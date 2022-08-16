Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Fun Things to Do in Tallahassee With Your FamilyBecca CTallahassee, FL
Publix opens another new grocery store location in FloridaKristen WaltersFlorida State
Fleming Island high school running back commits to Florida StateAnthony SalazarTallahassee, FL
Major grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida next monthKristen WaltersFlorida State
floridapolitics.com
Longtime Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor hopes to retain District 1 seat
“Twenty years has been enough,” Cotterell said. “We need a change in our priorities at the County Commission, especially as the incumbent has become increasingly out of step with the needs and interests of the people who live here.”. The nonprofit founder, educator and writer says she stands...
tallahasseereports.com
Tallahassee Mayor: Dailey Challenged by Dozier, Two Other Candidates
Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey is being challenged by three candidates – Leon County Commissioner Kristin Dozier, Whitfield Leland, and Michael Ibrahim. Mayor Dailey was elected to his current position in 2018 and previously served on the Leon County Commission. Provided below is a table giving the positions of all...
floridapolitics.com
Tallahassee mayoral race features bad blood between John Dailey, Kristin Dozier
Mayor John Dailey and Leon County Commissioner Kristin Dozier have traded barbs in the four-candidate race. When John Dailey first ran for Mayor of Tallahassee four years ago, he campaigned on “cleaning up” City Hall and creating jobs. Now, he is being challenged by Leon County Commissioner Kristin Dozier, business owner Michael Ibrahim, and entrepreneur Whitfield Leland III as he seeks a second term.
floridapolitics.com
Takeaways from Tallahassee — Run This Town
It’s not just all about the Top 5. The state’s biggest lobbying firms may be scooping up well over $2 million a quarter, but there’s still plenty of work to go around for the rest of the lobby corps. In fact, many of the firms lingering just...
fsunews.com
Community calls for termination of Police Chief following training with accused war criminal Eddie Gallagher
The Tallahassee Police Department (TPD) has recently come under fire over militarization concerns following a training with ex-Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher in its latest recruitment video. Earlier this month, Instagram posts from Stronghold SOF Solutions and Eddie Gallagher revealed that he participated in a training with TPD officers. Gallagher, an...
floridapolitics.com
Kristin Dozier’s inability to handle the truth
Dozier doesn’t like 'negative' campaigns unless she’s the one making the attacks. There is an old cliché in politics that says when a politician is losing in the polls, he or she will say something like, “the only polls that matter are the ones on Election Day.” But, of course, if that candidate is ahead in the polls he or she will exclaim, “Great news! We are leading in the polls.”
Court trial involving man in standoff in Tallahassee to end
A court trial involving a man who killed himself during a standoff with law enforcement will formally end.
floridapolitics.com
ACLU of Florida sues Leon County Clerk for violating Eighth Amendment
The Tallahassee Bail Fund uses public donations to post cash appearance bonds to pay for an arrested person's release from jail. The American Civil Liberties Union of Florida is filing a lawsuit against Leon County Circuit Court Clerk Gwendolyn Marshall on behalf of the Tallahassee Bail Fund for excessive bail, excessive fines and due process.
WCTV
Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce holds annual conference at Amelia Island
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce kicked off its annual conference Friday, with 500 people from various industries across the Capital City in attendance. Business leaders came together to discuss issues facing the Tallahassee community. There are several panels happening Saturday on a variety of topics--from improving...
WCTV
Hearing aids soon available over the counter
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - New guidelines for hearing aids could make them available over the counter soon. The FDA is finalizing a rule this week to make the change official, and once it’s approved that would mean you will no longer need a prescription to get hearing aids. ”Going...
JoEllen's bringing something new to downtown Tallahassee
Southern comfort food inspired by the love a mother had for her son. That’s how JoEllen's came to be.
travelnowsmart.com
The Most Effective Brunch in Tallahassee (FL)– 20 Top Places
Are you seeking the ideal area to take your following legendary food journey?. Tallahassee, Florida might deserve a browse through. The state funding isn’t simply a location for its magnificent parks and also historical frameworks. It is additionally residence to a dynamic breakfast food scene. Tallahassee is residence to...
WCTV
Free feminine hygiene products for those facing 'period poverty'
There are several panels happening Saturday on a variety of topics--from improving childhood learning in Tallahassee to addressing local labor shortages. UPDATE: Tallahassee man involved in 11-hour standoff failed to show up for trial. Leon County Dog Park closed over potential contamination. Updated: 8 hours ago. Leon County Dog Park...
TCC and Florida Department of Juvenile Justice launch statewide initiative
Today Tallahassee Community College and the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice announced a new program called Project Anchor.
WCTV
ROOP 20220821 WGMS TECH SEGMENT
Rain chances will be higher as the new work week begins. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and forecast. Scattered showers and storms will remain in the forecast for the weekend. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details. Free feminine hygiene products for those facing 'period poverty'. Updated: Aug. 19, 2022...
WCTV
Leon Co. holds 11th annual ‘Day of Service’ remembering 9/11
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - More than 60 volunteers including Leon County employees, community partners and volunteers were out at the Capitol City Estates neighborhood Thursday for the annual 9/11 remembrance day of service. With the help of the council of neighborhoods associations the Leon County Office of Human Services and...
WCTV
Crocheting for a cause: Tallahassee group helps the homeless
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A small group in Tallahassee getting behind an effort to help the homeless with something usually tossed in the trash. They’re making sleeping mats out of plastic grocery bags. They only started making these mats last weekend after getting the idea from the app Nextdoor.
WCTV
Tallahassee Picnic
We create a bespoke picnic for you based on your contact form selections (guest count, occasion, location, color/style preferences, etc.). Our picnic packages are curated and based on your unique selections. We do not create mood boards or send rental options within our picnic packages. Please review our gallery and Instagram to see examples of our picnics. If you are interested in a completely custom and collaborative design, please inquire about our design and style services. We deliver, set up, style your picnic and have everything ready upon your arrival. We wait at the picnic until you arrive to greet you. Once you arrive, we leave you to enjoy your experience for the reserved time. You are responsible for the items until we return to pack them up at the arranged time. Once we return to pack up, you are free to leave and enjoy the rest of your day or evening.
WCTV
Some comic books found, FSU Strozier Library theft case takes surprising turn
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Attorneys for a man accused of stealing a rare comic book collection from FSU’s Strozier Library claim the books have recently been found in a “rubber container” inside the library. Todd Peak was arrested in February and accused of stealing a rare comic...
WJHG-TV
Alert: Jackson County actively searching for body
JACKSON COUNTY , Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Spring Creek and the Magnolia Bridge boat landing will be closed today while rescue efforts continue on the waterway. Yesterday at approximately 1 PM the JCSO received a 911 call of a subject in distress on Spring Creek. Deputies responded and determined an individual with a group of military students from Fort Rucker had sunk below the water’s surface and could not be located.
