SacRepublicFC.com/AARP (Nominations close Sep. 4) Now through September 4, fans and community members can nominate a Community Hero by sharing the story of someone who is making a difference in the community and whose work, project, service, or volunteer efforts serve as an example of the Indomitable spirit of our region. Whether someone has volunteered to help a group in need, or provided assistance to an individual or organization, Republic FC and AARP want to hear about their work and the impact it made. Nominees must be at least 18 years old and reside in the Greater Sacramento Area.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO