Boardman, OH

WFMJ.com

Summitville area targeted for massive solar farm

A few years ago Columbiana county was supposed to be part of the shale natural gas boom. Now, a Canadian energy company is focusing on an area near Summitville to put in thousands of acres of Solar panels. Over two thousand acres of farm land in Franklin Township is being...
SUMMITVILLE, OH
WFMJ.com

Brookfield water system to temporarily shut down for repairs

Due to emergency repairs, Brookfield Township residents will temporarily be without water on Monday from 9 p.m. to midnight. The Trumbull County Sanitary Engineers are performing a controlled shutdown to make emergency repairs and avoid prolonging the loss of public water. Flushing activities will follow the repairs and may affect...
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH
mahoningmatters.com

CONSTRUCTION UPDATE | Bridge replacement, spot paving in Mahoning County

The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Mahoning and Trumbull counties next week. All work is weather permitting. Interstate 680 bridge replacement, Youngstown: Beginning Monday, Four Mile Road over Interstate 680 will be closed through late November for a bridge replacement. The detour will be Crum Road to Meridian Road to Salt Springs Road to Liberty Street.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
newsonthegreen.com

Permit issued to build Quick Mart

Trumbull County Building Department has issued a permit to Salam Elwanni to construct a Quick Mart convenience store and gas station on Route 62 at Standard Avenue in Masury. Elwanni owns all the property from Standard to Roberts Street, but is focusing on the southern portion – the site of the former Southside Market – for the development.
MASURY, OH
YourErie

Leaders across region working to collect trash build-up

Leaders from across the region are working to find a new trash collecting company, after the sudden closure of Raccoon Refuse. For several weeks, trash has accumulated in neighborhoods across the region. It’s the result of the closure of a garbage collecting company called Raccoon Refuse. Several municipalities contracted with the company include Union City, […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
WKBN

Activists protest over eviction of 20 Federal Place tenants

Members of ACTION say they're unhappy with how the city of Youngstown handled the eviction of tenants from 20 Federal Place. They say they welcome growth and development in the city but this situation should have been handled differently. They say tenants should have been warned that they might have to close or relocate before getting an eviction notice.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

YSU, United Way team up for monthly food deliveries

Youngstown State University students, faculty, staff, and alumni will be helping the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley with their Satur-Day of Caring initiative on Saturday, August 20. The United Way's Satur-Day of Caring initiative began during the COVID-19 pandemic when folks worldwide could not leave their homes.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | August 19th

Vindicator file photo / August 20, 1956 | Youngstown representatives to the National Junior Achievement Conference at Miami University in Oxford posed before departure at the Erie Railroad Station 66 years ago. Wearing steelworker safety helmets to show their Mahoning Valley identity are, seated from left, John Robertson, Bert Parker, Dick Zetts, Duane Brown, and Jim Coleman; standing, Dennis Splain, Judy Hopper, Beverly Kohler, Sally Harmon, and Barbara Williams.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Westminster College mandates masks as classes begin

Students returning to Westminster College for the fall semester are expected to wear a mask in indoor spaces. This is because the current community level of COVID-19 in Lawrence County is high. According to the college's website, when the COVID-19 community level in Lawrence County is deemed high by the...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA

