Read full article on original website
Related
WTOP
‘Extremely irate’ man charged after firing gun at work during argument in Virginia
A man who fired a gun during an argument at work on Friday in Virginia is facing charges, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office. It happened at the Richmond Traffic Control in Stafford just before 11 a.m. on Friday. John Evans, 43, of Bealeton, had become “extremely irate”...
Police release sketch of suspect accused of choking woman in hallway of Montgomery Co. apartment building
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: This video is from June 2017 about the technology used in Montgomery County that can take DNA to make a sketch of a suspect. Montgomery County Police have released a sketch of a suspect accused of assaulting and choking a woman in the hallway of an apartment building.
WTOP
Manassas shooting leaves 1 dead, another hospitalized
A man was killed and another sent to the hospital after a third man shot them both Friday night in Manassas, Virginia, according to law enforcement. Prince William County police said the suspect approached 25-year-old Dalton Jakob Moore, of no fixed address, and another man around 8:30 p.m. Friday near the 7-Eleven on Sudley Manor Drive and Williamson Boulevard.
WTOP
Driver in deadly Montgomery County drag race sentenced to 5 years
A Maryland man who was found guilty for his part in a deadly drag race has been sentenced to five years in prison. A jury found Noe Daniel Suriel, 29, of Silver Spring, guilty last June in the death of Rene Antonio Hernandez Jr., of Olney. Suriel was sentenced Friday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bay Net
Police Attempting To Identify Anne Arundel County Giant Food Robber
ODENTON, Md. — Detectives could use your help locating a criminal in Anne Arundel County. The pictured suspect committed a robbery at the Giant Food at 1155 Annapolis Road in Odenton. If you have information regarding the identity of the pictured suspect please contact our Criminal Investigative Division at...
wfmd.com
Man Charged With Shooting Two Frederick Police Officers Found Incompetent To Stand Trial
He was also found to be dangerous. Frederick, Md. (KM) – A suspect charged with shooting two Frederick Police Officers has been found incompetent to stand trial.. The State’s Attorney’s Office says a review hearing was held in Circuit Court on Wednesday for Dominique Lamarr Lewis, 25, where a doctor from the Maryland Department of Health made that determination. Lewis was also found to be dangerous and was committed to the Maryland Health Department for psychiatric treatment.
WTOP
Teen arrested for deadly shooting at DC ‘Moechella’ event
A teen is in custody for a deadly shooting near Northwest D.C.’s 14th and U streets after a Juneteenth celebration. A 15-year-old male resident of Northeast D.C. was taken into custody Thursday by members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force and charged with first-degree murder while armed, D.C. police said.
WTOP
1 killed in Prince George’s Co. shooting, police say
In Maryland, Prince George’s County police said a woman died following a shooting near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Business Parkway. The incident happened at around 9:15 p.m., police said in a tweet. The unidentified woman was taken to the hospital with an apparent gunshot...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOP
Juvenile charged with Frederick County school bomb threat
A boy who attends Oakdale High School in Frederick County, Maryland, has been charged with making threats of mass violence and disruption of school activities after the sheriff’s office said he used Apple’s AirDrop feature to share “several images with text that alluded to a bomb threat.”
Bay Net
Detective Charge Suspects In Fatal Shooting In Upper Marlboro
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit arrested and charged two suspects in connection with the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Tyren Spry of Cheltenham. The charged suspects are 19-year-old Demarco Bethea of Suitland, and 20-year-old Montaz Norman of Temple Hills. On August...
WTOP
Family of DC library police officer shot during training wants answers
The family of a special police officer shot during an Aug. 4 training exercise at a D.C. library wants answers, and they’ve got lawyers on the case. At a news conference outside the Anacostia Neighborhood Library on Friday afternoon, attorneys Chelsea Lewis and Chris Kleppin with KLK Law Group said that although no lawsuit had been filed yet, work is underway to pin down the facts surrounding 25-year-old Maurica Manyan’s death.
Suspect Wanted For Staying In Odenton Store After Closing, Robbing Employee
A man is wanted after a late-night commercial robbery in Odenton, authorities say. Shortly after midnight Friday, Aug. 19, a suspect forced his way into the Giant Food store office after he had managed to stay in the store after closing, authorities say. The suspect pushed around an employee of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTOP
Man barricaded in his Calvert Co. home hospitalized after police return fire
A man, whom police were going out to arrest, was hospitalized after being shot by deputies in Calvert County, Maryland, early Saturday. Officers fired at the man inside his bedroom, where he had barricaded himself after firing a weapon. Ronald Joseph Garraway, 59, of Chesapeake Beach, is charged with first-degree...
WTOP
Man charged with robbing same Anne Arundel Co. 7-Eleven 5 times
A man who police suspect of robbing the same 7-Eleven five times in less than two months has been arrested in Anne Arundel County, Maryland. Dejuante Sheppard, 26, of Glen Burnie, Maryland, was arrested following the latest armed robbery at the 7-Eleven on 1250 Crain Highway, which happened early Thursday morning, Anne Arundel County police said.
WTOP
Police: 71-year-old woman killed by stray bullet in Prince George’s Co.
A 71-year-old woman was shot dead Thursday night in Prince George’s County, Maryland, during a shootout between vehicles. Deborah Armstrong, 71, of Bladensburg, Maryland, was caught in the crossfire of a shooting between two vehicles, police said. The shooting happened at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Business Parkway, near Greater Landover.
After witnessing deadly shooting, 4 Baltimore City school police officers temporarily reassigned
BALTIMORE -- Four off-duty Baltimore City School Police officers who were present at the scene of a deadly quadruple shooting over the weekend have been temporarily reassigned amid the investigation into what happened, WJZ learned Thursday.The officers were nearby about 1:45 a.m. Sunday when gunfire erupted in the 5500 block of Harford Road, St. Clyde Boatwright, president of the Maryland State Fraternal Order of Police and president of the Baltimore City School Police union, told WJZ. Four people were wounded in the gunfire, including a 40-year-old man who died of his injuries and a woman who was hospitalized in critical condition...
Baltimore man stands trial in death of 5-month-old daughter
BALTIMORE -- A jury trial is now taking place nearly four years after a 5-month-old girl died after suffering trauma to her body in West Baltimore.Her father, Anthony Ford, in now on trial, accused of causing his daughter's death. Brailynn died in October 2018 just days after she was hospitalized with trauma to her body. Ford has been charged with second-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, child abuse resulting in serious physical injury and first-degree assault, court records show.On Wednesday, Ford testified he was taking care of his daughter on the day in question and went for a ride in a vehicle...
WTOP
5 hospitalized after Maryland man crashes into fire truck on I-95
A Maryland man was arrested Thursday night in Virginia after authorities said he drunkenly crashed into a fire truck on Interstate 95, causing five people — including three children and a firefighter — to be hospitalized. Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Ricardo Rodriguez-Montoya,...
WTOP
4 suffer minor injuries after two-plane crash in Fauquier Co.
Four people were injured when two planes collided at The Flying Circus Airshow in Fauquier County, Virginia, Saturday morning. The planes, both Stearman Aircrafts, crashed just off Route 17 in Bealton around 9:05 a.m. It happened when one was landing and the other was attempting to take off and one of the planes flipped after the collision, according to Virginia State Police.
Wbaltv.com
City leader calls on BPD for help as disorder continues outside Federal Hill businesses
Disorder outside of bars in south Baltimore has one city councilman demanding help from police. City councilman Eric Costello, D-District 11, said social media video is proof the unruly crowds in Federal Hill are reaching alarming levels. Large crowds of young people drinking in Federal Hill on the weekends is...
Comments / 0