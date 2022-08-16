ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Garden, FL

orangeobserver.com

Opinions differ on transportation tax

When voters enter the polling booths in November, they will be asked to mark a bubble to decide whether Orange County should implement a one-cent sales tax increase to fund transpiration needs. The referendum — championed by Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings — seeks to raise an estimated $600 million...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
orangeobserver.com

Windermere High band to host garage sale, car wash

Attention bargain shoppers: The Windermere High School Fightin' Wolverines marching band will host a garage sale and car wash tomorrow morning. The fundraiser will take place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 20, at Windermere High School, 5523 Winter Garden Vineland Road, Windermere. Money raised at the fundraiser will...
WINDERMERE, FL
orangeobserver.com

Trash talk dominates town discussion

The Windermere Town Council discussed several ongoing topics such as service issues from WastePro for solid waste and recycling collection at its Tuesday, Aug. 9, meeting. WastePro first acknowledged its difficulty servicing the town of Windermere in May, when company representative Platt Loftis delivered an annual update to the council.
WINDERMERE, FL
orangeobserver.com

Football schedule for today

Football season is here! Check out all the high school games in our area that are happening today. We are excited to cover of all our local teams during the 2022-23 football season. Our very first Game of the Week is West Orange High School vs. Winter Park High School.
ORLANDO, FL
orangeobserver.com

Candidate Q&A: Khalid Muneer, U.S. Rep. District 10 (DEM)

Editor's note: Candidates responses have not been edited for grammar and are presented as received. City/town of residence: Orlando, FL District 10 Metro West. Family: Wife: Shabnam; 5 Children: Shazad, Afsha, Aisha, Maha, Rida. Education: Graduated, Business, and Commerce, Leadership Orlando, 2019 Graduated, Political Science and Government, Central Florida Political...
ORLANDO, FL

