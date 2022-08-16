ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Devin Booker will host Luka Doncic on opening night

 5 days ago
Shams Charania: After blowout Game 7 loss in West semifinals, the Phoenix Suns will host the Dallas Mavericks in the season opener for both teams on Oct. 19, per sources. Luka Doncic and his new backcourt starter, Spencer Dinwiddie, vs. Devin Booker and Chris Paul.

Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

StatMuse @statmuse

Active players to record 30/15/15 or better in a game:

— Russell Westbrook

— Luka Doncic

— Nikola Jokic

— James Harden

Who is most likely to join this list? pic.twitter.com/uKY2ZhDida5:07 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Who wins this series?

Team International:

— Luka Doncic

— Andrew Wiggins

— Giannis Antetokounmpo

— Joel Embiid

— Nikola Jokic

Team USA:

— Steph Curry

— Kawhi Leonard

— LeBron James

— Kevin Durant

— Anthony Davis pic.twitter.com/o6Kplui4GL12:22 PM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

Next stop for Luka: Making “soccer” a trend in the US

pic.twitter.com/1oNpaZm9oc12:08 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report: Jokic, Nuggets to host Booker, Suns on Christmas Day nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/14/rep…3:49 PM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

Unbreakable friendship between Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic 🥰

📽️ @NBATV pic.twitter.com/pC99eLHDy511:00 AM

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler

Great 3rd down rush by the DL, Okoronkwo gets there first, Hinish finishes with the sack of Book. #Texans9:45 PM

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler

#Texans Ogbo Okoronkwo beats rookie LT Trevor Penning for the sack. Derek Rivers sacks Book on the next play setting up 4th/24 from the 1. Lovie Smith showing his wheels running to the official to get the timeout w/ 34 seconds til half. – 9:23 PM

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler

Nice play by rookie DT Thomas Booker, who got a little push into the backfield, held his spot, then shook the blocker to make the tackle for no gain. #Texans9:10 PM

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler

High throw by Book, off the hands of Juwan Johnson & #Texans Tremon Smith hauls in the interception. Texans will have the ball at the 34yd line…with QB Jeff Driskel taking over. Mills plays 2 series, no 1st downs, 3-3, 14 yds passing. – 8:31 PM

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler

Houstonian Andy Dalton done after the opening (TD) drive, Ian Book now in for the Saints at #Texans. – 8:26 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nikola Jokic scored a team-high 16 points today in Serbia’s 82-73 closed-door scrimmage win over Montenegro. Serbia faces Slovenia (Luka Doncic, Goran Dragic, Vlatko Cacnar) on Wednesday. That game will be televised. – 3:54 PM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

Luka Doncic & Goran Dragic were missing, while Ukraine took the lead with 4 minutes remaining.

Problem solved for Slovenia, who found the way to win another one in Istanbul 🌟

basketnews.com/news-176433-sl…3:14 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

LeBron vs. Luka on Christmas? Report says Lakers at Mavericks part of Dec. 25 schedule nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/13/leb…8:14 AM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

In an exciting thriller last evening, Slovenia beat Turkey. However, Luka Doncic was not present on the court during the last minutes of the match.

Head coach Aleksander Sekulic explained the reasons behind such a decision 🤔

basketnews.com/news-176401-se…5:56 AM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

Cedi Osman, Furkan Korkmaz, Alperen Sengun – 7️⃣5️⃣ points combined 🇹🇷

Luka Doncic, Goran Dragic, Vlatko Cancar – 6️⃣3️⃣ points combined 🇸🇮

NBA ballers had a game of their own in Turkey vs Slovenia 👀 – 2:59 AM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

LeBron James, Lakers to play Luka Doncic, Mavs on Christmas in first draft of 2022-23 NBA schedule, per report

cbssports.com/nba/news/lebro…11:58 PM

Duane Rankin: #Suns at #Nuggets Christmas Day, sources confirm to @azcentral. Phoenix 2-1 vs. Denver last season, winning last two. Won at Denver 140-130 Mar. 24 for 60th win. Devin Booker 49 after Amir Coffey’s face was on screen instead of his in starter intro. “That was disrespectful.” pic.twitter.com/7sPb2PDQ0J -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / August 15, 2022

Jake Fischer: Kevin Durant clearly believed there was an easy route for him to get to Phoenix. And wanted to play with Devin Booker and Chris Paul. And that was definitely a very, a very real component. -via Apple Podcasts / July 28, 2022

Ramona Shelburne: Two-time WNBA MVP Elena @De11eDonne is signing with Jessica Holtz. Holtz recently negotiated supermax contract extensions for Devin Booker and Karl-Anthony Towns. Delle Donne is the first WNBA client she’s represented. -via Twitter @ramonashelburne / July 27, 2022

Marc Stein: The first draft of next season’s NBA schedule has Lakers at Dallas/LeBron James at Luka Doncic on Christmas Day, league sources tell me. Changes are still possible before the full schedule officially drops next week but Christmas games usually hold. More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / August 12, 2022

Luka Doncic was ready to go but with him resting in the closing minutes, Goran Dragic had to be Batman again. The captain of the Slovenian national team made a big three that decided the 104-103 overtime win over Turkey in Istanbul. -via EuroHoops.net / August 12, 2022

It was only a prep game as the two teams are preparing for the upcoming Eurobasket and the FIBA World Cup, but it will be remembered. Dragic finished the night with 28 points and the winning three, while Doncic had 23 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in 27 minutes of action. He didn’t play in the overtime. -via EuroHoops.net / August 12, 2022

Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum, Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James among CrawsOver Pro-Am standouts

Boston Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum joined Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James as among the main draws at Jamal Crawford’s CrawsOver Pro-Am that featured a number of other established NBA stars and rising rookies on Saturday evening. Putting on a show for a packed house before unsafe court conditions shut the event down with condensation on the court, a Tatum-to-James dunk made the highlights of the event.
BOSTON, MA
Celtics-connected source reportedly continues to downplay any talks with Nets about KD as lacking 'substance'

Despite occasional rumbles that might be assumed to hint to the contrary without a closer read, there appears to be no traction regarding the Boston Celtics (or any team in the NBA) supposed interest in trading for Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant. Boston is rumored to have offered a package focused on star wing Jaylen Brown earlier in the offseason that has since been pushed back on as ever being seriously on the table, a position reiterated on Sunday in a new article by the Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach.
BOSTON, MA
