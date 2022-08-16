Read full article on original website
CNET
House of the Dragon: How to Adjust Your TV for the Best Picture
Calling all Game of Thrones fans who plan to watch House of The Dragon premiere this weekend on HBO: Your TV might benefit from a tune-up. The massively anticipated prequel streams tonight, Sunday, Aug. 21 in glorious 4K HDR, and if the superb-looking later seasons of GoT are any indication, it will be visually stunning. And dark, in more ways than one.
CNET
A 'Game of Thrones' Glossary to Get You Ready for 'House of the Dragon'
We're quickly approaching the premiere of House of the Dragon, the prequel series to HBO's blockbuster fantasy series Game of Thrones. The new show charts the rise and fall of House Targaryen centuries before Daenerys Targaryen tangled with Jon Snow. Game of Thrones wrapped up its final season more than...
CNET
'House of the Dragon' Review: It'll Let You Love 'GoT' Again
Heavy is the head that wears the crown. The opening moments of HBO's House of the Dragon see Viserys Targeryen inherit enormous responsibility when he's crowned Ruler of the Seven Kingdoms. It's fitting that much of the show's first season, which kicks off this Sunday, revolves around a king who struggles to live up to his predecessor. It's the exact burden shared by House of the Dragon itself, which has to follow Game of Thrones, one of the most celebrated TV shows of all time.
CNET
'House of the Dragon': When The 'GoT' Prequel Drops in Your Time Zone
The hour is nearly upon us: HBO's House of the Dragon debuts on Sunday. The Game of Thrones prequel is terrific (read our review here), and hopes to recapture some of the magic that made its predecessor so unbelievably popular. Chronicling the peak and subsequent fall of House Targaryen, House...
Popculture
'The Mole': Anderson Cooper Not Returning as Host
The Mole has seen a resurgence in popularity in the past year, many due to Netflix adding past seasons of the show to its service. The licensed stint was apparently so successful for Netflix that it has opted to reboot the former ABC reality competition. However, Anderson Cooper, the host most synonymous with the series, will not be back.
NFL・
CNET
Surprise! Netflix Adds a Bonus 'Sandman' Episode
If you couldn't get enough of Netflix's mesmeric fantasy series The Sandman, then here's some good news: Netflix just added a star-studded bonus episode with two new standalone stories. The 10-episode series began streaming on Aug. 3, but you can now find an 11th episode following season 1's finale that...
Sofia Carson Does Not See a Problem With the Racism and Misogyny in ‘Purple Hearts’: ‘We Wanted to Represent Both Sides’
In a recent interview with Variety, actor and singer Sofia Carson defended the political content shown in the Netflix film 'Purple Hearts.'
Contrasting fortunes for Britain’s 4x100m relay teams in Munich finals
The women’s quartet dropped the baton at the end of the first leg as Germany delighted the home crowd while the men’s team set a championship record in winning gold
CNET
Dear Streamers, Not Every TV Show Needs a Whole Series
I was watching Amazon's action TV show Reacher when I realized something. The series is about a tough guy rolling into a small town and opening a can of whup-ass on the local bad guys. This, it hit me, is The A-Team. To be precise, it's a single episode of The A-Team.
CNET
Pixel 6A vs. Samsung Galaxy A53 vs. Nothing Phone: Which Is the Midrange Star?
You don't need to spend $1,000 on an iPhone 13 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra to get a great phone experience. The mid range price point is quickly becoming one of the hottest areas of phones, with Samsung, Google and new contender Nothing all offering three phones at pretty much identical $450 prices, with all three promising a slick and enjoyable experience.
CNET
Splatoon 3 Splatfest World Premiere Demo: Start Time, How to Join and More
Splatoon 3 arrives on the Nintendo Switch in just a few weeks, but Nintendo is giving players a chance to sample the game early with a special Splatfest World Premiere demo. This free, limited-time demo event takes place next week and lets all Switch owners get their first hands-on time with the upcoming team shooter.
CNET
Preorder The Art of Star Wars: The High Republic at 29% Off
The upcoming book The Art of Star Wars: The High Republic will offer fans a look at the concept design behind the popular franchise's newest era. Phase 2 may already be in development, but this release will provide readers a behind-the-scenes look at concept design for phase one of the High Republic era.
CNET
Buy an Xbox Series S and Score a Free Game Worth Up to $130 for a Limited Time
If you've been holding out on purchasing a next-gen console, Best Buy has a deal today that might just convince you to pull the trigger on one. For a limited time, you can snag the Xbox Series S there with a game of your choosing thrown in for free. The games on offer include some of the most popular and recently released titles, some selling for as much as $130 on their own, making this deal a total steal.
CNET
'Top Gun: Maverick' Isn't Streaming, Even as $20 Home Digital Sales Land
Top Gun: Maverick hit cinemas in time for Memorial Day's kickoff of summer. Riding the lift of glowing reviews and a surge of moviegoers flocking to big blockbusters, it surpassed $1 billion at the box office worldwide to become the year's top-grossing movie worldwide. And in July, it eclipsed 45...
CNET
'Nope' Isn't Streaming Yet, Sorry (but Here's When and Where It Could)
Nope, director Jordan Peele's latest movie, hit US theaters last month. But any fans who want to watch it at home should prepare to wait a while before it's available online to stream on a subscription service. Last year, an unprecedented number of new theatrical movies streamed online the same...
WWE・
CNET
Jurassic World Dominion Will Finally Start Streaming Next Month
Jurassic World Dominion hit theaters (and only theaters) June 10. Since then, it's spent longer in theaters before streaming than any other film put out by its distributor, Universal, since the pandemic began. But on Friday, Universal detailed how and when Jurassic World Dominion will become available to stream with a subscription cheaper than the $20 price to buy it online.
TechCrunch
HBO Max is removing 36 titles and creators are not happy
In order to prepare for the merger, the company has been silently removing titles for some weeks now. Earlier this month, during its quarterly earnings call, Warner Bros. Discovery said HBO Max will start showing Discovery+ reality shows from Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network starting September 30. “As...
Popculture
HBO Max Just Scrapped a DC Superhero Show
HBO Max has announced many cancellations in recent weeks, but one obscure DC Comics cancellation nearly flew under the radar. The streamer has been developing a TV show called Strange Adventures for several years, with some heavyweight talent attached including Jensen Ackles, Greg Berlanti and Kevin Smith. In the latest episode of his podcast, Hollywood Babble-On, Smith revealed that the show has been quietly canceled.
CNET
Echos in Excess: Put an Alexa Device in Every Room of Your Home
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. I'd bet that headline made you do a double-take. I mean, only a crazy person has an Amazon device in every room, right? Well, call me crazy -- but don't judge before you hear me out, because there are so many neat tricks you can do with that unused Echo Dot stuffed in some forgotten drawer or that Amazon Echo speaker that's slowly getting dusty in the corner of your living room.
CNET
We Can't Wait For These Upcoming Phones: iPhone 14, Pixel 7, Galaxy S23 and More
2022 has already provided a wealth of amazing phones, from the superb Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, the powerhouse Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and some excellent devices with more affordable prices like the Nothing Phone 1 and the Pixel 6A. Yep, Google's really been knocking it out of the park with its phones this year.
