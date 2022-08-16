Read full article on original website
It seems the heat spell of Summer broke this week and Hudson County was finally able to enjoy slightly cooler weather. But before pumpkin spice season hits, we’re back with another round of summer news you might have missed when it comes to the goings on in Hoboken + Jersey City. Catch up on all there is to know, including the following headlines: a study shows New Jersey is the 2nd best state to live in; NBA All-Star Anthony Davis visits Hoboken Boys + Girls Club; New Jersey drops regular COVID-19 testing mandate for unvaccinated workers; and so much more. Keep reading for all the news you missed this week in Hoboken, Jersey City, + beyond.
Each month, The Hoboken Girl and The Giordano Group highlight one town in Northern New Jersey to share some of the best places to eat, drink, and socialize. We’ll outline the different commuting options as well as some fun, family-friendly activities while also giving you insight into the competitive Northern NJ real estate market. This New Jersey real estate series will showcase what makes each town cool, unique, and vibrant. So while you may not be looking to move, we all know stalking Zillow houses is the best hobby — and The Giordano Group is here to make it that much easier.
