Fox40
Dance on the Edge
August 20, September 3rd, September 24th, October 1st, October 8th. Time of Event: 6 PM – 10 PM, Dance Lessons 6 – 6:45 PM. Embarcadero in Old Sacramento, 1000 Front St, Sacramento, CA 95814. FREE. Dance On The Edge provides outdoor pop-up events that are located in public...
Fox40
Sacramento sweets shop to close store after 25 years
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento sweets shop announced in a Facebook post it would be closing its store after 25 years in business. The Capital Confections store, located in Town and Country Village said it had received offers to work with new entrepreneurs to keep the location open but the new proposed rent scuttled those attempts.
Fox40
Gusto Gaucho
Gusto Gaucho is working on opening a brick and mortar Argentine Bakery Café in Sacramento. Currently, you can order authentic empanadas and pastries for pickup through GustoGaucho.Com, Instagram, or by contacting (916) 849 – 4041.
Fox40
Pedestrian killed in collision in South Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A pedestrian was killed Wednesday after being struck by a car on Florin Road near Stockton Boulevard, according to law enforcement. Law enforcement said that the road is blocked at 65th and Florin Road. This is a developing story.
Fox40
Republic Weekly
SacRepublicFC.com/AARP (Nominations close Sep. 4) Now through September 4, fans and community members can nominate a Community Hero by sharing the story of someone who is making a difference in the community and whose work, project, service, or volunteer efforts serve as an example of the Indomitable spirit of our region. Whether someone has volunteered to help a group in need, or provided assistance to an individual or organization, Republic FC and AARP want to hear about their work and the impact it made. Nominees must be at least 18 years old and reside in the Greater Sacramento Area.
Fox40
Roseville man dies in Dixon I-80 crash
DIXON, Calif. (KTXL) — CHP Solano confirmed on Tuesday that a fatal collision did occur near Interstate 80 westbound and Dixon Avenue. CHP said that a 49-year-old Roseville man driving a Chevrolet Silverado hit the center divider along Interstate 80. The vehicle showed minor damage. Drugs and alcohol do...
Fox40
High temperatures affect how local athletes practice
The Del Campo cougars kick off their season against Merced on Friday. High temperatures affect how local athletes practice. ABC suspends Rocky’s 7440 Club’s alcohol suspended. Projects aim to restore native fish habitat along …. California lawmakers come together to condemn rise …. California ISO issues first Flex...
Fox40
Salvation Army
Website: Sacramento.SalvationArmy.org. : @Salarmydeloro, Facebook: The Salvation Army of Northern California. Wednesday, August 17 is National nonprofit day. To celebrate, we are highlighting an important program in Sacramento that is helping adults break the cycle of generational poverty and homelessness. The Salvation Army is currently accepting students for its upcoming Construction Training Program and ongoing Culinary Training Program. Each program is free, includes housing and meals if needed, and helps students gain the certifications and training needed to secure well-paying careers. Apply or support the programs at Sacramento.
Fox40
Two arrests made during hate crime investigation
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department arrested two people who robbed Asian women leaving shopping centers in the Stockton Boulevard corridor. According to the Sacramento Police Department, officers responded to a series of robberies in the Stockton Boulevard corridor specifically targeting Asian women that happened between April and May.
Fox40
Man who tortured Tracy teen up for parole
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man convicted of abusing a Tracy teen is up for parole Tuesday but some community members are asking the state’s parole board to keep him behind bars. Anthony Waiters tortured and beat a 16-year-old boy just over a decade ago. Waiters was convicted...
Fox40
Calls to keep a child torturer behind bars
The man responsible for torturing a Tracy teen is up for parole. Father of teen attacked at Monterey Trail High School …. Father of teen attacked at Monterey Trail High School …. FOX40 News at 10. Town hall meeting discusses potentially relocating …. Nations first firefighting strike team. Tracking the...
Fox40
Fortune Schools
Sacramento, Calif., August 15, 2022 – Fortune School is having a Job Fair on. Wednesday, August 24, 5 -7 pm at the Rex and Margaret Fortune Education. Complex 10420 Big Horn Blvd, Elk Grove, CA 95757. Attendees have. opportunities for on-the-spot interviews. The goal is to hire instructional aides,
Fox40
Sunrise Solar Cleaning
We are a new Rocklin based company, and we are passionate about taking care of customers and finding a solution to their cleaning needs. We specialize in cleaning solar panels, moss removal, roof and gutter cleaning, pressure washing and window cleaning. Feel free to call or text for quotes. We look forward to helping you to get your homes looking fresh and new. Call 916.741.8496.
