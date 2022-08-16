Read full article on original website
Summitville area targeted for massive solar farm
A few years ago Columbiana county was supposed to be part of the shale natural gas boom. Now, a Canadian energy company is focusing on an area near Summitville to put in thousands of acres of Solar panels. Over two thousand acres of farm land in Franklin Township is being...
Brookfield water system to temporarily shut down for repairs
Due to emergency repairs, Brookfield Township residents will temporarily be without water on Monday from 9 p.m. to midnight. The Trumbull County Sanitary Engineers are performing a controlled shutdown to make emergency repairs and avoid prolonging the loss of public water. Flushing activities will follow the repairs and may affect...
More construction to come to downtown Youngstown
Within the next 30 days, four main roads through downtown Youngstown will see closures.
Sharon announces plans for $830K in ARP funds
The city of Sharon announced $830,000 in American Rescue Plan funds to be awarded to revitalization and development projects.
CONSTRUCTION UPDATE | Bridge replacement, spot paving in Mahoning County
The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Mahoning and Trumbull counties next week. All work is weather permitting. Interstate 680 bridge replacement, Youngstown: Beginning Monday, Four Mile Road over Interstate 680 will be closed through late November for a bridge replacement. The detour will be Crum Road to Meridian Road to Salt Springs Road to Liberty Street.
Permit issued to build Quick Mart
Trumbull County Building Department has issued a permit to Salam Elwanni to construct a Quick Mart convenience store and gas station on Route 62 at Standard Avenue in Masury. Elwanni owns all the property from Standard to Roberts Street, but is focusing on the southern portion – the site of the former Southside Market – for the development.
Leaders across region working to collect trash build-up
Leaders from across the region are working to find a new trash collecting company, after the sudden closure of Raccoon Refuse. For several weeks, trash has accumulated in neighborhoods across the region. It’s the result of the closure of a garbage collecting company called Raccoon Refuse. Several municipalities contracted with the company include Union City, […]
Ohio’s 1st Black-owned cidery opens in Youngstown
DOPE Cider House and Winery hosted its grand opening in Youngstown Saturday.
Mahoning County Agricultural Society Hall of Fame inductees announced, ceremony at Canfield Fair
The Mahoning County Agricultural Society has announced its first hall of fame nominees that will be inducted at this year's 176th Canfield Fair.
Canfield’s old gazebo comes down
The demolition is making way for a new gazebo that the Rotary Club is putting in.
Tractor show part of food, fun, and music in Vienna
Fords, Olivers and John Deeres. Those are some of the tractors at the 27th Annual Antique Tractor Show in Vienna.
Pedestrian hit by car in Youngstown
A pedestrian was taken to the hospital in stable condition after being hit by a car Saturday night.
Activists protest over eviction of 20 Federal Place tenants
Members of ACTION say they're unhappy with how the city of Youngstown handled the eviction of tenants from 20 Federal Place. They say they welcome growth and development in the city but this situation should have been handled differently. They say tenants should have been warned that they might have to close or relocate before getting an eviction notice.
Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley to host first-ever coffee trail fundraiser
Coffee lovers in the Mahoning Valley will soon be able to enjoy their favorite drink while helping the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley, with the Mission kicking off its fist-ever coffee trail fundraiser beginning Thursday, September 29. The fundraiser will last six weeks with a total of 17 coffee...
YSU, United Way team up for monthly food deliveries
Youngstown State University students, faculty, staff, and alumni will be helping the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley with their Satur-Day of Caring initiative on Saturday, August 20. The United Way's Satur-Day of Caring initiative began during the COVID-19 pandemic when folks worldwide could not leave their homes.
Years Ago | August 19th
Vindicator file photo / August 20, 1956 | Youngstown representatives to the National Junior Achievement Conference at Miami University in Oxford posed before departure at the Erie Railroad Station 66 years ago. Wearing steelworker safety helmets to show their Mahoning Valley identity are, seated from left, John Robertson, Bert Parker, Dick Zetts, Duane Brown, and Jim Coleman; standing, Dennis Splain, Judy Hopper, Beverly Kohler, Sally Harmon, and Barbara Williams.
Valley bars, businesses receive sports betting license
The Ohio Casino Control Commission announced Wednesday 200 bars and restaurants that will be getting sports betting kiosks, 19 of which will be coming to the Valley.
Summer Greek Food Fest back in Boardman
Tables are loaded with pastries and tents are set up outside.
Westminster College mandates masks as classes begin
Students returning to Westminster College for the fall semester are expected to wear a mask in indoor spaces. This is because the current community level of COVID-19 in Lawrence County is high. According to the college's website, when the COVID-19 community level in Lawrence County is deemed high by the...
Local college mandates masks for upcoming classes
A local college is making masks mandatory as students head into the school year.
