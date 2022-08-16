Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration In Lehi, UtahS. F. MoriLehi, UT
Pho Saigon Noodle House RestaurantS. F. MoriMurray, UT
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Breeze Airways is Adding 2 Nonstop Flights from Charleston, SC to the West CoastReportWireLos Angeles, CA
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Girl investigated for being transgender after winning state title
Details about the investigation surfaced Wednesday during the Utah Legislature's Education Interim Committee meeting.
Two challenging hiker rescues by helicopter set Utah records
This past week, the Utah Department of Public Safety set two records for challenging rescues using helicopters, according to pilot Chelsea Tugaw. Both involved hikers who got hurt. The first was the highest-elevation hoist for the state law enforcement agency – close to 13,000 feet near Gilbert Peak, the state’s...
Group gathers to rally against Utah's clergy reporting exemption
SALT LAKE CITY — About 300 people gathered Friday evening at the Utah Capitol to call for the state to change a law that allows members of the clergy to be exempt from reporting child abuse if they learn about it during confessionals. Many of the attendees wore the...
Utah couple convicted in armed standoff calls arrest warrant 'an act of war'
PROVO — A judge issued arrest warrants for a Cedar Hills husband and wife after they appeared remotely for a scheduled sentencing hearing instead of coming to the courthouse in person as the judge had ordered. Paul Cromar motioned during the video hearing that he wanted to speak, and...
'It is not our job to play God': Utah woman organizes state capitol rally to make clergy mandated reporters
Logan, Utah, resident Lindsey Lundholm is the main organizer of a rally on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City to push for clergy to become state mandated reporters of child-abuse. Weeks ago, however, she was making flyers only for fictitious rallies, finding the practice to be therapeutic after reading an Associated Press story that struck close to her childhood. The investigative piece noted...
Utah’s Top Five Strange Creature Encounters
We’ve all seen the top whatever lists that populate the media. The top ten friendliest this, or the top five most dangerous that. Some of you may even remember scrolling across something along the lines of the topmost ominous or scary “monster” sightings. I know I have, and my responses to these are always, Zzzzzz. Why? Because the author/s will, without fail, pick and choose the most well-known, “popular”, and in my well-educated opinion, “beaten to death” local legends, and/or mysterious events. Come on. How many times can we talk about the Bear Lake Monster before we realize there are more interesting beasties lurking in our backyards? With that in mind, I present to you the Top Five (In my modest opinion) most Interesting “Monster/Creature” encounters in Utah.
Police looking for 2 missing men from Sandy group home
Police are trying to locate two men who walked away from a group home in the Salt Lake area Saturday afternoon.
Mosquitoes and medication shortages plague new Utah State Correctional Facility, say inmates
Utah’s billion-dollar state correctional facility opened in July and families of inmates are already speaking out about problems at the new location. Karen Thompson’s son Eric is at the new facility and is taking prescription medication for severe chronic pain. She said his medication access has been sporadic at best since his transfer, and it’s not just inmates who are affected.
Missing in Utah: Dylan Rounds’ mother calling for transparency
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – A vehicle fob mysteriously was placed back into Dylan Round’s camper after he disappeared. The fob belonged to Rounds. His pickup truck was parked outside. It had been power washed, perhaps in an effort to cleanse the vehicle. The new information was found accidently on a NamUs website. NamUs […]
Local woman accused of using Utah woman’s identity to try and buy a car
IDAHO FALLS – Identity theft is not a joke, as one Utah woman learned after another woman tried to buy a car in Idaho Falls with her information. Cassandra E. Welch, 27, appeared in court on Tuesday after being charged with felony misappropriation of personal identifying information for purchases or credit over $300.
POLICE: Utahn killed in Nevada crash
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Nev. (ABC4) – A resident of Logan, Utah is dead as a result of a car crash in Nevada. The Nevada State Police (NSP) report that Troopers with the Highway Patrol Division (HPD) responded to reports of a crash on Interstate-80 near state mile marker 186 in Humboldt County on August 6 at […]
Utah Lt. Gov. Henderson’s cousin killed in alleged Taylorsville murder-suicide shooting
FRIDAY 8/19/22 9:30 a.m. TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A woman who was shot and killed in an alleged murder-suicide in Taylorsville this week has been confirmed as the cousin of Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson. The woman, 34-year-old Amanda Mayne, was identified by Taylorsville Police on Wednesday. Henderson Tweeted about her cousin’s death saying: “Our […]
UPDATE: 2 hospitalized after Pioneer Park stabbing
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) have confirmed to ABC4 that both the suspect and victim involved in the stabbing that occurred earlier this evening in Pioneer Park are in the hospital receiving care. SLCPD says that this incident began on August 19 when officers received reports […]
Utah parents filed complaint alleging first-place winning athlete could be trans
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two parents of second and third place finishers in a 2021 state competition launched a complaint against the girl that took first place and alleged she could be transgender, according to the Utah High School Activities Association. David Spatafore with the UHSAA said they...
Utah's governor signals support for bill requiring clergy to report abuse
Governor Spencer Cox on Thursday signaled his support for a bill to mandate clergy to report any disclosures of abuse to the proper authorities.
Jack In The Box still planning Utah expansion
Hot on the heels of news that Beehive-borne Training Table are planning a daring comeback, FOX13 yesterday teased a similar message about Jack In The Box. The TV piece appears to reference the JITB franchising page for Utah here which describes the Salt Lake City Metro as:. “a thriving city...
Deceased Individual Believed to be Homicide Suspect from Utah
WALLOWA COUNTY – (Release from Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office. Previously posted to the Elkhorn Media Group Facebook page.) On Monday, August 15, 2022, the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police responded to an abandoned white, 2005 Chevrolet Silverado parked on the shoulder of Hurricane Creek Road near the trailhead. The registration plate came back to a felony vehicle belonging to Michael Grant Asman, age 35. Asman was a fugitive from Wasatch County, Utah where he was wanted for the murder of Julie Ann Burns on July 14, 2022. A warrant had been issued by the Fourth District Court in and for Wasatch County, Utah charging Michael Asman with Homicide on July 14, 2022, and his whereabouts were unknown.
Concerns raised over SLCo District Attorney declining to prosecute domestic violence
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Over the last few months, police detectives across Salt Lake County have been receiving declination letters from the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office. A 2News investigation found those letters paint a troubling picture regarding the prosecution of suspects involving domestic violence, theft, weapons offenses, drug offenses and more.
Tooele mother shot to death as children were present in home
TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after a woman was found shot to death in Tooele on Thursday night. The Tooele City Police Department says the 35-year-old woman’s body was found inside her home. The woman’s husband was arrested in connection to the homicide. Officers first responded to a residence near the […]
Search and rescue conduct operation to rescue man hiking Lone Peak
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — A man hiking in the Lone Peak area was rescued after suffering a fall Friday afternoon. According to Sandy City Fire Department’s Facebook, the rescue operation began at approximately 1:30 p.m. A search and rescue team was hoisted by a helicopter onto the peak. They then strapped the hiker into a harness to have him lifted out.
