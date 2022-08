A message from The Center for Closing the Health Gap. Compared to two weeks ago, we in the Greater Cincinnati Area are in a better place when it comes to COVID-19. The current community levels in Hamilton County, and all abutting counties, is now “MEDIUM” compared to “HIGH” two weeks ago. Around the country 40% of US counties are “HIGH” and 41% are MEDIUM, with approximately 20% being “LOW”. The level nationally was over 90% “HIGH”. Just to reiterate, when community level is “MEDIUM” then wearing a well-fitted mask is recommended when you are indoors in public if you are a person at high risk of becoming severely ill from a COVID-19 infection. Additionally if you have household or social contact with someone at high risk of severe illness then you should consider testing before contact and consider masking when around these susceptible individuals, for their protection.

HAMILTON COUNTY, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO