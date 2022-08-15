Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian adresses Agiye Hall's recent suspension

Texas wide receiver Agiye Hall was suspended from the Texas football program after he was arrested by university police last Thursday.

Hall has been charged with a Class B misdemeanor of criminal mischief equal to or greater than $100 but less than $750. Hall’s arrest was a result of illegally moving a parking boot from his vehicle.

Steve Sarkisian was asked about Hall’s suspension in his post-practice press conference on Monday.

“We’re working with Agiye, we’re working with his family to get him in a situation where he can be a really functional part of this team and the goal for him, the goal for us, is to play great football at the University of Texas, graduating from the University of Texas, and be a great teammate and walk out of here an even better person than than he was when he arrived. So we’re putting all the pieces in place to help him do that. When the time is right, we’ll have him back on our team.”

The coaching staff continuing to work towards getting Hall back is good news for the Longhorns. Texas’ wide receiver room took a major hit after Isaiah Neyor tore his ACL in practice over the weekend.

Hall is an exceptional talent who figures to be in the mix for playing time once his off the field issues are settled.

