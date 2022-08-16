Devin Booker will host Luka Doncic on opening night

Shams Charania: After blowout Game 7 loss in West semifinals, the Phoenix Suns will host the Dallas Mavericks in the season opener for both teams on Oct. 19, per sources. Luka Doncic and his new backcourt starter, Spencer Dinwiddie, vs. Devin Booker and Chris Paul.

After blowout Game 7 loss in West semifinals, the Phoenix Suns will host the Dallas Mavericks in the season opener for both teams on Oct. 19, per sources. Luka Doncic and his new backcourt starter, Spencer Dinwiddie, vs. Devin Booker and Chris Paul.

Active players to record 30/15/15 or better in a game:

— Russell Westbrook

— Luka Doncic

— Nikola Jokic

— James Harden

Who is most likely to join this list?

Who wins this series?

Team International:

— Luka Doncic

— Andrew Wiggins

— Giannis Antetokounmpo

— Joel Embiid

— Nikola Jokic

Team USA:

— Steph Curry

— Kawhi Leonard

— LeBron James

— Kevin Durant

— Anthony Davis pic.twitter.com/o6Kplui4GL – 12:22 PM

Next stop for Luka: Making "soccer" a trend in the US

pic.twitter.com/1oNpaZm9oc – 12:08 PM

Report: Jokic, Nuggets to host Booker, Suns on Christmas Day

Unbreakable friendship between Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic

📽️ @NBATV pic.twitter.com/pC99eLHDy5 – 11:00 AM

Nikola Jokic scored a team-high 16 points today in Serbia's 82-73 closed-door scrimmage win over Montenegro. Serbia faces Slovenia (Luka Doncic, Goran Dragic, Vlatko Cacnar) on Wednesday. That game will be televised.

Luka Doncic & Goran Dragic were missing, while Ukraine took the lead with 4 minutes remaining.

Problem solved for Slovenia, who found the way to win another one in Istanbul 🌟

basketnews.com/news-176433-sl… – 3:14 PM

LeBron vs. Luka on Christmas? Report says Lakers at Mavericks part of Dec. 25 schedule

In an exciting thriller last evening, Slovenia beat Turkey. However, Luka Doncic was not present on the court during the last minutes of the match.

Head coach Aleksander Sekulic explained the reasons behind such a decision 🤔

basketnews.com/news-176401-se… – 5:56 AM

Cedi Osman, Furkan Korkmaz, Alperen Sengun – 7️⃣5️⃣ points combined 🇹🇷

Luka Doncic, Goran Dragic, Vlatko Cancar – 6️⃣3️⃣ points combined 🇸🇮

NBA ballers had a game of their own in Turkey vs Slovenia 👀 – 2:59 AM

LeBron James, Lakers to play Luka Doncic, Mavs on Christmas in first draft of 2022-23 NBA schedule, per report

cbssports.com/nba/news/lebro… – 11:58 PM

#Suns at #Nuggets Christmas Day, sources confirm. Phoenix 2-1 vs. Denver last season, winning last two. Won at Denver 140-130 Mar. 24 for 60th win. Devin Booker 49 after Amir Coffey's face was on screen instead of his in starter intro. "That was disrespectful."

Kevin Durant clearly believed there was an easy route for him to get to Phoenix. And wanted to play with Devin Booker and Chris Paul. And that was definitely a very, a very real component.

Two-time WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne is signing with Jessica Holtz. Holtz recently negotiated supermax contract extensions for Devin Booker and Karl-Anthony Towns. Delle Donne is the first WNBA client she's represented.

The first draft of next season's NBA schedule has Lakers at Dallas/LeBron James at Luka Doncic on Christmas Day, league sources tell me. Changes are still possible before the full schedule officially drops next week but Christmas games usually hold.

Luka Doncic was ready to go but with him resting in the closing minutes, Goran Dragic had to be Batman again. The captain of the Slovenian national team made a big three that decided the 104-103 overtime win over Turkey in Istanbul. -via EuroHoops.net / August 12, 2022

It was only a prep game as the two teams are preparing for the upcoming Eurobasket and the FIBA World Cup, but it will be remembered. Dragic finished the night with 28 points and the winning three, while Doncic had 23 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in 27 minutes of action. He didn’t play in the overtime. -via EuroHoops.net / August 12, 2022