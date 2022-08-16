Read full article on original website
themontclairgirl.com
Things To Do in North Jersey That Don’t Involve Drinking
Summer is the season of socializing. As the warm weather and long days linger on, people seek out ways to celebrate the season. Often, this includes spending more time outside with family and friends, indulging in seasonal foods and frozen cocktails. For those of us who choose not to drink — whatever the reason may be — socialization options may feel limited. Having fun with friends in the summer without drinking can seem like a daunting task. Luckily, there are countless ways to enjoy yourself and hang out with friends in North Jersey while staying completely sober. Read on for some fun activities to do in the North Jersey area that don’t involve drinking.
themontclairgirl.com
12 Movies + TV Shows Filmed in Essex County
“When you think of movies, you think of Hollywood. But before Hollywood, New Jersey was the movie capital of the world,” boasts the New Jersey government website. Film and motion pictures were invented in New Jersey by William Kennedy Laurie Dickson right here at Thomas Edison’s West Orange laboratory. In honor of this massive — and sometimes forgotten — achievement, we decided to round up some noteworthy movies and TV shows that were filmed right here in North Jersey. Read on to learn more about these 12 movies and TV shows that were filmed in Essex County.
