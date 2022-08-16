South Euclid Police identify ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted in officer-involved shooting

Read full article on original website

4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police investigate deadly shooting in Lee-Miles neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred early Saturday in the city’s Lee-Miles neighborhood. The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 3900 block of East 176th Street. According to police, a 28-year-old man was shot twice in the stomach, resulting in his...
cleveland19.com
28-year-old man shot dead in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police launched a homicide investigation early Saturday after a 28-year-old man was shot and killed. Officers responded to the shooting around 3 a.m. on Bohn Road in the city’s Central neighborhood. Cleveland police said detectives found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds outside an...
cleveland19.com
Police: Alliance teen found after leaving her home
ALLIANCE, Ohio (WOIO) - A teenage girl is missing after leaving her home and police have asked for the community’s help to find her. 13-year-old Rylynn Teis was last seen at her home, located in the 10000 block of Nellabrook Avenue NE, at around 11 a.m. on Aug. 20, according to a Facebook post from the Stark County Sheriff.
cleveland19.com
Eastlake police charge man with shooting woman in the face
EASTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 39-year-old Eastlake man is now formally charged with shooting a woman in the face earlier this week. Eastlake police said Pierre Morgan is charged with felony domestic violence for the Aug. 17 shooting. According to officers, the woman was shot in the 1200 block of...
cleveland19.com
Teen dies after shooting on Cleveland’s East Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a teen boy was fatally shot Friday afternoon on the city’s East Side. According to police, the deadly shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. near East 28th Street and Cedar Avenue in the Central neighborhood. The 17-year-old victim received a gunshot wound to...
cleveland19.com
$50,000 bond set for man accused in deadly drunk driving crash in Solon
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 26-year-old Euclid man pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Friday morning for driving drunk and causing a crash which killed his girlfriend. The deadly accident happened on July 1. Solon police said they pulled over Augustin Thompkins for...
cleveland19.com
Akron police investigate deadly shooting over motorcycle
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said a 37-year-old man died Friday morning after being shot by a 21-year-old man. According to police, the shooting happened around 7:20 a.m. as the men were fighting over a motorcycle. Akron police said the man accused the 37-year-old of stealing his motorcycle, shot...
cleveland19.com
Suspect steals backpack with laptop from behind Cleveland store counter, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed this suspect stole a backpack containing a laptop from behind a store counter, and detectives need help identifying them. The theft happened at Express Food Mart at 10134 Madison Ave. at 6 a.m. on Aug. 5, according to police. Take a close look...
cleveland19.com
Man charged in attack resigns from position as Lorain assistant fire chief
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - City officials confirmed on Saturday the Lorain assistant fire chief, who is facing charges in an attack, has resigned from his position. Matthew Homolya is accused of threatening his neighbor and their two dogs during a dispute near Vermilion. He was indicted on charges of aggravated...
cleveland19.com
Man robbed of gun during attempt to buy weapon accessory, Cleveland police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a man was robbed of his gun Sunday as he was attempting to buy an accessory for it. According to police, the victim met with two men to purchase a light for his black Taurus handgun. Cleveland police said the man got inside...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man finds murder victim in his yard
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 41-year-old man was shot to death on the city’s West side and police are looking for the gunman. A homeowner in the 3700 block of Walton Avenue in the city’s Clark Fulton neighborhood found the victim’s body around 8:15 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18 and called 911.
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals arrest suspect in Cuyahoga Falls murder
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - A man wanted for a May murder at a home in Cuyahoga Falls is now behind bars. The U.S. Marshal Service Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Deair Johnson on Friday. Cuyahoga Falls police said Johnson, 28, of Akron, shot and killed Giovanni Stanford in the...
cleveland19.com
Man steals car with 11-year-old inside, Cleveland police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a man stole a car Thursday even though an 11-year-old was inside of it. According to police, the child was found safe following the incident, and the car was recovered. The vehicle theft happened just before noon at East 89th Street and Quincy...
cleveland19.com
Drugs a suspected factor in deadly Stark County crash, highway patrol says
LOUISVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said an 86-year-old man died Friday in a two-car crash in Stark County. OSHP said drugs are suspected as a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation. The collision happened around 12:30 p.m. on State Route 44 in Louisville,...
cleveland19.com
Ashtabula man found guilty of killing woman, dumping her body near railroad tracks
ASHTABULA, Ohio (WOIO) - Daniel Taylor pleaded guilty earlier this week to killing a 46-year-old woman in September of 2021. Taylor’s trial was scheduled to begin on Aug. 23 in front of Ashtabula County Court of Common Pleas Judge Thomas Harris. The body of Crystal Garney, 46, was found...
cleveland19.com
Man steals saw from Home Depot at Steelyard Commons
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man stole several items from the Home Depot located at Steelyard Commons on August 1, according to police. The suspect entered the store, police said, and approached the counter some time later with a Milwaukee Sawzall and a battery pack. Police said that the man...
cleveland19.com
Car splits in half, catches on fire in fatal overnight crash on I-90 in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One man is dead and several others were injured in a serious overnight crash on I-90 on the city of Cleveland’s West side. According to first responders, the crash on I-90 was first reported after the West 41st Street exit just after 1 a.m. on Friday.
cleveland19.com
1 in custody after deadly crash in Wayne County, highway patrol says
PAINT TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said troopers took a driver into custody Thursday afternoon after he fled a deadly crash in Wayne County. According to a news release, the two-car crash happened around 4:13 p.m. on State Route 241 in Paint Township. OSHP said...
cleveland19.com
Police: Viral ‘Brewster Wallaby’ hasn’t been seen in 7 days
BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - Brewster police said the wallaby that went viral hasn’t been seen since it was originally sighted last week. “Nope, actually, nobody’s seen him since last Sunday,” said Nathan Taylor, Chief of police. “We can’t confirm any sightings, no pictures, nothing like that and the calls have come as far as a 10-mile radius,” he said.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland council president cracks down on illegal gatherings after 5 shot at party
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It shouldn’t happen in your neighborhood: properties hosting after hours parties. A young man recently loss his life at one of these events on Cleveland’s East Side. “There have been other reports about illegal gathering at that location,” Cleveland City Council President Blaine Griffin...
