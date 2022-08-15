ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kevin Durant: 'I don't plan on retiring anytime soon'

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Kevin Durant: I know most people will believe unnamed sources over me but if it’s anyone out there that’ll listen, I don’t plan on retiring anytime soon. Shit is comical at this point.

Source: Twitter @KDTrey5

Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1

This just in: Steve Nash said he’d rather retire than coach Kevin Durant. – 11:33 PM

Dave Mason @DeuceMason

We are LIIIIIIIIVE!

Talking NBA schedule, Pete Carril and the latest on KD:

https://t.co/8gdu2GKNSu pic.twitter.com/EDcSriUXV19:57 PM

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

KD and Tatum in the lab together 🤝

(📸: @bredhampton) pic.twitter.com/1wj1IgayC09:22 PM

Evan Sidery @esidery

There is a precedent where a superstar doesn’t get what he wants in the end. Paul George desired the Lakers, but Indiana traded him to OKC.

As the Kevin Durant saga continues, a few teams could come out of nowhere in similar fashion (via @basketbllnews): basketballnews.com/stories/nba-tr…8:39 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Kevin Durant pushes back against retirement rumor amid #Nets drama: ‘S–t is comical’ nypost.com/2022/08/15/kev… via @nypostsports8:35 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Of course the NBA schedule is gonna drop while I’m on a flight to Hawaii. It was either that or a KD trade – 7:27 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Durant shoots down ‘rumor’ he would rather retired than play for Nets nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/15/dur…6:37 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Just can’t get interested in Durant updates anymore until he actually gets traded. – 6:31 PM

Kevin Durant @KDTrey5

I know most people will believe unnamed sources over me but if it’s anyone out there that’ll listen, I don’t plan on retiring anytime soon. Shit is comical at this point. – 5:48 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I fire the Kevin Cannon and talk some KD news, then we get into the NBA Christmas Day schedule. And to wrap the show, we talk about the Detroit Pistons offseason! Watch, like and subscribe below. 20K subs soon!

youtu.be/jbDeDlCd0D04:19 PM

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

Iggy weighs in on KD 👀

(via @pointforward) pic.twitter.com/T2UodaVnLA3:41 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

What is next in Kevin Durant trade saga? Test of wills at training camp. nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/15/wha…12:49 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

My Monday Musings offer the latest from the Durant Trade Watch … and the Nets’ ill-fated attempt to wrest control of the franchise they haven’t had for three seasons: marcstein.substack.com/p/durant-trade…12:36 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Who wins this series?

Team International:

— Luka Doncic

— Andrew Wiggins

— Giannis Antetokounmpo

— Joel Embiid

— Nikola Jokic

Team USA:

— Steph Curry

— Kawhi Leonard

— LeBron James

— Kevin Durant

— Anthony Davis pic.twitter.com/o6Kplui4GL12:22 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

“He might start the year in Brooklyn.”

Tim Legler is starting to think that all the Kevin Durant news the last 6 weeks won’t lead to any trade

@LegsESPN | @Vincent Goodwill pic.twitter.com/y1yJoBRU3211:36 AM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

I’m taking two weeks of vacation starting tomorrow and I’m going to try my damndest not to do a single piece of work in that time. In other words, expect resolution on the Kevin Durant situation by noon tomorrow. – 9:14 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Forwards in the NBA last season to play 2,000 minutes, score 1,000 points, and maintain a 60+ TS%:

Giannis

LeBron

KD

Mikal Bridges

Harrison Barnes

Aaron Gordon – 8:42 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Most All-Star + All-NBA selections over the last 10 seasons:

20 — LeBron James

17 — James Harden

16 — Kevin Durant, Steph Curry pic.twitter.com/4TzTOjpYJq6:35 PM

Andre Iguodala gave his perspective on Kevin Durant’s situation on the Point Forward podcast, naming the reasons why the two-time NBA champion Durant, who won both titles together with Iguodala on the Warriors, should stay in Brooklyn. “I think he should stay in Brooklyn, it’s such a big market, it’s good for the game and just figure out how to make it work like everybody grow up and make it work. That’s how I feel about the situation,” Iguodala shared his perspective. -via BasketNews / August 15, 2022

Another reason why Durant should stay according to Iguodala is the length of the contract the 12-time NBA All-Star Durant is still on with the Nets. “This is a situation where it’s either, look, man just come out here and play or don’t play because you got 4 years, we got you for a while so it’s not like you’re on an expiring contract and then you can just take off a year and we just give up a year,” added Iguodala. -via BasketNews / August 15, 2022

During summer league in Las Vegas, one of the most well-connected team executives I speak to regularly insisted to me that, based on what he was hearing, Kevin Durant was more apt to retire than play again for the Brooklyn Nets. This was in early July. -via marcstein.substack.com / August 15, 2022

