with how the match played out and their overall spot on the roster right now on Twitter through several retweets.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Releases New Trailer for Movie's Debut
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has finally launched in theaters across North America this weekend, and to celebrate the feature film has released an intense new trailer showing off much of what to expect! The first new entry in Dragon Ball Super's anime franchise has been a huge hit ever since it released in Japan earlier this Summer, and now after a few months of waiting, the film is now making its way out to other territories. Fans have responded in kind as the newest film has quickly taken over the box office with its debut numbers, and it's gearing up to break some more anime records as the weekend continues.
TMZ.com
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Second Wedding, Awesome Wedding Dress, Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
ETOnline.com
Inside Jennifer Lopez’s and Ben Affleck’s Georgia Wedding: All Guests Wear White
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez don't subscribe to the old adage that wedding guests are never to wear white. In their case, they insist!. ET has learned that guests for the couple's second wedding at Affleck's estate in Riceboro, Georgia are wearing white for Saturday's big soiree. An eyewitness tells ET, "Guests were gathering at The Perry Lane Hotel [in Savannah] to head to Jennifer and Ben's wedding." The source added. "Everyone is dressed in white with most women in white dresses and gowns, and most men in white suits, a majority in linen material, but the dress code features a wide variety. Some men are in white shorts and sneakers and there is a female guest in a white fringe leather jacket and sparkly cowboy hat."
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Z Cosplay Goes Super With Future Trunks
Future Trunks was one of the biggest introductions of Dragon Ball Z, with the son of Vegeta and Bulma cutting his way into the minds of anime fans by slicing Frieza into millions of pieces. Playing a major role in the Dragon Ball Super during the Goku Black Arc, Trunks also has a big part of the latest arc of Super Dragon Ball Heroes. Now, one cosplayer has taken the chance to go Super Saiyan by bringing Future Trunks into the real world.
Amid JLo And Ben Affleck's Wedding Weekend, Kevin Smith Drops Funny Post About Dressing Up For The Ceremony
Technically, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been married since July 16 when the two jetted off to Las Vegas for a surprising elopement. Nevertheless, the couple still reportedly wanted to do things proper and big – with all their kids and everyone they know – hence why there had been ongoing plans for a real wedding extravaganza this weekend. Many famous faces were seen in attendance, including Affleck and JLo’s former Jersey Girl director, Kevin Smith, who dropped a funny post about dressing up for the ceremony.
ComicBook
Marvel's Newest God Just Passed Judgment on a Classic Avenger (Exclusive)
Judgment Day has come for a classic member of the Avengers. Marvel has reached the First Act of its latest event series, A.X.E.: Judgment Day, with Earth's Mightiest Heroes both succeeding and failing to stop the war between the X-Men and Eternals. A.X.E.: Judgment Day #2 concluded with Iron Man, Ajak, Makkari, and Mister Sinister reviving the Celestial that serves as Avengers Mountain and influencing it enough to order the Eternals under the command of Druig to cease their attack on Krakoa. However, what they didn't anticipate was the Celestial known as Progenitor deciding to then judge the citizens of Earth.
ComicBook
She-Hulk: Tatiana Maslany Couldn't Stop Laughing While Filming One Episode 1 Scene
She-Hulk star Tatiana Maslany says that she couldn't stop laughing while filming one specific Episode 1 scene. In an interview with Variety, the actress said that trying to talk to Smart Hulk and Jennifer Walters was kind of difficult. During a segment of the episode in the Gamma Lab, her character has a talk with Bruce Banner. However, not laughing at the big cardboard face hovering above Mark Ruffalo's head was a bit of a challenge. There's a lot of visual effects going on over with Marvel. (And a ton of talented people working very very hard to get it done.) It can be a bit surreal to be acting against so much negative space. But, Maslany got the hang of it before too long. However, that doesn't stop those initial moments from being a bit silly. Check out what she had to say about getting acquainted with that cardboard.
ComicBook
WWE's Kevin Owens and Riddle Surprise Sami Zayn in Amazing Moment After SmackDown Goes Off Air
The Montreal crowd was spectacular during tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown, heightening several big moments throughout the night, and that included the outstanding Fatal 5-Way match to decide the challenger to Gunther's Intercontinental Championship. The match included Sheamus, Sami Zayn, Ricochet, Madcap Moss, and Happy Corbin, but there was no question Zayn's hometown crowd was rooting for him to win, as the pops were massive anytime it looked like he would win. Zayn, unfortunately, didn't win, but he got a fun surprise at the end of the night after SmackDown went off air from his longtime friend Kevin Owens, and you can watch the video courtesy of @AmandaCaliber below.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Cosplay Celebrates Frieza's Return Via Bodypaint
Frieza has made quite a few headlines recently, thanks to his major return in the pages of Dragon Ball Super's manga. Sporting a brand new transformation that once again makes him a force to be reckoned with, it's no surprise to see fans living their best lives when it comes to bringing the alien despot to life. Now, one cosplayer has managed to recreate Frieza's look using some wild bodypaint to portray the original final form of the Shonen villain.
ComicBook
Made in Abyss Season 2 Shocks Fans With Its Most Disturbing Episode Yet
Made in Abyss is back with its new season, and of course, the show's return is as dark as ever. Despite its cute visuals, the anime is one of the bleakest out there. Of course, season two wasn't about to fall short of expectations, and its episodes to date have been dark as promised. But this week, Made in Abyss toed over the line with its most disturbing episode to date.
ComicBook
WWE Clash at the Castle: Oddsmakers Pick a New Favorite in Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre Main Event
WWE's Clash at the Castle pay-per-view on Sept. 3 will see Drew McIntyre challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Despite Reigns' run as champion eclipsing 700 days, the oddsmakers at BetOnline actually gave both "The Tribal Chief" and "The Scottish Warrior" equal odds of winning the main event when the initial bettings odds were published. However, since then news of McIntyre dealing with a back injury resulting in him getting pulled from live events has been made public. As a result, Reigns is once again favorited to win the match, with Thursday's odds placing him at -150 to McIntyre's +110.
ComicBook
Edens Zero Creator Gets Homura Summer Ready in New Sketch
Edens Zero's creator is really going all out for the Summer with a special new look at Homura Kogetsu in a heated up new sketch! Hiro Mashima's original manga series had crossed over its 200th chapter milestone earlier this Summer, and it seems like the titular Edens Zero crew is definitely here to stay as they get ready for the next major phase of the series overall. Not only that, but the franchise is also getting ready to return for the second season of its anime run in the near future too. So there's a lot to celebrate for the franchise this season.
ComicBook
Rick and Morty to Release Special Episode Ahead of Season 6
Rick and Morty is getting ready for a special new immersive episode ahead of Season 6 of the series! The highly anticipated original animated series is gearing up to return to Adult Swim early next month, and part of the major tease for the new episodes have been a series of mysterious trailers hyping up "Wormageddon." This was teased to be tied into the events of the Citadel's destruction at the end of the fifth season, and only recently was it confirmed to be a huge new event bringing in fans around the world to discover real world locations.
ComicBook
Prey Concept Art Shows Off Big Differences in New Predator
Prey was released on Hulu this month, and fans of the Predator franchise are loving the newest installment. Even stars from the original film have praised director Dan Trachtenberg and his take on the famous alien monster. Jesse Ventura, who played Blain in the original Predator, took to Twitter to compliment Dane DiLiegro, who played the Predator in Prey. "It is not an easy task following the late great Kevin Peter Hall's performance as the Predator. My hat off to you. Fantastic job," he wrote. In Prey, the famous Predator got a bit of a makeover. This week, creature designer Alec Gillis took to Instagram to show off the differences between the "Wolf" Predator seen in Aliens vs Predator – Requiem and the "Feral" Predator from Prey.
ComicBook
Alison Brie Calls GLOW Cancellation "Greatest Heartbreak" of Her Career
Back in 2020, many shows and movies were postponed or canceled due to the pandemic, and one of the most shocking cancellations was Netflix's GLOW. The cast and crew had already begun production on the fourth and final season, but Netflix decided to pull the plug on the series anyway. Over the last couple of years, many have expressed hope for a GLOW movie, but it doesn't look hopeful. GLOW star Alison Brie has been busy promoting her new movie, Spin Me Round, and the topic of GLOW came up while chatting with Decider.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Debuts Black Frieza, the Anime's Strongest Form Yet
The cat is out of the bag as Dragon Ball Super has introduced fans to "Black Frieza", the strongest version of the character to date. With the new transformation being introduced in the latest chapter of the manga, the villain's new form has unleashed shockwaves on the anime world, helping to bring the Granolah the Survivor Arc to a close in one of the most shocking ways possible. With the Heeters defeated and Frieza now on top, we're sure to see this new transformation in the future of the Shonen series.
