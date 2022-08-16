ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Person
Kevin Jonas
Person
Frankie Jonas
Person
Sophie Turner
Person
Danielle Jonas
Person
Nick Jonas
Person
Joe Jonas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Happy Birthday
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Hoda Kotb Gets Emotional as She Shares Tribute After 'Heartbreaking' Death of Richard Engel's Son

The NBC News family is sending their love to colleague Richard Engel, who announced the death of his 6-year-old son Henry on Thursday. During Friday morning's episode of Today, co-anchors Hoda Kotb, Tom Llamas and Sheinelle Jones spoke about the "heartbreaking" news of Henry's death and looked back on the little boy's battle with Rett syndrome, a rare genetic neurological disorder.
CELEBRITIES
People

Brooke Shields Cries as Daughter Rowan Leaves for Sophomore Year of College: 'I Miss Her Already'

Brooke Shields is struggling with watching her daughters grow up. On Thursday, the iconic model and actress shared a tearful video on Instagram documenting her daughter Rowan, 19, leaving for her sophomore year of college. Despite expecting it to be easier than dropping her off at her dorm freshman year, Shields found that waving goodbye at home was just as tough.
CELEBRITIES
People

Justin and Hailey Bieber Join the Kardashians at Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila at Party in Malibu

Kendall Jenner is raising a glass. The 26-year-old model's inner circle joined her to celebrate the second annual summer party for her 818 Tequila brand Thursday night. Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris' boyfriend Corey Gamble stepped out for the event at Soho House's Little Beach House Malibu, which Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber also attended. PEOPLE was at the event, where Kris, 66, led a congratulatory toast.
MALIBU, CA
People

People

307K+
Followers
49K+
Post
165M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy