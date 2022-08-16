Read full article on original website
Boynton Beach officer fired 8 months after pursuit of 13-year-old boy who died in crash
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — For nearly eight months, friends and family of 13-year-old Stanley Davis III have rallied, calling for the firing of Boynton Beach police officer Mark Sohn. On Friday, they got their wish. Boynton Beach interim city manager Jim Stables sent a letter to Sohn, informing him...
3-year-old dies after being pulled out of lake near Coconut Creek home
A 3-year-old boy died at the hospital Friday night after being pulled out of a lake near his family’s residence in Coconut Creek, officials said. Officers responded to a 911 call about 6:30 p.m. Friday in the 3700 block of Cocoplum Circle regarding a boy found in the water, according to Coconut Creek police. A neighbor spotted the boy in the water and a person who was at the community swimming ...
COPS: Delray Beach Spine Surgeon Punches Girlfriend, Smashes Porsche With Dumbbells
Delray Cops Show Backbone, Lock Up Dr. Gerard D’Ariano… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A well-known Delray Beach spine surgeon was jailed and is now facing two charges after allegedly punching his girlfriend repeatedly, then smashing her Porsche with dumbbells. Gerard D’Ariano, MD, was […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Lightning strikes may not be the only thing fueling wildfires in Florida
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Brush fires are keeping firefighters in Florida busy, and officials with the Florida Forest Service said the dry conditions aren't the only thing fueling the flames. According to the Florida Forest Service Public Information Officer Miguel Nevarez, Glades, Highlands, Indian River, Martin, Okeechobee and...
Police identify man found dead along Atlantic Avenue near I-95
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Police have identified a man whose body was found Monday in Delray Beach. Jad Camille was found around 4:30 a.m. along Atlantic Avenue, near I-95. Previous coverage: Body found along Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach. Eastbound lanes of Atlantic Avenue were closed while authorities investigated.
Catalytic theft suspects wanted
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Suspects are wanted for stealing catalytic converters from multiple businesses. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the latest incident occurred on Aug. 18. The sheriff's office asks anyone who can identify the suspects and or vehicle to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS, or...
Bear spotted in PGA National neighborhood in Palm Beach Gardens
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — There wasanother bear sighting in Palm Beach County. This time it was in the PGA National neighborhood of Palm Beach Gardens. Footage of the black bear spotted in Palm Beach Gardens was captured on a Ring camera. This happened early Thursday morning in the Glengary neighborhood.
KINGS POINT DELRAY BEACH: Another Resident Arrested
Latest Police Activity Involving Senior Living Resident. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Another resident of senior living community Kings Point in Delray Beach is enjoying something later in life that they didn’t have earlier: a record. Waynen Wilde is the latest Kings Point resident […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Suspicious package draws bomb squad and hazmat team to Boynton Beach community
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A suspicious package drew the bomb squad and hazmat crews to a community near Boynton Beach on Tuesday. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a home along Canyon Bay Lane in the Canyon Lakes community received a suspicious package on Monday. The homeowners...
CRISIS IN THE CANYONS: SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE TO BOYNTON HOME SICKENS
Fire Rescue. Arson Squad. Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Who Sent What? BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Did someone send something sickening to a family in the Boynton Beach community of Canyon Lakes? That’s what the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office wants to know. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Man driving a golf cart struck and killed in Riviera Beach, driver still at large
(RIVIERA BEACH, FL)- Police are investigating an early morning crash that left one man dead on the Blue Heron Blvd. bridge on Tuesday. Riviera Beach police say the male victim was driving a legally registered golf cart in the westbound lanes of Blue Heron when he was struck by a vehicle believed to be a black Mercedes at around 1:30 AM.
Front door wide open, 2 small children wet, left home alone with bathtub water running
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An anonymous 911 call led deputies to a woman who didn't think much about leaving two children — only one old enough to walk — not just home alone but in an extremely dangerous situation. A Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputy...
1 dead in hit-and-run crash between golf cart, vehicle on Blue Heron Bridge
Riviera Beach police said at least one person died in a hit-and-run crash between a golf cart and vehicle on the Blue Heron Bridge.
Delray Beach Woman Repeatedly Calls 911, Arrested After Saying “I’m Sad”
Police Determine No Emergency. Tell Her To Stop Calling. She Doesn’t. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach woman is facing a charge of “public order crimes — use 911 or E911 for false alarm,” after allegedly calling 911 repeatedly only to report […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
IRC Commissioner Laura Moss remains hospitalized with concussion after being hit by truck
VERO BEACH — Indian River County Commissioner Laura Moss will remain hospitalized at least one more day after suffering a concussion from being hit by a pickup truck, police said. “I spoke to Moss (by phone) this morning,” Vero Beach police spokesperson Master Officer Darrell Rivers said. “She was...
Early voting wraps up on the Treasure Coast
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Early voting is now over on the Treasure Coast, but people inPalm Beach County still have the chance to cast their ballot before election day. In Martin County, supervisor of elections Vicki Davis says early voting was successful this year. "We’ve had no issues," Davis...
Friend remembers golf cart driver killed in hit-and-run crash
Chris Rodberg is dealing with the loss of a friend. Troy Lowry was killed in an early morning hit-and-run crash Tuesday on the Blue Heron Bridge.
Woman dies in crash while driving herself to the hospital after she had been shot
A 20-year-old woman died in a car crash Sunday night while driving herself to the hospital after she had been shot, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Broward deputies responded to reports of gunshots about 3:10 a.m. Sunday near the 40th block of Northeast 23rd Street in Pompano Beach. Shortly after that, Anaysha Donjoie, 20, of Lauderhill called 911 to say she was driving to Broward ...
'Confusion Corner' in Stuart back with new look
It's known as "Confusion Corner," a unique set of crossroads where eight streets come together to form one of the most confusing intersections in the U.S.
'No schools were threatened or on lockdown': Palm Beach County School District clears up false alarm
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County School District sent out a call to families after a false alert about a lockdown Friday morning. District leaders said it all started with a drill at one of the schools, and that technical glitch turned into confusion and fear for some parents as they saw the alert.
