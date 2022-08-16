ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
NEWSBTC

TA- Trezor (TRB) Holds Strong Above $40, Will The Crypto Pullback Affect It?

The price of Trezor (TRB) in the last few days has continued to look strong against Tether (USDT). Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and other altcoins have struggled to hold above their key support zones after the market turned bearish. The price of Trezor (TRB) has continued to maintain its bullish structure. (Data from Binance)
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Tamadoge Makes Noise – Is TAMA A Better Alternative To SOL?

Tamadoge (TAMA) is a new and exciting play-to-earn meme coin that is predicted to grow 10-fold in price. Tamadoge meme coin dubbed as better alternative to SOL. Solana (SOL) plummets as it loses the support of an ascending channel it is in and further invalidating its bullish thesis. The crypto...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cup And Handle#Price Level#Europe#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Shib
NEWSBTC

Ethereum Sends Red Signals, But Should You Worry About The Long Term?

Read our comparison of 50 different crypto casinos. Find out who has most generous bonuses, best UX, knowledgeable customer support and best provably fair games. The crypto market is experiencing a correction with Bitcoin and Ethereum giving back their gains from previous weeks. The general sentiment in the sector was optimistic but could take a blow if main cryptocurrencies lose their current levels.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Price Declines Below 50-Day MA, Is A Recovery Expected?

Bitcoin price has no doubt had an interesting couple of weeks. After managing to recover from the crash that rocked the market in June, it is now back down to where it began, losing more than $3,000 in a matter of days. The swift decline has put the digital asset below key technical levels. So while the cryptocurrency had managed to maintain some bullish indicators after falling from $25,000 initially, it has now completely reversed this trend.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

XRP Signals Considerable Uptick – Will Social Media Lift Its Price Past $0.34?

XRP price has demonstrated a significant uptick that come with engaging social media tweets and discussing. Does this hint a potential bull run?. XRP price amplified by social media mentions during summer. Ripple now an official World Economic Forum partner. Crypto price bleeds by 10% in 24 hours. Ripple Is...
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

Top Three DeFi Cryptocurrency To Buy Now – Solana, Uniswap, and HachiFi

DeFi crypto projects offer features that are distinct from traditional financial institutions and centralized exchanges. Through the use of smart contracts or other forms of innovative technology, DeFi coins will ensure the seamless transfer or swapping of crypto tokens between users. They may also offer users loyalty rewards, such as...
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Falls To Decisive Line At $21,500, What Levels Should BTC Hold?

Bitcoin hangs by a thread as an increase in selling pressures sends major cryptocurrencies back to critical support levels. The number one crypto could return to the bottom of its current range If bulls are unable to step in and push back on this fresh bearish assault. At the time...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Tether Asset Reserves Figures Record Significant Plunge Compared To 2021

Following the collapse of Terra and its ecosystem, there is a considerable reduction of confidence in stablecoins, especially Tether. Most participants in the crypto space have increased doubts about the level of stability with stablecoins. While many are treading more caution on most projects, some have made a complete back-out.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Price Short-Term Upswing In Peril As Bulls’ Aggression Dies Down

Bitcoin price (BTC) is grappling to maintain the level above $23,500. Immense selling pressure this week could invalidate the prevailing bearish price trend. The king of crypto tries to keep the uptrend consistent which has peaked for over two months. Bulls Losing Their Aggression?. Judging by the daily chart, it’s...
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

Investors’ Attention Turn from Sushi (SUSHI) and Holo (HOT) To Favorite Degrain (DGRN)

Looking for crypto assets to shore up your investment portfolio with the potential to create a massive profit on your bottom line? Degrain (DGRN), Sushi (SUSHI), and Holo (HOT) may just be your best bets during this long and hard crypto winter – we believe there’s no way to go but up for these cryptos. Here’s why they’re worth checking out.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Crypto Market Gains Retrace As Ethereum Merge Draws Closer

Crypto market sentiment had been turning more positive in the month of August, and this had seen the digital assets in the space return double-digit growth in the first week of the month. However, the market has been unable to hold its bullish trend properly, and cryptocurrencies are beginning to shed the gains that they had put on in the first week. While the assets remain largely at positive levels, the gains for last week are noticeably less than the previous week.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Ethereum Plunges 21% In Last 7 Days, Drops Below $1,600

Ethereum (ETH) is down 20% in the last week and triggering a negative sentiment in the market. Ethereum stalls and fails to make a comeback in the last week. Additionally, Ethereum also didn’t make it to the $2,000 mark. The bears are trying to yank ETH price down and pin down the bulls.
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

ABBC Foundation Announces the Launching of Crypto Payment Shopping Mall Buyaladdin

ABBC Foundation announced the upcoming global launching of its online shopping mall Buyaladdin, where transactions will be held solely in cryptocurrency. Here, users can buy a vast range of products while also placing their own items up for sale. Notably, ABBC Foundation’s CEO Jason Daniel also announced that 1 ABBC will amount to $100 when shopping at Buyaladdin.In addition, Buyaladdin is headquartered in the United States of America, and managed by CEO Stanley Park stated that this will be one of a kind shopping experience for crypto lovers across the globe.
SHOPPING
NEWSBTC

Ethereum (ETH) Dips Consecutively And Falls Below $1,800

Many reactions and sentiments have been hovering around the Ethereum upcoming upgrade tagged the Merge. Different presentations of opinions crowd the crypto space on an individual and institutional basis. One of the significant displays was the mass accumulation of Ethereum tokens. Many believed that the price of Ether would rise due to the Merge.
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

GryffinDAO May Rank As High As Bitcoin

The success of every cryptocurrency is measurable by the size of its market cap. While Bitcoin (BTC) remains at the top of the market, there are a lot of cryptos like GryffinDAO (GDAO) aspiring to hit the market at a high-rank position. The struggle to achieve this begins with the ability to bring out a model that will add value to the crypto space. This began with Bitcoin (BTC), which has now become a structure upon which many alternative coins with diverse features exist.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Investor Sentiment Falls As Crypto Market Sheds $100 Billion

The crypto market has now been put under another challenge. In the past day, bitcoin prices have dropped about $2,000, which has seen the crypto market lose a significant amount of value. As it now stands, the crypto market cap is down more than $100 billion and is now dangerously close to falling below $1 trillion once more. This has expectedly affected the market sentiment, triggering more fear in the market.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy