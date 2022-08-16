Read full article on original website
People
Lea Michele and Husband Celebrate Son Ever's 2nd Birthday: 'Mommy and Daddy Love You'
Lea Michele is showering her son Ever Leo with a lot of love on his 2nd birthday!. In honor of the special milestone on Sunday, the Funny Girl actress shared a carousel of pictures, including herself, Ever, and her husband Zandy Reich, to commemorate the occasion. "Happy 2nd Birthday to...
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares Glimpses of Daughter Malti in a Sweet Tribute: 'Love Like No Other'
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is blossoming with motherly love. On Sunday, the Baywatch star shared glimpses of her baby daughter Malti via Instagram while penning a sweet note in the caption. "Love like no other ❤️," Chopra Jonas, 40, wrote alongside pictures of the mother-daughter duo. One snap shows...
Eva Mendes Has a Ryan Gosling 'Gray Man' Photo as Her Phone Background — See the Cute Video
Ryan Gosling is never far from Eva Mendes' mind — and grasp!. The actress, 48, showed off her love for her longtime beau in a black-and-white Instagram video Thursday, in which she is seen wiping down her smartphone. Facing the phone screen to the camera, Mendes laughs and pauses...
People
Michael Bublé and Wife Luisana Lopilato Welcome Baby Girl: 'From Love Comes Life'
Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato have added another little one to their family!. The Grammy-winning singer, 46, and the Argentinian actress, 35, welcomed their fourth baby, daughter Cielo Yoli Rose Bublé, they announced on Instagram Friday. The couple is already parents to daughter Vida, 3, and sons Elias, 6, and Noah, 8.
TMZ.com
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Second Wedding, Awesome Wedding Dress, Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez get married in star-studded Georgia wedding
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez officially-officially tied the knot on Saturday night at the "Good Will Hunting" actor's 87-acre estate in Georgia. Saturday was the second of a three-day wedding celebration spanning Friday to Sunday, with family, friends and other high-profile celebrities. This is the couple's second wedding ceremony. The...
Updates: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck officially married! ‘It ended with a kiss’
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have officially tied the knot for a second time! The Hollywood star wore a couture Ralph Lauren gown made in Italy especially for the occasion. The beautiful ceremony was officiated by celebrity life coach Jay Shetty, and a close source to the...
Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg Marries Tom Bernthal in Western-Themed Wedding in Wyoming
Sheryl Sandberg and Tom Bernthal have tied the knot!. The business executive and philanthropist, 52, married Bernthal, 50, the founder and former CEO of Kelton Global, on Saturday in Wyoming. The couple, who share a love of country music and got engaged on a ranch, incorporated a number of Western...
Casey Affleck Missed Brother Ben Affleck's Wedding Celebration Due to 'Parental Obligations'
Not all of the Afflecks could be in attendance at this weekend's big wedding celebration weekend. A source tells PEOPLE that Casey Affleck missed the Georgia ceremony celebrating his brother Ben Affleck's nuptials with Jennifer Lopez on Saturday "unfortunately because of family, parental obligations at home." Casey, 47, was previously...
Casey Affleck and Girlfriend Seen in L.A. Ahead of Brother Ben's Wedding to Jennifer Lopez in Georgia
Casey Affleck and girlfriend Caylee Cowan are keeping the Dunkin' and Affleck family tradition alive. While out performing errands in Los Angeles on Thursday, Casey, 47, and Cowan, 24, were spotted getting coffee and two dozen donuts at the fast-food chain. In the photos, the couple is seen hugging each...
People
Kimora Lee Simmons Poses for Rare Photo with All Five of Her Children at Back to School Event
Kimora Lee Simmons enjoyed a special outing this week surrounded by all of her kids. The model and entrepreneur was joined by all five of her children Thursday at a Back to School Giveaway event, which she hosted in partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Baby Phat, Family Dollar, Dollar Tree, and Crayola, in Los Angeles.
People
R&B Star Tevin Campbell Jokes About His Happy Single Life: 'I'm in Love with a Lot of People'
Music has always come first for Tevin Campbell. The 45-year-old R&B singer, whose romantic '90s hits like "Can We Talk" and "I'm Ready" made him a star, recently opened up to the PEOPLE Every Day podcast about his ups and downs in the music industry, and also his personal journey as a gay man.
People
Hoda Kotb Gets Emotional as She Shares Tribute After 'Heartbreaking' Death of Richard Engel's Son
The NBC News family is sending their love to colleague Richard Engel, who announced the death of his 6-year-old son Henry on Thursday. During Friday morning's episode of Today, co-anchors Hoda Kotb, Tom Llamas and Sheinelle Jones spoke about the "heartbreaking" news of Henry's death and looked back on the little boy's battle with Rett syndrome, a rare genetic neurological disorder.
John Legend's Son Miles Dances on Dad's Shoulders During Virtual Meeting: 'Loves to Zoom-Bomb'
John Legend shared an adorable video on Instagram Wednesday in which his 3-year-old son is perched on his shoulders during a Zoom meeting and dances along to his new dance track "All She Wanna Do," featuring Saweetie. Miles sways back and forth while staying balanced with his hands on his...
Brooke Shields Cries as Daughter Rowan Leaves for Sophomore Year of College: 'I Miss Her Already'
Brooke Shields is struggling with watching her daughters grow up. On Thursday, the iconic model and actress shared a tearful video on Instagram documenting her daughter Rowan, 19, leaving for her sophomore year of college. Despite expecting it to be easier than dropping her off at her dorm freshman year, Shields found that waving goodbye at home was just as tough.
'Love Is Blind' Alum Danielle Ruhl Files for Divorce from Nick Thompson After 1 Year of Marriage
Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson are calling it quits. After meeting on season 2 of Netflix's Love Is Blind and tying the knot last June, Ruhl, 29, filed for divorce from Thompson, 36, on Monday at Cook County Circuit Court in Illinois, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. The...
People
Justin and Hailey Bieber Join the Kardashians at Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila at Party in Malibu
Kendall Jenner is raising a glass. The 26-year-old model's inner circle joined her to celebrate the second annual summer party for her 818 Tequila brand Thursday night. Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris' boyfriend Corey Gamble stepped out for the event at Soho House's Little Beach House Malibu, which Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber also attended. PEOPLE was at the event, where Kris, 66, led a congratulatory toast.
Travis Barker Tests Positive for COVID Weeks After Pancreatitis Scare: 'I'd Rather Be Playing Drums'
Travis Barker has tested positive for COVID-19. The Blink-182 rocker, 46, announced the news on Instagram Thursday evening, alongside a photo of himself shirtless, wielding drumsticks. "Covid sucks🤬 I'd rather be playing drums," Barker wrote in the caption. Among the comments of support was one from OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder,...
People
