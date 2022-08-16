ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee County, KS

New solar station coming to Shawnee County

By Caroline Soro
KSNT News
KSNT News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lKzvr_0hISJSbP00

SILVER LAKE ( KSNT ) — Shawnee County is just a few months away from gaining its newest solar energy farm.

Evergy and Free State Electric Cooperative have partnered up to bring another energy source to serve part of Shawnee County. Evergy said there will be thousands of panels at the plant once the project is completed. However, the plant is located right behind a neighborhood.

Bow Stanley, who has lived in Silver Lake for over 20 years, is not very worried about the panels being built just two doors down from his home. He’s mostly looking forward to the impact they’ll have once the plant is up and running.

Legendary Brookville Hotel reopens as Legacy Kansas in Abilene

“It’s progress,” Stanley said. “I think they’re trying to do something to make sure we’ve got enough power year-round — even in the wintertime. So yeah, I’m okay with it.”

Evergy said long summer days and lots of sun are ideal for drawing in maximum amounts of solar energy, but the panels are able to generate just as much power during the winter months too.

“As we get closer to the winter, we don’t have as many daylight hours, but we could have just as much sun,” said Brandon Sack, Evergy Clean Energy Development. “It’s just that it’s less amount of that much sun, right. Even on a winter day, we can get 100% production, it’s just not going to be for as many hours.”

Free State Electric says this constant power supply will benefit a few hundred homes in the area every year. Chris Parr, Free State Electric’s CEO, said the point of using solar power is to making things more cost effective — both for energy suppliers and consumers.

City of Topeka joins Kaw River restoration work

“In an environment right now where we’re trying to keep rates as affordable as possible,” Parr said. “These types of measures, these projects that we can benefit locally in Shawnee County will serve our members. You’re looking between probably 10 and 12 dollars a year of savings, but again, that’s going to be well over 30 years of savings.”

Free State and Evergy said the Silver Lake farm is a smaller-scale project, but that it’ll serve the community for roughly 35 years. In that time span, the panels are expected to save hundreds of thousands of dollars in wholesale energy purchases. Free State says using resources, like the sun, is an effective way to reduce both demand and costs.

The Silver Lake site is expected to be completed around Thanksgiving. In the meantime, Evergy and Free State Electric are working to get another farm site approved in Osage County.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

Topeka walking tour of historic homes starts today

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Historical Society is kicking off its fall programs with a walking tour of a significant and historic Topeka block before renovations are finished. During the tour that begins 3 p.m. on Sunday, architect Bryan Falk will guide participants on a walking tour of the Hicks Block Apartments. The row […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Manhattan house fire causes $30K in overall damage

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department closed a road while the Manhattan Fire Department responded to a house fire on Saturday morning. The fire department was dispatched to 1200 block of Poyntz Ave. at 11:41 a.m. on Aug. 20. Crews found a single-story wood frame home with smoke coming from the structure. Fire […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Highway 24 closed after 3 vehicle crash involving mail truck

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A section of U.S. Highway 24 was closed after a three-car crash near Silver Lake that left one person with serious injuries. Two vehicles were traveling eastbound when one of the vehicles, a Toyota Highlander, prepared to turn north onto NW Hodges Road at 11:30 a.m. Sunday. When the Highlander stopped and […]
SILVER LAKE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
County
Shawnee County, KS
City
Silver Lake, KS
Shawnee County, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Industry
City
Abilene, KS
City
Home, KS
City
Topeka, KS
Shawnee County, KS
Business
Local
Kansas Government
Local
Kansas Business
WIBW

New senior housing development in Topeka awarded tax credits, funding

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Southern Hills Senior Homes, a new housing development in Topeka, has been awarded $625,000 in Federal Housing Tax Credits and $1.5 million in funding from the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation (KHRC). Cornerstone of Topeka is the General Partner, and the Excel Development Group is the developer...
TOPEKA, KS
Hays Post

INSIGHT KANSAS: Redistricting means big changes for Kansans

How will the residents of Kansas’ “Big First” get along with Lawrence? This is only one of many questions posted by Kansas’ new Congressional district map. The Big First is Kansas’ rural, western and central district that stretches to Colorado. In this year’s map, Lawrence is “scooped” out of the Second and placed into the Big First by an eastward appendage that resembles an arm or a hook. Plaintiffs challenged the map and District Court judge Bill Klapper ruled for the plaintiffs, but the Kansas Supreme Court reversed and their decision—and the map—are final.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

KDOT to begin construction on North Topeka intersection for two months

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Starting Thursday, August 25th, the Kansas Department of Transportation will partially close the intersection of NW Hwy-24 and Rochester/Tyler. KDOT said the closure is for a mill and overlay project. They also said traffic will be maintained but restricted over the course of the project, which is expected to take two months to fully complete.
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Energy#Urban Construction#Linus Business#Business Industry
KVOE

Kansas Turnpike CEO updates cashless tolling process, projects

Cashless tolling is the wave of the future for drivers on the Kansas Turnpike, and Turnpike Authority CEO Steve Hewitt detailed the process, the reasons behind it and upcoming related adjustments on KVOE’s Morning Show this week. Hewitt says cashless tolling, which will be in place by mid-2024 regardless...
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Demolition taking place at former Falley’s supermarket in East Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Demolition work was taking place Thursday afternoon at the site of a former East Topeka supermarket that caught fire earlier this summer. The fire occurred on the morning of June 30 at the former Falley’s store which was located in the Deer Creek Shopping Center at 3110 S.E. 6th Ave.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KHP in air Friday morning over Topeka looking for subject

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Kansas Highway Patrol aircraft flying over Topeka Thursday was searching for a fleeing passenger following a traffic stop. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a trooper stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation at the ramp to I-70 near 1st Street when one of the occupants in the car took off […]
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
KSNT News

Shawnee County to put sales tax on ballot for Gage Park

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Shawnee County Commissioners voted Thursday morning to take a tax increase to the voters. The commissioners voted in favor of submitting a tax ballot question to voters to fund recreational facilities in Shawnee County and create a Gage Park Improvement Authority. Commissioners voted in favor 3-0, of putting a .02% sales […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Officials search for missing Junction City woman

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are searching for a missing Junction City woman after a bag with her belongings was found behind Wal-Mart. The Grandview Plaza Police Department and the City of Grandview say they are looking for missing Christina Kate Smith, 26, of Junction City, and anyone with information about her whereabouts should contact law enforcement immediately.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KSNT News

New housing development under consideration in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka City Council is considering annexing a plot of land from Shawnee County southeast of Topeka for a proposed housing development. The area in question is a 79-acre plot of land east of Croco Road and South of 37th Street. The developer, Cacti Land LLC, asked the council to annex the […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Meadows Elementary goes into secure campus as KHP deals with nearby incident

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Staff and students at Meadows Elementary School started the day off in secure campus as KHP dealt with an incident nearby. While class continued as normal on Thursday morning, Aug. 18, at Meadows Elementary School, Topeka Public Schools USD 501 tells 13 NEWS, that the school went into secure campus for a brief period.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

K-10 to be widened as part of newly announced IKE projects

ANDOVER, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Kelly has announced that the widening of K-10 from 2 to 4 lanes is only one of 11 newly announced IKE pipeline projects. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Monday, Aug. 15, she and Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz announced 11 Expansion and Modernization highway projects - an investment of more than $520 million - have been committed to construction as part of the IKE transportation plan.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Franklin Co. asks for help finding mail thief

FRANKLIN COUNTY (KSNT) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has responded to calls about open mailboxes and mail laying in the road. Deputies were called around 9:40 a.m. Saturday when the resident said there were mailboxes open in the 3900 block of Eisenhower Road. Deputies were able to contact most of the mailbox owners. On […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Why is this Topeka coffee shop raising its prices?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Rising costs are forcing some local businesses to reevaluate their prices, including a popular Topeka coffee shop. Milk & Honey Coffee Co. posted open letter to the community on social media Wednesday to give voice to its decision to consider raising prices. While not everything on the menu will be impacted by […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy