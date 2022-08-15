ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian adresses Agiye Hall's recent suspension

By Cj Mumme
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PMJch_0hISMGMY00

Texas wide receiver Agiye Hall was suspended from the Texas football program after he was arrested by university police last Thursday.

Hall has been charged with a Class B misdemeanor of criminal mischief equal to or greater than $100 but less than $750. Hall’s arrest was a result of illegally moving a parking boot from his vehicle.

Steve Sarkisian was asked about Hall’s suspension in his post-practice press conference on Monday.

“We’re working with Agiye, we’re working with his family to get him in a situation where he can be a really functional part of this team and the goal for him, the goal for us, is to play great football at the University of Texas, graduating from the University of Texas, and be a great teammate and walk out of here an even better person than than he was when he arrived. So we’re putting all the pieces in place to help him do that. When the time is right, we’ll have him back on our team.”

The coaching staff continuing to work towards getting Hall back is good news for the Longhorns. Texas’ wide receiver room took a major hit after Isaiah Neyor tore his ACL in practice over the weekend.

Hall is an exceptional talent who figures to be in the mix for playing time once his off the field issues are settled.

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Texas commit Arch Manning shines in scrimmage, tosses 53-yard pass

Five-star quarterback Arch Manning continues to showcase why he’s rated the No. 1 prospect in the country for the 2023 recruiting class. Steve Sarkisian and his staff were impressively able to secure a commitment from Manning in June. Shortly after, the recruiting flood gates opened for the Longhorns and they have the No. 2 class in the country for the 2023 cycle, according to the 247Sports composite.
AUSTIN, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas loses wide receiver to transfer portal

The wide receiver room at Arkansas is now lighter after a member of the unit has announced their intent to enter the transfer portal. Jaquayln Crawford, who spent one season at Arkansas after signing with Oklahoma out of high school, is on the move again according to a report from Mason Chaote of HawgBeat.com. Crawford signed with Oklahoma as a four-star athlete from Rockdale High School in Texas. He was the No. 8 athlete from the 2018 recruiting class, and the No. 17 prospect from the state of Texas. Crawford transferred to Arkansas prior to the 2021 season from Oklahoma. He played in three games for the Sooners in two seasons, not recording a catch. During his only season at Arkansas, he caught three passes for 27 total yards. His longest reception was for 19 yards against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on October 23. Arkansas will have a talented wide receiver unit in 2023, led by Oklahoma transfer Jadon Haselwood and Toledo transfer Matt Landers, as well as returning Razorbacks in Ketron Jackson and Warren Thompson. List Arkansas Football Depth Chart: How do the Hogs spread the wealth at WR this season?
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Sports
Austin, TX
College Sports
City
Austin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The University Of Texas#American Football#College Football#Acl
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon vs. Georgia: How much more talented is the Bulldogs’ roster than the Ducks?

We are just about two weeks away from the 2022 college football season getting underway with a matchup between the Oregon Ducks and Georgia Bulldogs. No. 11 is going to travel to Atlanta to face No. 3 in a game that will draw the eyeballs of many. To kick off our preview coverage of the big game, we wanted to look at the talent on the two rosters to see if there was a disparity that could lead to an advantage to either team. We know that Georgia, the defending national champions, is an SEC power and recruits at an incredibly high...
ATHENS, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Razorback Must Fill Open Scholarship After Crawford Enter Portal

After Jaqualyn Crawford announced that he will enter the transfer portal, it left another open scholarship for the Razorback football team. The Razorbacks must hand out one more scholarship for early enrollees to play. 81 players are currently on scholarship for the 2022 season. sam pittman has no direct date to hand out that 85th scholarship. Arkansas didn’t hand out scholarships until the end of the 2021 season. “I think the walk-ons has taken a new life to it because there’s academic money that we can help them with that we weren’t able to before,” Pittman said in 2019. “I think we can be...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where do the Iowa Hawkeyes and their 2022 opponents rank in ESPN’s final SP+ projections?

Week zero is officially upon us, which means the season is essentially here. That also means it’s the last chance for any final preseason rankings. ESPN’s final SP+ rankings from Bill Connelly are here. Back in May, the Iowa Hawkeyes checked in with the nation’s No. 27 SP+ ranking. Has that changed at all? How have the Hawkeyes’ opponents rankings altered in the months since? Real quick, here’s a reminder on what exactly the SP+ ranking from ESPN is and how exactly it works. SP+ is a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency. It is a predictive measure of the most...
IOWA CITY, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why Alabama transfer Shane Lee is the most important player on USC's 2022 defense

Senior inside linebacker Shane Lee transferred to USC in the spring of 2022 from Alabama. He will try to immediately contribute to the Men of Troy. In Lee’s three-year (2019-2021) career at Alabama, he made 96 tackles, including eight for losses (with 6 sacks), plus an interception, 3 forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and a pass deflection in 29 games (with 13 starts).
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

MSU football trending towards landing commitment from 2024 4-star TE Dylan Mesman

Michigan State football is trending in the right direction to land a commitment from a big-time target in the 2024 class. The Spartans have picked up a crystal ball prediction for four-star tight end Dylan Mesman of Saline, Mich. 247Sports recruiting insider Corey Robinson was the one who entered the crystal ball prediction in favor of the Spartans.
EAST LANSING, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Billy Napier provides injury update on backup QB Jack Miller

News broke earlier in the week about quarterback Jack Miller III’s thumb injury, and now Florida head coach Billy Napier has now given a timeline for his return. “Jack had a thumb avulsion fracture, which is really the same surgery that Drew Brees had a couple of years ago,” Napier said on Sunday following the team’s second fall scrimmage. “So, we anticipate him missing, I’m going to say the first two games. We’re hopeful that we’ll get him back Week 3. He’ll be in a cast for a couple of weeks as things start to grow back together and we’ll start the rehab process.”
GAINESVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where UNC ranks in SP+ ahead of 2022 season

With the 2022 college football season just under a week away, it’s time to look at where the UNC football program stands in the updated ESPN SP+ rankings. Each season, ESPN puts out their SP+ rankings throughout the year to measure where teams rank in efficiency. Here is how ESPN describes it: SP+ is a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency. It is a predictive measure of the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football, not a résumé ranking, and, along those same lines, these projections aren’t intended to be a guess at what the AP Top 25 will look...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top Four Arkansas Rushing Performances of All-Time

Last season, the Razorbacks secured their spot as the best rushing team in Power 5. It’s not surprising to see the Razorbacks with a potent rushing attack. Some have labeled the 2007 backfield of Darren McFadden and Felix Jones as the best backfield in SEC history.  Five players in the history of the Razorbacks have rushed for over 3,000 yards in their careers. Even quarterback Matt Jones (2001-04) came close to the 3,000 career rushing yards. Arkansas is no stranger to hard-nose, ground game football. As we approach the opening weekend of the college football season, let’s take a look at some of the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Formerly a walk-on, Buffs safety Anthony Lyle earns scholarship

The Colorado Buffaloes are about two weeks away from beginning their regular season. The first month of the season won’t be easy, and On3 has the Buffs with one of the toughest schedules in the country. However, there was some good news out of Boulder on Saturday regarding safety Anthony Lyle. With the season inching closer, head coach Karl Dorrell surprised his senior walk-on with a scholarship. Here’s what Dorell said about the decision (h/t BuffStampede): “We feel like he embodied what a walk-on should do. Master the special teams, be in a role on the defense,” Dorell said. “He’s done everything right...
BOULDER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

142K+
Followers
187K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy