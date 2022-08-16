Heavy is the head that wears the crown. The opening moments of HBO's House of the Dragon see Viserys Targeryen inherit enormous responsibility when he's crowned Ruler of the Seven Kingdoms. It's fitting that much of the show's first season, which kicks off this Sunday, revolves around a king who struggles to live up to his predecessor. It's the exact burden shared by House of the Dragon itself, which has to follow Game of Thrones, one of the most celebrated TV shows of all time.

