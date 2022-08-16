ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

AEW Rampage Viewership Number Continues To Tumble This Week

AEW has a lot of work to do as they struggle on Friday nights for Rampage. How did viewership turn out this week as Tony Khan’s company did their best to present a big taped show from Charleston, West Virginia?. According to Afred Konuwa, the August 19th edition of...
CHARLESTON, WV
Eva Marie Looks Fit In Black Sportswear Video Drop

Eva Marie returned to WWE television last year after a hiatus of over four years. She came back to Monday Night RAW, but not many fans really cared about her return at all. Since her WWE release, Eva Marie remains a highlight on social media. Eva Marie partnered up with...
WWE
Ronda Rousey Arrested On WWE SmackDown This Week

Ronda Rousey has been livid ever since she lost her SmackDown Women’s Championship rematch to Liv Morgan at SummerSlam 2022. Rousey attacked Morgan and the referee after the match and was fined and suspended for her actions on the premium live event. Her reign of terror continued this week.
WWE

