Martin County, FL

South Florida Sun Sentinel

3-year-old dies after being pulled out of lake near Coconut Creek home

A 3-year-old boy died at the hospital Friday night after being pulled out of a lake near his family’s residence in Coconut Creek, officials said. Officers responded to a 911 call about 6:30 p.m. Friday in the 3700 block of Cocoplum Circle regarding a boy found in the water, according to Coconut Creek police. A neighbor spotted the boy in the water and a person who was at the community swimming ...
COCONUT CREEK, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

COPS: Delray Beach Spine Surgeon Punches Girlfriend, Smashes Porsche With Dumbbells

Delray Cops Show Backbone, Lock Up Dr. Gerard D’Ariano… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A well-known Delray Beach spine surgeon was jailed and is now facing two charges after allegedly punching his girlfriend repeatedly, then smashing her Porsche with dumbbells. Gerard D’Ariano, MD, was […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Lightning strikes may not be the only thing fueling wildfires in Florida

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Brush fires are keeping firefighters in Florida busy, and officials with the Florida Forest Service said the dry conditions aren't the only thing fueling the flames. According to the Florida Forest Service Public Information Officer Miguel Nevarez, Glades, Highlands, Indian River, Martin, Okeechobee and...
FLORIDA STATE
WPBF News 25

Police identify man found dead along Atlantic Avenue near I-95

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Police have identified a man whose body was found Monday in Delray Beach. Jad Camille was found around 4:30 a.m. along Atlantic Avenue, near I-95. Previous coverage: Body found along Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach. Eastbound lanes of Atlantic Avenue were closed while authorities investigated.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Catalytic theft suspects wanted

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Suspects are wanted for stealing catalytic converters from multiple businesses. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the latest incident occurred on Aug. 18. The sheriff's office asks anyone who can identify the suspects and or vehicle to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS, or...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

Bear spotted in PGA National neighborhood in Palm Beach Gardens

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — There wasanother bear sighting in Palm Beach County. This time it was in the PGA National neighborhood of Palm Beach Gardens. Footage of the black bear spotted in Palm Beach Gardens was captured on a Ring camera. This happened early Thursday morning in the Glengary neighborhood.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

KINGS POINT DELRAY BEACH: Another Resident Arrested

Latest Police Activity Involving Senior Living Resident. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Another resident of senior living community Kings Point in Delray Beach is enjoying something later in life that they didn’t have earlier: a record. Waynen Wilde is the latest Kings Point resident […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

CRISIS IN THE CANYONS: SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE TO BOYNTON HOME SICKENS

Fire Rescue. Arson Squad. Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Who Sent What? BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Did someone send something sickening to a family in the Boynton Beach community of Canyon Lakes? That’s what the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office wants to know. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Early voting wraps up on the Treasure Coast

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Early voting is now over on the Treasure Coast, but people inPalm Beach County still have the chance to cast their ballot before election day. In Martin County, supervisor of elections Vicki Davis says early voting was successful this year. "We’ve had no issues," Davis...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Woman dies in crash while driving herself to the hospital after she had been shot

A 20-year-old woman died in a car crash Sunday night while driving herself to the hospital after she had been shot, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Broward deputies responded to reports of gunshots about 3:10 a.m. Sunday near the 40th block of Northeast 23rd Street in Pompano Beach. Shortly after that, Anaysha Donjoie, 20, of Lauderhill called 911 to say she was driving to Broward ...
POMPANO BEACH, FL

