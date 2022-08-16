Crypto market sentiment had been turning more positive in the month of August, and this had seen the digital assets in the space return double-digit growth in the first week of the month. However, the market has been unable to hold its bullish trend properly, and cryptocurrencies are beginning to shed the gains that they had put on in the first week. While the assets remain largely at positive levels, the gains for last week are noticeably less than the previous week.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO