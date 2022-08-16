ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

WTOP

Manassas shooting leaves 1 dead, another hospitalized

A man was killed and another sent to the hospital after a third man shot them both Friday night in Manassas, Virginia, according to law enforcement. Prince William County police said the suspect approached 25-year-old Dalton Jakob Moore, of no fixed address, and another man around 8:30 p.m. Friday near the 7-Eleven on Sudley Manor Drive and Williamson Boulevard.
MANASSAS, VA
wfmd.com

Man Charged With Shooting Two Frederick Police Officers Found Incompetent To Stand Trial

He was also found to be dangerous. Frederick, Md. (KM) – A suspect charged with shooting two Frederick Police Officers has been found incompetent to stand trial.. The State’s Attorney’s Office says a review hearing was held in Circuit Court on Wednesday for Dominique Lamarr Lewis, 25, where a doctor from the Maryland Department of Health made that determination. Lewis was also found to be dangerous and was committed to the Maryland Health Department for psychiatric treatment.
FREDERICK, MD
WTOP

Teen arrested for deadly shooting at DC ‘Moechella’ event

A teen is in custody for a deadly shooting near Northwest D.C.’s 14th and U streets after a Juneteenth celebration. A 15-year-old male resident of Northeast D.C. was taken into custody Thursday by members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force and charged with first-degree murder while armed, D.C. police said.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

1 killed in Prince George’s Co. shooting, police say

In Maryland, Prince George’s County police said a woman died following a shooting near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Business Parkway. The incident happened at around 9:15 p.m., police said in a tweet. The unidentified woman was taken to the hospital with an apparent gunshot...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Juvenile charged with Frederick County school bomb threat

A boy who attends Oakdale High School in Frederick County, Maryland, has been charged with making threats of mass violence and disruption of school activities after the sheriff’s office said he used Apple’s AirDrop feature to share “several images with text that alluded to a bomb threat.”
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Detective Charge Suspects In Fatal Shooting In Upper Marlboro

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit arrested and charged two suspects in connection with the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Tyren Spry of Cheltenham. The charged suspects are 19-year-old Demarco Bethea of Suitland, and 20-year-old Montaz Norman of Temple Hills. On August...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
WTOP

Family of DC library police officer shot during training wants answers

The family of a special police officer shot during an Aug. 4 training exercise at a D.C. library wants answers, and they’ve got lawyers on the case. At a news conference outside the Anacostia Neighborhood Library on Friday afternoon, attorneys Chelsea Lewis and Chris Kleppin with KLK Law Group said that although no lawsuit had been filed yet, work is underway to pin down the facts surrounding 25-year-old Maurica Manyan’s death.
WASHINGTON, DC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTOP

Man charged with robbing same Anne Arundel Co. 7-Eleven 5 times

A man who police suspect of robbing the same 7-Eleven five times in less than two months has been arrested in Anne Arundel County, Maryland. Dejuante Sheppard, 26, of Glen Burnie, Maryland, was arrested following the latest armed robbery at the 7-Eleven on 1250 Crain Highway, which happened early Thursday morning, Anne Arundel County police said.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Police: 71-year-old woman killed by stray bullet in Prince George’s Co.

A 71-year-old woman was shot dead Thursday night in Prince George’s County, Maryland, during a shootout between vehicles. Deborah Armstrong, 71, of Bladensburg, Maryland, was caught in the crossfire of a shooting between two vehicles, police said. The shooting happened at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Business Parkway, near Greater Landover.
BLADENSBURG, MD
CBS Baltimore

After witnessing deadly shooting, 4 Baltimore City school police officers temporarily reassigned

BALTIMORE -- Four off-duty Baltimore City School Police officers who were present at the scene of a deadly quadruple shooting over the weekend have been temporarily reassigned amid the investigation into what happened, WJZ learned Thursday.The officers were nearby about 1:45 a.m. Sunday when gunfire erupted in the 5500 block of Harford Road, St. Clyde Boatwright, president of the Maryland State Fraternal Order of Police and president of the Baltimore City School Police union, told WJZ. Four people were wounded in the gunfire, including a 40-year-old man who died of his injuries and a woman who was hospitalized in critical condition...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore man stands trial in death of 5-month-old daughter

BALTIMORE -- A jury trial is now taking place nearly four years after a 5-month-old girl died after suffering trauma to her body in West Baltimore.Her father, Anthony Ford, in now on trial, accused of causing his daughter's death. Brailynn died in October 2018 just days after she was hospitalized with trauma to her body. Ford has been charged with second-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, child abuse resulting in serious physical injury and first-degree assault, court records show.On Wednesday, Ford testified he was taking care of his daughter on the day in question and went for a ride in a vehicle...
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

5 hospitalized after Maryland man crashes into fire truck on I-95

A Maryland man was arrested Thursday night in Virginia after authorities said he drunkenly crashed into a fire truck on Interstate 95, causing five people — including three children and a firefighter — to be hospitalized. Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Ricardo Rodriguez-Montoya,...
FALMOUTH, VA
WTOP

4 suffer minor injuries after two-plane crash in Fauquier Co.

Four people were injured when two planes collided at The Flying Circus Airshow in Fauquier County, Virginia, Saturday morning. The planes, both Stearman Aircrafts, crashed just off Route 17 in Bealton around 9:05 a.m. It happened when one was landing and the other was attempting to take off and one of the planes flipped after the collision, according to Virginia State Police.
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA

