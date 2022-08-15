Read full article on original website
Revolution Beauty to suspend stock trading on accounting concerns
Aug 19 (Reuters) - Revolution Beauty Group (REVB.L) said on Friday trading in its shares will be suspended from Sept. 1 as the beauty products maker does not expect to release its 2022 results by Aug. 31 after auditors flagged accounting issues.
Stablecoin Tether's reserves fell $16 billion in second quarter
LONDON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Tether, one of the world's largest stablecoins by market value, said on Friday it had reserves worth $66.4 billion at the end of June, down from $82.4 billion at the end of March.
