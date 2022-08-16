ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tallahasseereports.com

Tallahassee Mayor: Dailey Challenged by Dozier, Two Other Candidates

Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey is being challenged by three candidates – Leon County Commissioner Kristin Dozier, Whitfield Leland, and Michael Ibrahim. Mayor Dailey was elected to his current position in 2018 and previously served on the Leon County Commission. Provided below is a table giving the positions of all...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Tallahassee mayoral race features bad blood between John Dailey, Kristin Dozier

Mayor John Dailey and Leon County Commissioner Kristin Dozier have traded barbs in the four-candidate race. When John Dailey first ran for Mayor of Tallahassee four years ago, he campaigned on “cleaning up” City Hall and creating jobs. Now, he is being challenged by Leon County Commissioner Kristin Dozier, business owner Michael Ibrahim, and entrepreneur Whitfield Leland III as he seeks a second term.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Takeaways from Tallahassee — Run This Town

It’s not just all about the Top 5. The state’s biggest lobbying firms may be scooping up well over $2 million a quarter, but there’s still plenty of work to go around for the rest of the lobby corps. In fact, many of the firms lingering just...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Elections
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
Tallahassee, FL
Government
Tallahassee, FL
Elections
Local
Florida Government
fsunews.com

Community calls for termination of Police Chief following training with accused war criminal Eddie Gallagher

The Tallahassee Police Department (TPD) has recently come under fire over militarization concerns following a training with ex-Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher in its latest recruitment video. Earlier this month, Instagram posts from Stronghold SOF Solutions and Eddie Gallagher revealed that he participated in a training with TPD officers. Gallagher, an...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Kristin Dozier’s inability to handle the truth

Dozier doesn’t like 'negative' campaigns unless she’s the one making the attacks. There is an old cliché in politics that says when a politician is losing in the polls, he or she will say something like, “the only polls that matter are the ones on Election Day.” But, of course, if that candidate is ahead in the polls he or she will exclaim, “Great news! We are leading in the polls.”
LEON COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

ACLU of Florida sues Leon County Clerk for violating Eighth Amendment

The Tallahassee Bail Fund uses public donations to post cash appearance bonds to pay for an arrested person's release from jail. The American Civil Liberties Union of Florida is filing a lawsuit against Leon County Circuit Court Clerk Gwendolyn Marshall on behalf of the Tallahassee Bail Fund for excessive bail, excessive fines and due process.
LEON COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
David Bellamy
Person
Donald Trump
WCTV

Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce holds annual conference at Amelia Island

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce kicked off its annual conference Friday, with 500 people from various industries across the Capital City in attendance. Business leaders came together to discuss issues facing the Tallahassee community. There are several panels happening Saturday on a variety of topics--from improving...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Hearing aids soon available over the counter

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - New guidelines for hearing aids could make them available over the counter soon. The FDA is finalizing a rule this week to make the change official, and once it’s approved that would mean you will no longer need a prescription to get hearing aids. ”Going...
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
travelnowsmart.com

The Most Effective Brunch in Tallahassee (FL)– 20 Top Places

Are you seeking the ideal area to take your following legendary food journey?. Tallahassee, Florida might deserve a browse through. The state funding isn’t simply a location for its magnificent parks and also historical frameworks. It is additionally residence to a dynamic breakfast food scene. Tallahassee is residence to...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cease And Desist#Election Local#Election Commission#City Commission#Republican#Democrat
WCTV

Free feminine hygiene products for those facing 'period poverty'

There are several panels happening Saturday on a variety of topics--from improving childhood learning in Tallahassee to addressing local labor shortages. UPDATE: Tallahassee man involved in 11-hour standoff failed to show up for trial. Leon County Dog Park closed over potential contamination. Updated: 8 hours ago. Leon County Dog Park...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

ROOP 20220821 WGMS TECH SEGMENT

Rain chances will be higher as the new work week begins. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and forecast. Scattered showers and storms will remain in the forecast for the weekend. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details. Free feminine hygiene products for those facing 'period poverty'. Updated: Aug. 19, 2022...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Leon Co. holds 11th annual ‘Day of Service’ remembering 9/11

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - More than 60 volunteers including Leon County employees, community partners and volunteers were out at the Capitol City Estates neighborhood Thursday for the annual 9/11 remembrance day of service. With the help of the council of neighborhoods associations the Leon County Office of Human Services and...
LEON COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WCTV

Crocheting for a cause: Tallahassee group helps the homeless

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A small group in Tallahassee getting behind an effort to help the homeless with something usually tossed in the trash. They’re making sleeping mats out of plastic grocery bags. They only started making these mats last weekend after getting the idea from the app Nextdoor.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee Picnic

We create a bespoke picnic for you based on your contact form selections (guest count, occasion, location, color/style preferences, etc.). Our picnic packages are curated and based on your unique selections. We do not create mood boards or send rental options within our picnic packages. Please review our gallery and Instagram to see examples of our picnics. If you are interested in a completely custom and collaborative design, please inquire about our design and style services. We deliver, set up, style your picnic and have everything ready upon your arrival. We wait at the picnic until you arrive to greet you. Once you arrive, we leave you to enjoy your experience for the reserved time. You are responsible for the items until we return to pack them up at the arranged time. Once we return to pack up, you are free to leave and enjoy the rest of your day or evening.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WJHG-TV

Alert: Jackson County actively searching for body

JACKSON COUNTY , Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Spring Creek and the Magnolia Bridge boat landing will be closed today while rescue efforts continue on the waterway. Yesterday at approximately 1 PM the JCSO received a 911 call of a subject in distress on Spring Creek. Deputies responded and determined an individual with a group of military students from Fort Rucker had sunk below the water’s surface and could not be located.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy